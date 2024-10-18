Agency Feature: All you need to know about Asymmetrique

Who are we?

Asymmetrique is a growth-focused marketing solutions agency. Its range of services has enabled it to orchestrate product experiences and brand solutions for over 15 years.

As strategic digital marketers, some of the services the agency provides include touchpoint design, subcultures, campaigns, social narratives, creative production, e-commerce, data and automation, and performance.

Its client roster includes Tata Asset Management, ITI Mutual Fund, HDFC Home Loans, Firstpost.com, Taj Mahal Tea, Aditya Birla Retail, Welingkar Management Institute, Mahindra Logistics, and Reliance Energy.

What's in the name?

When the agency launched operations, clients were associating the industry with cookie-cutter solutions. On the other hand, it has always been believed that every client’s need is different and deserves a unique, asymmetric solution. It is in this context that Asymmetrique was born.

What we do?

The agency enables business growth by offering brand-to-sales solutions. It reimagines the traditional marketing equation to make it relevant in a digital-first, product-led business environment. It crafts product experiences, launches content play, and applies commerce sense. The agency is committed to driving value and growth for scale-focused B2C, D2C, and B2B businesses. Its mission is to empower mid-sized brands with the marketing they need to stand out in a cluttered, blink-and-miss environment.

Why we do it?

The agency believes there is a gap between what the fast-evolving business environment demands of marketers and what service-driven agencies have to offer. Its business solutions-led approach balances data and automation with creativity and customer understanding. This drives sustained, consistent results and growth impact for businesses.

How we evolve?

The agency has a dedicated innovation cell in-house, ‘Brand X’. The team identifies and evaluates new possibilities and ideas even as they are being brought to life by new tech. The agency assesses its viability through a marketing and growth lens filter. It is an early adopter and purveyor of promising tools and technologies and releases them into the mainstream once they achieve maturity.

Social responsibility in social media

The agency strives to ensure that the social narratives it builds with clients are authentic and mindful. Accountability matters on social media and beyond.

Need of the hour

There are too many claims being tossed around in the industry. The need of the hour is to build a work philosophy and solutions that bring legitimacy back to the marketing industry. The agency definitely needs greater collaboration, trust, and transparency between clients and agency partners.

We learned the hard way

It is important to stay adamant and attach a certain value to work, in terms of conviction and commercials.

They work with us

Clients across industries choose to work with the agency when it comes to marketing that unlocks value and growth. From BFSI and e-commerce to retail and media, it has worked with industry leaders looking to unlock the next level of growth. Its roster of clients includes Tata Asset Management, ITI Mutual Fund, HDFC Home Loans, Firstpost.com, Taj Mahal Tea, Aditya Birla Retail, Welingkar Management Institute, Mahindra Logistics, and Reliance Energy to name a few.

Industry as we foresee

As an industry, digital marketing is now maturing. Having become mainstream in marketing, the next wave will see agencies lead with strategic digital solutions over standalone, specialist services. We will see the return of the agency on record model. Agency-client partnerships will get stronger and offer more value.

A day without Internet

A day without the internet would be a holiday and perhaps a bad day if we are scheduled to go live with a solution.

Gender ratio and policies

The agency has always believed that a vibrant environment and diversity in thought are catalysts for unique perspectives and solutions. Its hiring has reflected this in the form of a healthy gender ratio. Even at the leadership level, this holds true. It is equally committed to ensuring a healthy and safe environment for everyone. A POSH policy compliant with the POSH Act (2013), zero tolerance for misconduct, and an open-door communication policy are just some of the ways we strive for the same.

Our inclusive policies

The agency regularly strives to ensure every hire, including those from diverse backgrounds, feels confident to bring their complete selves to work. Its transgender inclusivity policy and disabilities policy ensures equal and respectful access to a thriving work environment. These policies also set the tone for mindful representation of communities in media and elsewhere. A culture of mutual respect ensures the workplace is safe and truly inclusive for all talent, including those from queer, PWD and neurodivergent communities.

Maternity and paternity leave

The agency’s leave policy for to-be and new parents is as follows:

Eligible female employees are entitled to 26 weeks of paid maternity leave for the first two children.

Eligible male employees are entitled to 2 weeks of paid maternity leave for the first two children.

We also offer 12 weeks of paid maternity leave in the case of surrogacy and adoption of children below 3 months.

The policy also covers leaves for post-miscarriage healing, flexible work-from-home possibilities, and nursing breaks.

Work culture and values that we believe in

The agency’s work culture enables it to create intellectual partnerships, drive results with emotional ownership, and forge value-driven relationships.

The values that guide its path are:

Integrity

Extreme client-centricity

Accountability

Agility and Relevance

Client testimonials

“It is wonderful working with the team at Asymmetrique. Their brand solution is rooted in both, business understanding and creativity. It is precisely what we were looking for in an integrated marketing partner. I would put it this way, we are STOKed to have them onboard," said Vedant Kedia, CEO, Mount Everest Breweries Limited (STOK).

Our work

The agency’s work portfolio reflects its commitment to delivering solutions that drive business growth. A case in point is its campaign for Tata Asset Management Pvt. Ltd. While traditional investor education programs stop at awareness, Tata Mutual Fund, wanted to go beyond, triggering action, with its investor education program, ‘Desh Kare Nivesh’. Diving deep into the urban Indian psyche, it found that a majority of them had specific, common life goals that demanded active financial planning. Yet, less than 4% of Indians were investing in mutual funds. This inspired the agency to create a campaign, ‘Jab Life Mange More, Badho Mutual Funds Ki Ore’. The campaign led to a flood of responses from across India. It went on to engage 6 mn+ Indians, drove an 82% increase in brand search, and led to 10x ROAS.

Another case study that reflects the relevance of its brand-to-sales approach is its work for Taj Mahal Tea. Born from Unilever’s Wah Taj! vision, the brand wanted to elevate its experiential appeal for the Taj Mahal Tea House. It also wanted to drive product evolution by encouraging a culture of tea sampling and savouring across India. This demanded entering and carving a niche in the realm of gourmet tea via e-commerce.

The agency’s mandate as a brand marketing and e-commerce partner saw us shaping and amplifying the softer attributes along with product excellence. A few months into the launch, it was able to drive 6.5x revenue growth from the new channel. It also led to a more defined and engaged community for offline experiences and an elevated brand association.

Awards bagged

As an agency focused on business outcomes, the agency is delighted each time our work is recognized at an industry level. Some of our recent wins include: