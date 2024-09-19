The dawn of AI-powered search

The digital search landscape is undergoing transformation. It is quite the opposite of the DIY approach we are so used to, thanks to AI engines that can understand our needs without being told, contextualise search results, and even presume what we want to know. It is beyond technological advancements a shift in what could be described as the nature of 'interacting' with information online.

From 'Do it yourself' to 'Do it for me'

People have used Google for years, which requires us to craft precise queries and navigate through multiple links to find necessary information. Although effective, this 'do it yourself' mode sometimes involves a lot of effort to build up search refinements.

Today, AI-powered models like OpenAI's GPT have transformed this process. We are shifting towards a "do it for me" model, where AI takes on the heavy lifting. By leveraging Natural Language Processing (NLP), these models generate content that is relevant, contextually appropriate, and personalised. This shift in accustoming is perfectly aligned with the growing demand for convenience and instant access to information.

Probabilities of success for NLP and deep learning

AI models like GPT are redefining the mechanics of search engines. In contrast to the generational search engines that employ machine learning algorithms to rank the pages, GPT based search employs deep learning algorithms and NLP to generate contextually rich responses.

Technologies like semantic analysis, topic clustering, and entity extraction are rapidly gaining importance, if not for the average user, at least for common MS Word, MS PowerPoint, or PDF users. These tools make it possible for AI to read and deliver information in the simplest form that will suit professionals and students requiring fast and probably correct solutions.

Google vs. GPT: Complementary giants

The rapid rise of GPT has sparked comparisons with Google, the 26-year-old search giant. With GPT attracting 200 million users in just a few months and achieving 1.8 billion monthly visits by April 2024, it's clear that users are increasingly drawn to conversational and interactive search experiences.

However, it's important to note that GPT and Google are not the same, although they co-exist in different concentric circles of relevance to each other.

Of course, GPT is superior in writing content and handling users, but Google cannot be challenged to index and serve relevant data from billions of web pages in real-time. That is why both platforms win: users do not need information but insights as their expectations transform.

The impact on publishers and advertisers

AI-powered search is also reshaping the landscape for publishers and advertisers. Publishers who rely heavily on direct and organic traffic from Google may need to rethink their strategies. AI-generated summaries could reduce the need for users to visit original content, potentially impacting direct ad revenues. To stay relevant, publishers might focus on creating high-quality, engaging content that drives interaction beyond what AI can summarise and monetise through subscriptions.

The evolving digital landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for advertisers. The uncertainty of where users spend their time online has led to conservative ad spending. Advertisers must adapt their strategies as AI search evolves, focussing on transparency and data-driven decisions to maximise return on investment (ROI).

Moreover, it's recent decision not to deprecate third-party cookies on it will allow advertisers and publishers to keep monetising site traffic and using targeted advertising and user tracking; it is also a tactical retreat for the search emgine. This delay gives it more time to refine its Privacy Sandbox strategies and test viable alternatives, ensuring stability in its core advertising revenue streams. It is likely driven by the expanding possibilities of Search GPT, which might offer warmer traffic to websites, leading to higher conversions even if it means a decline in overall traffic.

The rise of social media and vertical search

We're increasingly noticing that social media platforms are becoming significant actors in the search ecosystem, to the extent that young people between 18 and 24 have Googled 25% less this year. Sites such as TikTok and Instagram, which contain several videos and rely on communities for content, are increasingly used for brand discovery and purchase. This trend challenges traditional search engines, pushing them to integrate more features to retain user engagement.

Users are increasingly turning to specialised platforms for specific needs, such as Amazon for shopping or LinkedIn for professional networking. This shift could impact traditional search engines but might also lead to a new search model where AI consolidates research across domains, helping users make more informed decisions.

Conclusion: A search to a new century

The future of search is more than just finding information; it is about delivering personalised, contextual, and conversational experiences that meet the user's needs and are closest to the user's natural language. GPT and similar platforms are pushing the boundaries of AI and forcing search engine providers to evolve.

In this rapidly changing landscape, success will come to those who understand and anticipate user behaviour, embrace the power of AI, and continuously innovate to meet the growing demands of a digital first world. The companies that navigate this transformation will shape the future of search.

This article is penned by Ram Jalan, Consultant, Martech and Digital Transformation.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.