Agency Feature: All you need to know about Digixpressions

Who are we?

Digixpressions is a digital advertising and marketing company providing services such as digital intelligence, search engine optimization, performance marketing, influencer marketing, mid-funnel media buying, branding assistance, marketing analytics, and hyperlocal solutions. It specializes in Fintech, E-commerce, banking, and Edtech, with clients like Shriram Finance, Kotak Securities, Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Direct, Fibe, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, IIFL Finance, mStock, and Wockhardt Hospitals.

With over a decade of experience, Digixpressions applies contemporary marketing solutions to help companies reach their business targets.

What’s in the name?

Digixpressions, as the name suggests, is based on the idea of a constantly changing landscape, like a digital express, focused on helping brands succeed in a competitive market.

What we do?

We specialize in services like full-stack digital marketing, performance-driven campaigns, strategic consulting, brand strategy development, customer experience optimization, data analytics and insights. Our target market includes small to mid-sized businesses across various industries aiming for growth and a stronger digital presence. In under five years, the team has grown from 3 people (starting from the backyard of a call centre) to over 100 employees serving more than 50 clients across 10 sectors.

Why we do it?

In a very fast-evolving market and ecosystem, the requirement of attracting high-intent traffic and thereby acquiring high-value customers with better LTVs. As a digital marketer, we recognized the limitations at the client side with regards to experience pool, hands-on experience, under-exploiting traditional advertising platforms like Google and Facebook and over-dependence on the same. This realization laid the foundation of Digixpressions after identifying the need for alternative marketing solutions that prioritize organic, innovative, and effective channels and help clients reach the right target audience and optimize their acquisition cost along with keeping the high rate of growth intact.

How we evolve?

Since our dream project is based on meeting the gap caused by traditional marketing, evolving with new technologies is our main USP. Our approach, attention to detail, and ability to drive results in the digital marketing domain provide solutions for today’s audience. The team consists of thinkers, technology enthusiasts, and marketers with years of experience. Their approach is practical, identifying opportunities and creating solutions to meet the needs of each client. By using problem-solving strategies, they ensure effectiveness and deliver results.

Social responsibility in social media

Social media can never come with social responsibilities. In the age of increased cyber fraud, and data theft, it has become all the more important for us to take a responsible social media approach, whether it is for driving marketing strategies or building campaigns. Our agency prioritizes ethical content, combats misinformation, and promotes transparency both to clients, as well as audiences. Because social responsibility, is our key parameter, we have been able to maintain an honest and transparent relationship over the last few years and hope to continue doing so.

Need of the hour

Social responsibility in the world of marketers is the need of the hour. Brands and marketers need to be mindful of digital creators, prioritise empathy and credibility in digital marketing, and reach out to the audience in a more justifiable way. Rather than just gunning off more views we should build a self-accountable ecosystem that is symbiotic for every information-seeking individual.

We learned the hard way

When we started our journey at Digixpressions, we started with a team of 3 people from the backyard of a call centre, now we are a team of 100 people. Over the years of good work for the top brands in the country, we have learned how to win client’s trust and how they can be a source of new business. Hard work and only hard work have been our key to success and we have learned the hard way, that there is no shortcut to hard work. 80% of our business is recommendation based.

Did we just share that?

In a lot of RFPs, we have competed with leading players in the market. However, we have bagged many accounts due to our innovative ideas, transparency, insights, and solutions. We have also gained a lot of clients, simply through industry recommendations. Considering, we are a young age company, we take a lot of it to our pride.

Digixpressions has a proven track record of building digital prominence for its partners through innovative campaigns. We aim to contribute to India’s economic growth and have recently signed up some leading companies in the finance sector like Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Securities, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, etc.

Industry as we foresee

India’s social media sphere is poised for explosive growth, expecting a user base explosion, with regional platforms alongside Facebook and WhatsApp. Social commerce will be a game-changer, influencing buying habits. Moreover, Ad spending is predicted to undergo a staggering surge by 2030, making India a social media powerhouse. Brands have realised the potential of Digital Bharat thereby you will see more vernacular ecosystems in future with better customer experience.

A day without Internet

When the Internet goes down, Digital marketing hits a pause. Reaching new customers grinds to a halt and real-time engagement disappears. We hope such a day never comes!

Gender ratio and policies

We have almost 35% women working in our team and the best part is that 50% of leadership team has women. We have not defined any specific ratios for men or women in our organisation. Yes, we would want to include more women in future, and try to strike a gender ratio balance within the organization.

Our inclusive policies

Since the establishment of the company, we have made the policies inclusive for everyone. The only way for talent hiring within the organization is merit-based and we welcome people from every part of the country. Every gender, religion, language, and community is equally welcome and has been working as a part of the organization. We are nationally integrated.

Maternity and paternity leave

Maternity leave is offered for 3 months, and paternity leave is offered for 7 days.

Work culture and values that we believe in

At Digixpressions, the approach of the team is pragmatic, focusing on identifying opportunities and creating solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. We thrive in a culture of curiosity and collaboration, valuing data-driven creativity and embracing change to stay ahead of the digital curve.

Agency growth YOY

We have grown at a rate of CAGR of 250% y-o-y over the last 5 years.

Our work

Our work involves multiple responsibilities toward stakeholders, partners, brands, clients, and our team. Our focus is on creating scalable and cost-efficient business strategies and advertising solutions that meet the changing needs of brands aiming for sustained growth through an omnichannel approach.

Awards bagged

We have always been appreciated by our clients and that is the biggest achievement for a growing company like ours. There have been instances, where we have given clients 2x of growth traffic to clients, in six months of our association with them. Most of the clients have felicitated us for our work; we remember one incident, where a client had awarded us during their internal R&R ceremony, for the exemplary work we had done. This is one of the biggest applause a company can get.

Employees and hirings

We are looking at an aggressive scale-up, in terms of hiring. We are looking at hiring around 300 employees by March 2025.