‘Tests’ revealing young attitudes

The second test between Australia and India, got over in a mere three days last Sunday. In fact, much of the third day lay bare. Quite akin to offices on Monday morning in the last week of December. Then, the third test, had rain visiting, like a pesky relative ringing the doorbell, just when you’re going to start something interesting. It ended in a disappointment soaked draw this week. While many stories unfolded cricketing wise, in terms of strategies used and such, what test cricket watching offers, is perhaps an interesting metaphor and perspective into how the younger generation might be approaching things-above and beyond the pitch. In fact, even though T20 might be the version of cricket, which is most emblematic of their preferences; the contrast which test cricket offers, allows some salient distinctive insights to peek through.

Sure, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, aren’t strictly that young-sporting wise. Also, some of the other players might be pushing the Gen Z grouping to its boundary-all puns intended. But cricket, especially for Indians, presents an excellent analogy for life itself. It is a cultural reflection of the changing moods of our country. And what it implies can be utterly fascinating.

At the outward appearance level, one straight inference could be the rise of health consciousness among the young. Previous cricketers often looked like they might struggle playing some other sport. They would readily have outsourced the chasing of the ball to the boundary, if that was possible. But the toned bodies of present-day cricketers, is emblematic of how the young place a premium on their health and appearance these days. They eat wise. They exercise. They have key health parameters at their fingertips, just like bank balances, follower counts and such. And that is an extremely good thing.

Mentally and attitudinally though, things are a touch different.

Take for instance, the stubborn reluctance of young players to let any opposition bowler get away with a maiden over. Resulting in false strokes, often leading to their downfall. The ability to stay put at the crease, without scoring, so frequently the hallmark of great players of the past, is missing like long career stints anywhere on most Gen Z resumes. Patience, might just be becoming a precious & elusive resource in this group. To be fair, that has always been something the young in any generation has lacked to some extent. But it seems to be getting more and more fleeting, as the decades have gone by. There is a strong urge to ‘max every moment’. Do something. Anything. Engage in some action. This inability to wait for the tide to turn, coupled with wanting to assert themselves on the situation, even when the situation demands a ‘lie low and bide your time’ approach, clearly becomes apparent. Not necessarily just with those taking guard in the India cap.

A facet of the game, which has developed by leaps and bounds, is the art of fielding. Breathtaking skills like-the catching of the ball on the boundary, throwing it in as one goes over the rope, and then stepping back in to complete the catch-have without doubt added to the game as a spectacle. Statistically, Indian cricketers have probably taken more spectacular catches in the first two decades of this century, than the entire seven-decade history preceding it. Curiously though, a lot more seemingly ‘easier’ catches are being dropped these days. Especially ones where the ball hovers in the air for a while, and the player has some time to think about it. Staying single mindedly focussed, seems to be lacking with younger people. The distraction of another exciting, open window, pulls them in, far beyond the confines of the screen. Here again, the options they have been presented with, have few parallels with previous generations. However, the temptation of doing something else, begins to creep in once one has spent some time on a task-even if that is hardly anything by previous standards. Inevitably, this could result in dropping the ball. On the flipside though, this opens possibilities for engaging in short duration, high stress, impossible to achieve kind of projects, where this same kind of energy would be a big bonus. It might be able to quickly pluck miracles out of the air. Perhaps something for corporate think tanks to consider.

Then, there is the enhanced stroke repertoire of modern players. Thanks to the IPL and T20 cricket, batsman look like they can offer a bunch of strokes for any given delivery. Previously, the choices available were fairly limited. But now, the ‘SKY’ seems to be the limit (all puns intended). At a broader level, this might not be such a great thing. Barry Schwartz, in his excellent book, The Paradox of Choice, dwells on why more choices can be so debilitating. Gen Z today have far more choices than their ancestors. That is liberating at one level. But, extremely confusing at another. Every aspect of their lives seems to entail some kind of a considered decision. From careers to relationships. What kind of new phone to pick up to what to wear at the ‘big event’. Where to go on the next vacation to which OTT show to watch next. It can get quite stressful and overwhelming. ‘Analysis paralyses can set in. Which, like on the cricket pitch, can many a time result in people simply getting bowled over.

To conclude, this is just a bit of irreverent speculation. Born from mapping one of India’s favourite obsessions with the changing mindspace of Indian youth. Many other conjectures are also possible. What is fascinating, is to see these changing cerebral portraits being played out on cricketing greens. But only to those, who, like in the case of a fruitful partnership, are willing to run gamely from the other end. Trend spotting like cricket watching, can be such an entertaining spectator sport!

This article is penned by Vinay Kanchan, Author and Brand Storyteller.

