Will 2024 be the year advertisers take sustainability seriously?

Sustainability– you've probably bumped into this word many times, in conversation with colleagues, scrolling through Instagram, or maybe buried in that email you dumped in the junk folder. It’s the talk of the town, but do we get what it means? When you toss around the word, "Sustainability,” most folks tend to picture things like recycling, saving the planet, or maybe even those reusable shopping bags. As we’ve drawn the curtains on 2023 and set the stage for 2024, sustainability is a term that we all must familiarise ourselves with.

Moving ahead into the future, the fusion of sustainability and advertising becomes more crucial than ever. In the green marketing landscape, it’s not just about selling products; it's about crafting narratives that resonate with a conscientious audience. According to a survey by Rakuten Insight on sustainable consumption in India conducted in February 2022, 69% of consumers said they are willing to pay for sustainable products. Starting in 2024, experts anticipate a shift in advertising towards a greener and more sustainable path moving beyond traditional product promotion. Eco-friendly marketing offers a roadmap for businesses to align their promotional efforts with the ethos of sustainability. Beyond mere lip service, brands are now looking at weaving environmentally conscious practices into the very fabric of advertising campaigns, fostering a genuine connection with consumers who increasingly demand authenticity and responsibility from the brands they engage with.

Sustainable marketing strategies set to take centre stage in 2024 include purpose-driven campaigns, sustainable packaging, user-generated content, and tailored promotions focusing on eco-friendly products and solutions. Let’s explore some of these strategies up close:

Embracing Purposeful Initiatives:

Aligning with meaningful causes has become a powerful strategy for brands to forge emotional connections with their audience. The key lies in ensuring these campaigns resonate with both the audience's values and the brand's overarching goals. Tata Tea Group’s Jaago Re campaign, Hyundai Motor India’s Save Water Challenge and Nestle India’s 2 Min Safai ke Naam Maggi are examples of campaigns that show how brands can authentically address various environmental issues, showcasing the versatility of promoting sustainability. These purposeful campaigns show that when seamlessly integrated with a brand's identity and supported by a passionate audience, they can create a lasting impact on both consumers and the broader community.

Making a Statement with Eco-Friendly Packaging:







How you package your products says a lot about your commitment to being eco-friendly. If your brand sells physical stuff, using packaging that's good for the environment isn't just a trend—it's a statement. Your packaging becomes like a spokesperson for your brand, echoing the values you talk about in your ads. When your packaging is all about being eco-friendly, it's not just a box—it's like giving a high-five to the planet. It tells your customers, especially the ones who care about the environment, that your brand is not just talking the talk but walking the walk. Take for example mayaā vedā herbal, an essential skin and hair care brand, that uses organic, plant-based ingredients in their cruelty-free products that come in 100% recyclable packaging.

How Transparent Practices Shape Sustainable Choices

For sustainable marketing practices, transparency is essential as it allows consumers to make informed decisions about the products they purchase and the companies they support. Brands committed to sustainability, such as Patagonia, the renowned outdoor clothing company, exemplify this approach by providing comprehensive insights into their supply chains and labeling. Supply chain transparency is a key aspect, addressing both environmental and workforce concerns by providing information on material sources, production processes, and product impact. Sustainability reporting, encompassing environmental, social, and governance initiatives, further reinforces a company's commitment to responsible practices. Transparent labeling, detailing ingredient origins, production processes, and certifications, empowers consumers to make informed choices. Ensuring carbon-neutral shoots is another important sustainability practice.

Fostering Green Connections with Consumers

Encourage consumer participation in sustainability initiatives and educate environmentally conscious customers about your eco-friendly activities, fostering meaningful connections. Mirror the approach of brands like IKEA, Lush, The Body Shop, and Kiehl's seamlessly integrating sustainable practices into your narrative. IKEA’s Climate Action Starts at Home educates on sustainable living, while cosmetic brands showcase their eco-friendly commitments. By aligning with such principles, your brand can set a positive industry standard, showcasing a genuine dedication to sustainability.

Upcoming Green Practices in Advertising

Encouraging environmentally conscious practices in advertising is one of the most important sustainability ideas for companies. Many firms including corporate giants such as Ford, Microsoft, and Apple have pledged to go carbon neutral within the next decade. The industry is actively exploring alternatives such as local shoots or recycling existing content to drastically reduce emissions from campaigns. Additionally, an impactful strategy gaining traction involves integrating Green Media Products (GMPs) into advertising decisions. These carbon-neutral media options enable advertisers to incorporate carbon pricing into their strategies for emission reduction. Another important sustainability practice is ensuring carbon-neutral shoots, with dedicated companies now offering green certificates for shoots that prioritize reusable and eco-friendly alternatives.

As we step into 2024, the fusion of sustainability and advertising becomes a compelling mandate in the dynamic business landscape. Embracing sustainability isn't just a strategic move; it's a commitment to a lasting legacy. In the marketing playbook for this year, impactful campaigns, eco-friendly packaging, transparent communication, and engaging green connections take center stage. It's a shift from transactions to the art of cultivating relationships based on a dedication to a sustainable future.

This article is penned by Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO & Co-founder, Chimp&z Inc.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.