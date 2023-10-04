Agency Feature: IdeasFarm

Who are we?

We are a full-service agency specializing in platform-first solutions - online or offline. We have been around for 5 years in the industry.

We are a young creative outfit, and we take pride in our work and most importantly, in the Way We work. We believe in not being the norm in the way we function. Everyone here has a binding motive. We believe in people and the power of thinking. We believe work can happen from anywhere and sometimes from everywhere. We believe that we bring good to the table - be it clients, people or projects. We believe hustle is in our genotype.

We believe that we need to balance our work and our lives with our ambitions, without cheating anything. We believe that each one of us is driven by a passion to grow ourselves and grow the company and strives for a quality output in all that we try to achieve. We believe in being a part of a growth story - personal and professional. We believe in being vocal to our clients. We believe in burning the midnight oil and taking offs which haven’t been heard of before. We are an “unagency”. And super proud to be one.

What’s in the name?

Advertising is after all about ideas. The name lends itself naturally to that. We’d like to think of it as a place that nurtures and grows ideas.

What we do?

IdeasFarm is a creative studio that offers integrated ideas that create a real measurable impact for its clients across platforms.

Content creation - offline and online mediums Brand, product and business strategy Social media and website maintenance Asset creation which includes - social media assets (posts/GIFs, etc.), video creation, website design and development, photography and much more Media buying digital SEO Celebrity and Influencer management

Why do we do it?

For the love of ideas. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing an idea to its fruition collectively.

How we evolve?

We’re always scanning for new trends locally and internationally to keep up. One way is to stay tuned to pages like Social Samosa which regularly features interesting work. Evolution is a natural process. The more you consume, the more you evolve. So we always keep an eye out for fresh new tech and marketing ideas.

Social responsibility in social media

Sensitivity is extremely important. When it comes to social, it’s important to apply multiple filters and be socially responsible before posting. Staying true to the brand ethos and being genuine generally works.

Need of the hour

The use of influencers in marketing is currently unregulated. SEBI for instance has recently introduced guidelines for financial influencers. Perhaps there needs to be one for others too.

We learned the hard way

Always get a PO before you begin work.

Did we just share that?

We’ve had clients who completely trust the agency and its vision and some clients who think they know better and question everything the agency does. Needless to say, we no longer work with the latter and continue working with those who believe in us dedicatedly.

The agency has worked with brands including Myntra, Flipkart, Legrand, Star Sports, Realme, Aditya Birla Group, Portico, Purplle and SBI, to name a few.

Industry as we foresee

Relevant content is everything. Brands that have an authentic and interesting voice and keep it real will continue to engage.

A day without Internet

A day without the internet is a holiday. This should definitely be on the social calendar. Finally, poor social media execs can have a day off.

Gender ratio and policies at your agency?

[Reportedly] 40% of the agency is women. While this is not by design, it just happens to be so. On that note, Ideasfarm is run by women in management roles.

Tell us about your inclusive policies.

Talent is the only parameter we consider while hiring. It doesn’t matter what community you belong to as long as you’re fit for the role. We don’t have an inclusive policy on paper but believe in the right person for the right job.

Tell us about your maternity and paternity leave.

While we don’t have an official maternity and paternity policy on paper, we understand the change that motherhood/fatherhood brings and we accommodate and support as required. A majority of the women onboard are moms.

Can you tell us a bit about your work culture and values that you believe in?

We are not a typical agency trying to burn the proverbial midnight oil. As a collective, we’re all very clear who we don’t want to be. We put a high value on work-life balance which is why we have extremely low attrition rates.

How has the agency grown YOY?

We have definitely grown from strength to strength. We believe in growing organically and sustainably.

Can you tell us a bit about your work

As a young agency, we’ve done campaigns for brands like Flipkart, Myntra, Purplle and Legrand. It is a testimony to our thinking and ability to crack briefs while being agile at execution. Our latest piece of work was with Myntra FWD ft. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. We’re looking forward to a campaign that is about to launch for Legrand E-Shop in the coming days.

Have you had an opportunity to bag awards?

As Ideasfarm we are yet to enter any festival.

Lastly, how many employees work with your agency and are you hiring?

Number of employees: 30+

We’re always on the lookout for creative and talented people to join us.