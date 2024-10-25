Agency Feature: Inside Response India's 40 year legacy

Who we are

Response India is a marketing communications agency from Calcutta with four decades of branding and communication experience. It has worked for over 150 brands, in India and abroad.

The agency sticks to traditional values and ethics, but its work is edgy, new-age, and all-things-creative. Its strengths are brand strategy, planning and communication design. It is a 35-member team. Combining free-thinking creative resources like copywriters, art directors, visualisers, and animators. Its client servicing team, social media and production managers ensure the execution of all the projects.

What's in the name?

Response was named to reflect the very essence of what the agency strives to achieve, meaningful proaction, deep emotional connection, and tangible action from the audiences. The name Response embodies the philosophy of creating impactful communication that leads to real-world outcomes, whether that’s building brand loyalty, generating sales, or fostering community connections. Over the years, this name has come to symbolise the relationship it has with clients.

What we do?

The agency is a full-service advertising and communication agency that specialises in creating effective, culturally resonant campaigns. It partners with brands to tell their stories in ways that deeply connect with their audiences, leading to both emotional engagement and tangible results.

Its work spans multiple areas, including brand strategy, creative development, digital and social media marketing, content creation, and experiential marketing. Whether crafting integrated campaigns for a major brand launch, reviving a brand that’s lost some momentum, or celebrating a festival like Durga Pujo, the team of creative thinkers and insightful strategists focuses on delivering campaigns that evoke powerful responses.

At the heart of its approach is a commitment to storytelling, bringing a brand's essence to life in a way that speaks to people’s emotions, values, and aspirations, while aligning with clients’ business goals.

Why we do it?

At the agency, the belief is that great communication has the power to inspire, influence, and bring lasting change. The agency is driven by a passion for storytelling, bringing brands and people together in meaningful ways. In a world of time starvation and distractions, The agency sees it as its mission to craft messages that make people feel, think, and act. Its work is rooted in an understanding of culture, human behaviour, and the evolving media landscape. Ultimately, the agency approaches advertising not just as a means of selling, but as a way to shape perceptions, build relationships, and catalyse change.

Reasons for entering the industry?

Carrying on the legacy when Calcutta used to be the advertising capital of India, the agency was established 40 years ago out of a desire to create a global standard advertising agency in India. It also wanted to leverage the power of effective communication, fill gaps in the advertising market, and create innovative, yet relevant campaigns that drive brand success. Its vision has guided our growth and evolution, allowing it to adapt to changing landscapes while remaining true to our core values.

How we evolve?

The agency is constantly evolving to stay ahead of changing industry trends, shifting consumer behaviours, and emerging technologies. In today’s fast-paced digital world, adaptation is key, and it has embraced this by transforming how it approaches creativity, strategy, and execution.

● It has adapted from a traditional media to a digital-first mindset. Understanding that audiences are now more engaged online, it has expanded its expertise in social media marketing, influencer collaborations, digital storytelling, and data-driven campaigns to create cohesive, cross-platform experiences.

● It is increasingly leveraging data analytics to inform its creative processes. This fusion of data and creativity allows it to refine messaging and optimise campaigns for maximum impact.

● The agency is evolving toward purpose-led branding, where clients expect not just visibility but also meaningful engagement around social, cultural, and environmental issues.

● From augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to AI-powered tools and immersive experiences, it is integrating new technologies to push the boundaries of creativity.

● The agency is constantly researching and updating itself with global trends in communication and design. However, it believes in originality and still hand-crafts many of its campaigns.

Social responsibility in social media

At the agency, the belief is that social responsibility in social media is not just an expectation, it’s a necessity. Brands and agencies hold immense power to influence public opinion and shape cultural conversations, and with that power comes the responsibility to use these platforms thoughtfully and ethically. The agency remains vigilant about checking and addressing misinformation and upholds a commitment to responsible storytelling. Its guiding mantra is simple yet powerful: keep things honest, both for its brands and its consumers.

Need of the hour

The need of the hour in social media and digital communication is to be authentic and adapt to the changing times. The agency supports purpose-driven engagements and believes that this helps in brand awareness. As digital spaces become increasingly crowded and consumers demand more meaningful interactions. Brands and agencies must focus on creating content that not only stands out but also resonates deeply with audiences.

We learned the hard way

The agency learned several important lessons through experience, some of them the hard way, as it navigated the ever-evolving world of advertising and communication. It feels that authenticity is not optional, it’s a necessity. Audiences today value transparency and honesty, and they expect brands to stand for something meaningful. We’ve realised that being open to change and experimentation is key to staying relevant. You have to be willing to unlearn old habits and evolve constantly. The agency believes that strategic, long-term thinking is what drives sustainable success, and investing in deep relationships with consumers pays off far more than chasing temporary trends.

