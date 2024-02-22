Monk Entertainment, Schbang, AdLift win big at AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards

The Social Samosa AgencyCon Festival & Indian Agency Awards Show on 21st February 2024 honored the people and organizations that have produced some of the best work in the industry.

We witnessed several insightful knowledge-sharing sessions and an engaging awards program at the AgencyCon Awards & Summit.

Here's a look at the agencies that stole the show. The agency segment had 28 categories, which saw 52 winners. These winners were shortlisted from 300+ entries by our esteemed jury panel. Out of the 52, 31 Gold metals were given, and 21 were Silver.



Monk Entertainment won 4 Agency Metals: 3 Gold and 1 Silver. Following them was Schbang, bagging 3 Gold Metals in Agency Categories.

The Digital Agency of the Year category had 2 winners, Schbang winning a Gold Metal and DViO Digital winning a Silver. Social Media Agency of the Year had 1 winner, and Sociowash won the Gold Metal.

Additionally, Agency of the Year – North saw 2 winners, both with Golds (AdLift & SocioWash). Agency of the Year – South gave away 2 Golds - Social Panga and Social Beat and a single Silver to Tamada Media. Agency of the Year – West saw 1 Silver, which was taken home by Monk Entertainment.

On the other hand, Agency of the Year – East had 3 winners: 2 Silvers to Digitale India and Three Fourth Solutions. The Gold was awarded to Shreyansh Innovations.

You can view the entire list of winners below.

AgencyCon 2024 Agency Category Winners

