Agency Feature: The A to Z about DRN

Who are we?

We are Digital Refresh Networks (DRN), an AI-assisted content solutions agency.

Our core mission is to transform businesses into brands, offering innovative solutions that span across various categories and industries. We’re actively growing business awareness on all media portals and enabling e-commerce solutions.

What's in the name?

Digital F5, our former name was crafted with just one goal - to always stay relevant. Because, now and then even the most creative idea becomes redundant. And the key for brands to remain in business is to let go of the ‘has-beens’ and hit the f5 key - refresh.

In a matter of months, the brainchild of 2 young men started from a garage and transformed into a full-throttle digital marketing agency. But we didn’t stop there. 12 years later, transforming with the industry trends, we have again refreshed ourselves to become an AI-assisted full-service agency that caters to all kinds of content requirements.

What do we do?

Our services go where our audience goes. Therefore, we have transitioned into 360° services for our brands.

Our three major verticals are creative, e-commerce and performance marketing (SEO and SEM).

We also have our own OTT wing that takes care of the long-form content and is in the process of starting ‘DRN on Cloud’ to help MSMEs across the world transform their businesses into brands.

Creative: Brand planning, strategy, creative design and copy, content creation, blogs, brand/corporate films, and conceptualization for print and digital media.

Brand planning, strategy, creative design and copy, content creation, blogs, brand/corporate films, and conceptualization for print and digital media. E-commerce: End-to-end solutions including marketplace creation and management, portal-specific content creation, visual supplementation, UI/UX and payment gateway integration.

End-to-end solutions including marketplace creation and management, portal-specific content creation, visual supplementation, UI/UX and payment gateway integration. Performance: SEO, media planning and buying services.

Why do we do it?

The moment we say ad agency, we think ‘creative folks coming to work in shorts’. However, creativity can do wonders when complemented with its not-so-creative counterpart, performance.

Therefore, a young Barin Mukherjee’s expertise in brand planning and creativity merged with a tech-savvy Ravi Dubey’s expertise in performance marketing to create Digital Refresh - a full-service digital marketing agency where creative ideas and tech-based performance go hand-in-hand.

How do we evolve?

Our core philosophy at DRN is to not resist change: we embrace technology, adopt fast and let go of what’s redundant.

We also believe in having a constant influx of new talent and giving them a seat at the table. Every individual has something unique to offer. From an intern’s affinity towards GenZ creators to an experienced mind’s campaign precision. What matters is hearing them out with an open mind.

Moreover, part-time consultants, workshops, and one-on-ones with the management help us stay fresh and think big.

Social responsibility in social media

Business cannot be all clickbait and sales reports. While growth is a must, it is not at the cost of offensive statements, plagiarism, and snarky comments.

To give you an example, moment marketing is a great way to stay relevant on social media. However, death, war, defeat, and incredibly personal flaws made public are not given a spot in the light by us.

With regards to plagiarism, we believe that in the small world of agencies like minds can come up with similar or often the same thoughts. However, a personal touch to each idea makes it a truly original piece of content.

Need of the hour

There should be a mechanism to stay relevant with each passing trend without losing your identity.

We learned the hard way

NO CLIENT IS A SMALL CLIENT. Every client deserves your undivided attention and creativity in its best form.

They work with us

We have navigated terrains with BMW Motorrad, Cello Pens, Big Bazaar and Brand Factory, Prabhuji Haldiram’s, Medanta Hospitals, Havells Electrical Appliances, Adani Wilmar, Resorts World Cruises, Edelweiss and Kotak Mutual Funds, Nissin, Heidelberg Cement and Livpure.

Industry as we foresee

The share of pie for content is getting bigger and bigger. Gone are the times when content was just a small piece of the strategy. We strongly believe that across sectors, content (good content) will continue to get more and more spotlight.

A day without Internet

Hard to imagine. We like staying connected with our clients, our colleagues in different cities and the world online - which is both the source of reference and inspiration for us. We embrace the internet as we love staying connected.

Gender ratio and policies at your agency?

Women comprise 45% of the total workforce in our Mumbai office and an ever-growing 60% in the Kolkata office. We can proudly say that our three main centres - Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are headed by Women. More power to Swapna, Rimpi and Shalini.

Tell us about your inclusive policies

We give equal opportunities to all and hire people across diversities. But we make a point to hire freshers and college students with zero or no experience, helping them to unleash their potential, and moulding and training them under our experts. The average age of our office is 25.

Can you tell us a bit about your work culture and the values that you believe in?

1. Creativity with Purpose

2. Youth-Driven

3. Respecting one another

4. Consistency

5. Growth mindset

6. Honesty and Integrity

How has the agency grown YOY?

A company of 2 turned into a company of 200+. That is growth for us.

Can you tell us a bit about your work?

From a 5-second snackable ad to a 15-minute OTT episode, we take pride in our capability to produce a wide range of content. It’s hard for us to pick just a few but here’s a list of some of our work that we find refreshing and clutter-breaking.

Name of the brand: Kotak Mutual Fund

Name of the campaign: #SahiSamayPeSIPKaro

Objective: Encouraging people to stop procrastinating and start SIP to fast track their dreams and goals.

Name of the campaign: #SipSeSabHoga

Objective: Showing that SIP can enable people to achieve all their dreams, big or small.

Name of the campaign: Cuptionary

Objective: Creating new terms with Cuptionary, for the Gen Z who always seek something new.

Name of the campaign: Vibe It Up! Whenever! Wherever!

Objective: Introducing the 9 tantalising flavours. Be it sports, gaming or just chilling with friends, Cup Noodles is the ultimate snack buddy

Name of the campaign: #PairedWithLove

Objective: How food plays an important part in strengthening the bond and adding romance to every relationship. When Food is #PairedWithLove it makes the relationship extra special.

Name of the campaign: Diwali Campaign

Objective: Using AI to create celebratory moments during Diwali. From preparation to celebration, we are making every moment Khaas.

Name of the Campaign: #SahiPaaniKaSignHavellsAlkaline

Objective: Using influencer activation and AI-based creatives to create awareness for Havells Alkaline Water Purifier

Name of the campaign: AbilityHaiDisabilityNahi

Objective: Encouraging the audience to view Autism in a positive light.



Name of the brand: Medanta Hospitals

Name of the campaign: #SamjheinDareinNahin for Epilepsy

Objective: To change the negative notion that people have towards Epilepsy.



Have you had an opportunity to bag awards?

Our humble list of awards featuring some of our best works include:

In 2018, we won 5 Mobbys for Best Overall Website Design, Best Digital Innovation, Best Use of Audio, Best SEO Agency, and Best Emerging E-commerce Property

In 2018, we bagged two Ink Spells for Best Content in Digital Campaign and Best Sports Content Igniting Rivalries for Star Sports.

In 2017, we were graced with the Foxglove Award in the Digital Brand Video category

In 2020, we were the Gold Winner for B2B Content Campaign at 10 Indian Digital Award (IAMAI)

In 2020, we fetched two Inkspell for Best Digital strategy/campaign for Automobile Enterprise and Best content in a search Marketing campaign

Lastly, are you hiring?

We’re hiring for offices across Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. Feel free to share your job application at hr@digitalf5.com.