AgencyCon Agenda: All you need to know about the thought-leading sessions

AgencyCon, set to unfold in Mumbai, promises an insightful exploration into the future of agencies and the ever-evolving landscape of the advertising and marketing industry. Through thought-provoking discussions and pioneering sessions, attendees will delve into key topics such as ‘The Agency of the Future,’ ‘Future Proofing Agency Business,’ and ‘The Rise of Super Specialist Agencies.’
These topics have been carefully selected to mirror the current trends and challenges facing agencies today. From adapting to technological advancements to redefining client-agency relationships and navigating the complexities of specialization, each discussion offers a deep dive into crucial aspects shaping the industry's trajectory.
Agency professionals attending the summit can expect to glean valuable lessons and actionable insights from the extensive lineup of over 30 agency leaders. These industry stalwarts will not only share their perspectives but also offer anecdotes and learnings drawn from their wealth of experience. Whether it's discovering strategies for staying ahead of the curve, optimizing operational efficiency, or fostering innovation, attendees will find a wealth of knowledge to enhance their agency's success.
Participating entries in this edition are competing in more than 30+ agency categories and 20+ individual categories. The evaluation process is being conducted by a distinguished jury panel comprising diverse and experienced minds from the advertising and marketing industry.
To be a part of the AgencyCon and Indian Agency Awards, you can register for the event here.
Take a glimpse at our outstanding roster showcasing leading figures in the industry, offering something truly exciting to anticipate:
2 PM - Keynote: The Agency of the Future
Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang
2.20 PM - 2.50 PM - Fireside Chat
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India
2.50 PM - 3.30 PM - Panel Discussion: Taking India to the World
Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea
Prashant Puri, CEO & Co-Founder - AdLift
Rikki Agarwal, Co-Founder, Chief Business & Operating Officer, Blink Digital
Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO Digital
3.30 PM - 3.50 PM - Breaking & building - How the content industry is reinventing itself around AI
Karthik Nagarajan, CEO, Hogarth India
3.50 PM - 4.20 PM - Fireside Chat on Ideal Agency-Brand Relationship
Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Alpha
Girish Hingorani, VP-Marketing & Corporate Communications, Blue Star Limited
4.20 PM - 5.00 PM Panel Discussion: Future Proofing Agency Business
Session Chair - Anil Nair, Founder at Glassbox
Abhik Santara, Director & CEO, ^ a t o m
Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BC Web Wise
Pooja Manek, Creative Lead & Founding Member, Talented
Suneil Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat
Suraja Kishore, CEO- BBDO & TeamX for Mercedes-Benz, India
5.20 PM - 5.40 PM - Advertising’s people management is broken. Here's how to fix it.
Arantxa Aquino, Head, HR & Talent Experience, Talented
5.40 PM - 6.20 PM - Panel Discussion: The Guide to Craft The Perfect Pitch
Session Chair - Apoorva Maheshwari, Head of Marketing, Bestseller India
Eshwari Pandit: Senior Creative Director, Interactive Avenues
Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers
Prachi Bali, EVP & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate
Shikha Davessar, Executive Vice President & Head - Client Business, 22feet Tribal Worldwide
6.35 PM - 7.15 PM - Panel Discussion: What goes behind Mergers, Acquisitions & Consolidations
Gaurav Arora, Co Founder, Social Panga
Sanjay Mehta, Advisor & Board Member, Mirum Agency
Shibu Shivanandan, Founder & CEO, PivotRoots
7.15 PM - 7.55 PM - Panel Discussion: The Rise of Super Specialist Agencies
Session Chair - Nabh Gupta, Founder, At The Moment Ventures
Arihant Jain, CEO, WLDD
Nikhil Jain, Co-Founder and Partner at Stonks Studios
Rashi Agarwal, Founder, Megalodon
Saksham Jadon, Founder and CEO, Youngun
Soham Thakkar, Co Founder, ARtmeTech
Srishti Modi, Founder, Lesssgo
Below are the details of AgencyCon:
Date & Day: February 21, Wednesday
Time: 2 PM Onwards
Location: Mumbai.
You can register for the event here.