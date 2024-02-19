AgencyCon Agenda: All you need to know about the thought-leading sessions

AgencyCon, set to unfold in Mumbai, promises an insightful exploration into the future of agencies and the ever-evolving landscape of the advertising and marketing industry. Through thought-provoking discussions and pioneering sessions, attendees will delve into key topics such as ‘The Agency of the Future,’ ‘Future Proofing Agency Business,’ and ‘The Rise of Super Specialist Agencies.’

These topics have been carefully selected to mirror the current trends and challenges facing agencies today. From adapting to technological advancements to redefining client-agency relationships and navigating the complexities of specialization, each discussion offers a deep dive into crucial aspects shaping the industry's trajectory.

Agency professionals attending the summit can expect to glean valuable lessons and actionable insights from the extensive lineup of over 30 agency leaders. These industry stalwarts will not only share their perspectives but also offer anecdotes and learnings drawn from their wealth of experience. Whether it's discovering strategies for staying ahead of the curve, optimizing operational efficiency, or fostering innovation, attendees will find a wealth of knowledge to enhance their agency's success.

Participating entries in this edition are competing in more than 30+ agency categories and 20+ individual categories. The evaluation process is being conducted by a distinguished jury panel comprising diverse and experienced minds from the advertising and marketing industry.

To be a part of the AgencyCon and Indian Agency Awards, you can register for the event here.

Take a glimpse at our outstanding roster showcasing leading figures in the industry, offering something truly exciting to anticipate:

2 PM - Keynote: The Agency of the Future

Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang

2.20 PM - 2.50 PM - Fireside Chat

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India

2.50 PM - 3.30 PM - Panel Discussion: Taking India to the World

Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea

Prashant Puri, CEO & Co-Founder - AdLift

Rikki Agarwal, Co-Founder, Chief Business & Operating Officer, Blink Digital

Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO Digital

3.30 PM - 3.50 PM - Breaking & building - How the content industry is reinventing itself around AI

Karthik Nagarajan, CEO, Hogarth India

3.50 PM - 4.20 PM - Fireside Chat on Ideal Agency-Brand Relationship



Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Alpha

Girish Hingorani, VP-Marketing & Corporate Communications, Blue Star Limited



4.20 PM - 5.00 PM Panel Discussion: Future Proofing Agency Business

Session Chair - Anil Nair, Founder at Glassbox

Abhik Santara, Director & CEO, ^ a t o m

Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BC Web Wise

Pooja Manek, Creative Lead & Founding Member, Talented

Suneil Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat

Suraja Kishore, CEO- BBDO & TeamX for Mercedes-Benz, India

5.20 PM - 5.40 PM - Advertising’s people management is broken. Here's how to fix it.

Arantxa Aquino, Head, HR & Talent Experience, Talented

5.40 PM - 6.20 PM - Panel Discussion: The Guide to Craft The Perfect Pitch

Session Chair - Apoorva Maheshwari, Head of Marketing, Bestseller India

Eshwari Pandit: Senior Creative Director, Interactive Avenues

Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers

Prachi Bali, EVP & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate

Shikha Davessar, Executive Vice President & Head - Client Business, 22feet Tribal Worldwide

6.35 PM - 7.15 PM - Panel Discussion: What goes behind Mergers, Acquisitions & Consolidations



Gaurav Arora, Co Founder, Social Panga

Sanjay Mehta, Advisor & Board Member, Mirum Agency

Shibu Shivanandan, Founder & CEO, PivotRoots

7.15 PM - 7.55 PM - Panel Discussion: The Rise of Super Specialist Agencies

Session Chair - Nabh Gupta, Founder, At The Moment Ventures



Arihant Jain, CEO, WLDD

Nikhil Jain, Co-Founder and Partner at Stonks Studios

Rashi Agarwal, Founder, Megalodon

Saksham Jadon, Founder and CEO, Youngun

Soham Thakkar, Co Founder, ARtmeTech

Srishti Modi, Founder, Lesssgo



Below are the details of AgencyCon:

Date & Day: February 21, Wednesday

Time: 2 PM Onwards

Location: Mumbai.

You can register for the event here.