AgencyCon 2024 jury shares a message for participants

To honour and appreciate the minds behind many memorable ads, Social Samosa is back with the fourth edition of its IP AgencyCon 2024. The event aims to celebrate and acknowledge the unsung heroes who contribute significantly to the success of campaigns. It will recognize the often-overlooked contributors in the industry who play pivotal roles behind the scenes to create successful campaigns.

The Indian Agency Awards (IAA) 2024 received 300+ entries from 100+ agencies, undergoing evaluation by a respected jury panel of industry experts. Check out the jury panel here.

As the dates for AgencyCon inches close, we had a chat with the jury members about what they had to say about this year's participants. Here are the edited excerpts:

Apoorva Maheshwari, Head of Marketing - India, Bestseller India:

"I look forward to evaluating and learning from some of the best in class marketing campaigns and innovations.

For participants, my message would be to approach the conference with an open mind, be proactive in networking, engage in discussions, and make the most of the learning and collaboration opportunities available. Additionally, staying curious and open to new ideas can lead to unexpected insights and connections."

Charu Malhotra, Chief Brand Officer and Group Head of Marketing, APL Apollo Group:

“My expectations for the entries are high and I'm eagerly anticipating innovative and thought-provoking submissions that showcase creativity, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the new age consumer. Eager to see the good work done by brands and the heroes behind building strong brand narratives as we celebrate the outstanding contribution from advertisement, creative & digital agencies.

Good luck to all participants, and I can't wait to see the outstanding work they bring to the table. The fast changing consumer landscape demands building strong brand memories for consumers to resonate with the brand. Be genuine, be empathetic and let the brand narrative shine through for consumer attention.”

Gaurav Mehta, Chief Marketing Office, Noise:

“As a jury member for Agency Con, I look forward to entries that highlight innovation, creativity, and strategic acumen in marketing and advertising. I encourage participants to present campaigns that not only showcase a profound understanding of target audiences but also explore unique approaches. Agency Con serves as a platform to celebrate creativity and excellence in the marketing realm. I invite all participants to bring their best work, inspire us with their creativity, and demonstrate how they stand out in the dynamic and competitive landscape of marketing and advertising. Best wishes to everyone!”

Krishnarao Buddha, Sr. Category Head - Marketing, Parle Products:

"Excited to join the esteemed panel of the jury for AgencyCon! My primary expectation is to come across groundbreaking work in the advertising and marketing industry and to acknowledge the heroes behind outstanding marketing campaigns. It is truly commendable that Social Samosa is committed to providing a platform for professionals to showcase their talents. Best of luck to all participants! May your creativity and efforts stand out, and may the most deserving campaign win!"

Rahul Dutta, Director - Marketing, Microsoft India:

“This is my first year with Agency con and I am really looking forward to seeing how best creative brains are delivering disruption, challenging status quo and working on B2H (Brands to humans) vs B2B, B2C or AtoZ approach , that too in a simple and effortless way.”

Sneha John, Director - Brand, Pincode:

"I'm looking forward to seeing and learning from impactful marketing work that creative and media agencies have brought to life over the past year. I'm particularly looking to see how agencies are using new tools to create great campaigns that generate business results."

Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing - India and South Asia, Visa:

"I am excited and honored to join the esteemed jury panel for the Indian Agency Awards at AgencyCon. As we embark on this journey to acknowledge and celebrate the heroes of the advertising and marketing world, I look forward to seeing narratives that inspire and showcase the incredible impact agencies wield in shaping brands and driving business outcomes. I also look forward to witnessing the unfolding of creative and compelling brand stories crafted by leaders across diverse industries. In addition, post the pandemic, consumer behaviour has greatly changed, and I’m keen to see how brands have adeptly adapted to these changes. To all the participants, I want to emphasize that your dedication and creativity play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of #AgencyLife. My message to you is simple: embrace innovation, defy boundaries, and let your passion fuel excellence. I look forward to being captivated by the brilliance that unfolds throughout this rewarding experience."

Swati Rathi, Head – Marketing, Godrej Appliances:

"Honoured to be a juror for AgencyCon. I am looking forward to entries showcasing innovation, creativity, and strategic thinking, amalgamating to seamlessly deliver impact. I extend my best wishes to all the participants at AgencyCon 2024 and hope your narratives help set new industry benchmarks and inspire others in their work."

AgencyCon 2024 by Social Samosa takes place on February 21 at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.