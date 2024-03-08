Machines can perform tasks but cannot maintain relationships like humans: Swati Nathani on Human Behind The Marketer

In this episode of Team Pumpkin presents 'Human Behind The Marketer' created by Punctuate Inc., Founder Saloni Surti interviews Swati Nathani, Co-Founder, of Team Pumpkin.

Nathani, born and raised in Patna, relocated to Mumbai after her post-graduation placement through NIFT Hyderabad, making Mumbai City her home for the past 16 years. Facing a profound challenge early on, the co-founder was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer within six months of founding Team Pumpkin. Reflecting on this experience, she adds, "The caretakers are as big heroes as are the survivors."

Moving further with the conversation and commenting on the evolving role of motherhood, she notes the increased pressure today compared to a few decades ago. With a plethora of information available on the internet, numerous WhatsApp groups, and the influx of brand advice, navigating parenting advice has become overwhelming.

When asked if she thought women in motherhood had a choice these days, Nathani strongly believes that having a baby "should be a choice, not a mandate." Regarding the status of working women, she asserts that they are still treated as exceptions in society, emphasising the considerable distance yet to be covered.

Highlighting the significance of relationships in business, she notes that the entire business framework relies on strong connections. She stresses the need to prioritise relationships over egos, emphasising, “While machines can perform tasks, they cannot maintain relationships like humans can.” In her perspective, relationships with vendors, employees, and clients are all equally crucial.

This, and more in the latest episode.