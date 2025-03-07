Will there ever be pink packaging for men?

Pink. It’s soft. It’s pretty. It’s also the colour of bubble gum, frosted donuts and Barbie dolls. But will pink ever be a packaging colour specifically designed for men?

Before you roll your eyes or picture a bodybuilder in pastel gym wear, let’s dig into why pink is such a weirdly controversial colour and whether men will ever embrace it on their shaving cream, protein shakes, or, dare I say, power tools.

From warrior Kings to Barbie Doll

Believe it or not, pink used to be a colour that meant strength and masculinity. In the 18th century, European aristocrats (yes, men too) strutted around in pink silk coats and powdered wigs, flaunting their wealth and social status. Indian Maharajas wore pink turbans, showing that the colour was anything but 'feminine.'

Pink was seen as a softer version of red, which symbolised power, aggression, and vitality, traits that were deemed ‘manly’ back in the day.

Fast forward a few hundred years and pink somehow came to be unofficially associated with baby girls, Barbie dolls, and Valentine’s Day cards. What happened? A mix of marketing, social norms, and, frankly, some outdated gender stereotypes. But as fashion and branding evolve, we’re seeing pink claw its way back into male territory.

The psychology of pink: Why are we still arguing about a colour?

Colour psychology tells us that pink is calming, warm, and even appetite-inducing (hence why so many dessert brands use it). But somewhere along the way, pink started carrying gender baggage, and men suddenly felt the need to justify wearing or using it.

Think about it, women wear black all the time, and nobody asks them 'who died?' It’s just a colour. The same should apply to pink, but for that to happen, men need to stop defending it like they’re on trial for high treason.

Breaking stereotypes: Brands that said ‘screw it’ and went pink

Some fearless brands have already broken the pink barrier when it comes to marketing to men. Let’s take a look at a few that didn’t shy away from going full flamingo mode.

Nike’s hot pink sportswear for men

The Nike brand has always been considered the reigning champion of sports clothes, but they have now significantly expanded their range to include hot pink running sports shoes, pink sports gear, and pink soccer cleats as well. Their motto is straightforward, pink is associated with speed, power, and disregard for everything that is traditional. When people see Cristiano Ronaldo strutting around in pink Mercurial shoes, they have to reconsider.

T-Mobile’s magenta takeover

T-Mobile confidently showcases its magenta branding, and surprisingly, no one questions its masculinity. By adopting a bold pink hue, T-Mobile transformed a colour often deemed ‘feminine’ into a striking brand identity that exudes confidence.

Diet Coke’s inclusive packaging

One of the best examples of gender-neutral branding is Diet Coke, which launched a clean, simple design for its cans. Their advertising campaign, "There's a Coke for he and she and her and me and them. There's a different Coke for all of us," forcefully stated that soda didn't have to be gendered.

The rise of gender-neutral packaging: A shift in design philosophy

Gone are the days when pink meant ‘for her’ and black meant ‘for him.’ As gender stereotypes and norms shift, packaging too needs to keep up. Products with designs that are overly dependent on traditional gender stereotypes stand the risk of losing parts of their market. Put simply, gendered packaging translates to losing out on customers.

Instead of overthinking gender-specific packaging, many brands are now moving toward minimalistic, gender-neutral designs. Old Spice turned the conversation on its head with the ‘Men Have Skin Too’ campaign, questioning why skin-care products were always marketed to women. The campaign cleverly highlighted the absurdity of gendering products that serve the same purpose for everyone.

Challenges and opportunities: Will the market think pink?

While pink has great potential, there are challenges to overcome. Some consumers still link pink with femininity, and brands worry about alienating their male customers. However, the emergence of Gen Z, who prioritise authenticity over traditional gender norms, indicates that change is on the horizon.

Opportunities? Plenty. Brands that adopt pink can position themselves as innovative, inclusive, and willing to defy outdated stereotypes. Moreover, pink is attention-grabbing on supermarket shelves, which is a huge benefit for marketers.

Future is (maybe) pink

The future of pink packaging for men depends on one simple shift: the day when men no longer feel the need to justify their choice of pink. When pink is seen as just another colour, like blue, black, or green, that’s when we’ll know we’ve made progress.

At the end of the day, colour doesn’t determine masculinity, confidence does. So whether it’s pink sneakers, pink cologne bottles, or an electric drill in millennial pink, the future is ripe for disruption.

So, will pink packaging for men become mainstream? Slowly but surely, yes. But it’ll take time and a few more fearless brands stepping up to make it happen. Until then, let’s just agree on one thing: Until then, let’s just agree on one thing: If Jaipur can be pink and remain an iconic city of valour, so can men’s grooming products.

Now, who’s ready to embrace their inner flamingo?

Disclaimer: No pink paint was spilled in the making of this article. Any sudden urges to redecorate your man cave in shades of fuchsia are purely coincidental.

This article is penned by Shashwat Das, Founder of Almond Branding

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.