Work culture and values that you believe in

At the agency work culture and values are fundamental to how it operates and the relationships that it builds with clients, team members, and the communities it serves.

● The work culture fosters open communication, encourages teamwork, and values each member’s contributions. By creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels comfortable sharing their thoughts, the agency cultivates creativity and innovation.

● The agency is passionate about creativity and understands that it is at the heart of effective communication. It encourages the team to think outside the box, take risks, and embrace new ideas.

● Integrity is one of the core values. The agency is committed to ethical practices, transparency in our processes, and honest communication with clients and team members.

Did we just share that?

The agency's directors span two generations, with inclusive shared knowledge of brands and their generational transitions.

They work with us

Siddha Group, Salarpuria, PS Group, Ei Samay, Sawansukha, Turtle, SVF, among many others.

Industry as we foresee

As the agency looks towards the future, social media communication and the advertising industry are poised for significant transformation. The agency foresees an era marked by rapid technological advancements, evolving consumer expectations, and a growing emphasis on purpose-driven and personalised brand experiences.

A day without the Internet

A day without the Internet would actually be great! The agency works very well without it. It has lots of books in a library of its own. Which helps the team think, write and do some of the best work.

Gender ratio and policies

40% of our workforce at Response India are women. The agency is headed by a lady. It would like more women to come on board.

Our inclusive policies

The agency is concerned about its people. Because their work, at times, is influenced by what they do outside the office. The agency engineers gatherings, interactions and camaraderie between the people. Allowing them space during weekends and holidays. This helps them recharge, rejuvenate and reignite when they come back.

It would be noteworthy to share that the renowned filmmaker and 19 times National Award winner Rituparno Ghosh, started their advertising career with Response India and worked with it for a decade before becoming a movie director. The agency celebrates diversity in all its forms, recognising that a variety of backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives enhances creativity and innovation. The agency’s commitment to inclusion means creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and represented, ensuring that our team reflects the communities we serve.

Maternity leave

The agency offers 6 months maternity leave as required.

Work culture and values that we believe in

The culture at the agency is built on a foundation of collaboration, creativity, integrity and respect. It believes in fostering a positive and empowering environment that allows it to attract and retain talent while delivering positive results for the clients. By living its values, the agency aims to create a workplace that not only drives success but also contributes positively to the broader community.

The agency believes in honesty and transparency, whether it is about any information or about timelines. It doesn't over-promise but gives a realistic picture. If the agency makes a mistake, it owns up and takes responsibility.

Agency growth YOY

12.5%

Client testimonials

The fact that many of the clients are with the agency for more than two decades or more is a validation of the fact of how much respect and credibility it has earned as an organisation and how much it values client relationships.

Our work

One of the most interesting and fun collaborations the agency had was with the American rapper and artist 50 Cent when he was visiting India and performing in Mumbai. The agency really enjoyed working with the team and planning merchandise, influencer campaigns, hoarding etc. It also worked on the ‘Kolkata Loves Niavara’ Campaign, a luxury real estate project by Sugam Homes and Diamond Group. And launched a very different project in Siddha Serena, 'Live the Miracle of Life'.

Niavara, a fusion of two Sanskrit words, 'ni' meaning intent and 'vrah' meaning shelter, embodies the essence of purposeful and beautiful living spaces. The campaign redefines residential architecture in India by combining functionality and beauty. Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, known globally for his avant-garde architecture, meticulously crafted each element of Niavara. Serena a concept conceived by Response, based on serenity, influenced the architecture and landscaping, making it one of the most successful recent real estate launches.

Awards bagged

The agency’s Director, Rashi Ray has been recognised for her efforts by several industry bodies. The Advertising Club of Calcutta awarded her a Gold in Branding.

She also has won several awards at the Kyoorius Creative Awards presented by ZEE. She won a Kyoorius Black Elephant For Advertising, National Grand Prix and three Kyoorius Blue Elephants for Innovation in Digital Design, Branding Digital and in-book for Design. She was selected amongst the Top 3, 30 Under 30, Agency Leader of the Year by Social Samosa in the same year. Ray has been invited as a keynote speaker at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. She was also a Speaker on Social Samosa Live, interacting with both corporates and industry veterans.

Employees and hirings

The agency is always hiring talent to work from our office. Anyone who wants to work with it could email here - Response@responseindia.com