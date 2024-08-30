Agency Feature: Everything you need to know about NeoNiche

Who are we?

Agency Profile: NeoNiche is a full-service agency with over 13 years of experience. We specialize in creating remarkable brand experiences by engaging customers and communities to drive brand advocacy. Our team consists of 180+ diverse and skilled members.

History: Founded over a decade ago, NeoNiche has grown rapidly, becoming the fastest-growing Indian company with global recognition.

Team: Our team is composed of experts in various fields, ensuring a holistic approach to every project.

What's in the name?

The name NeoNiche signifies our innovative and forward-thinking approach. "Neo" represents new and modern, while "Niche" signifies our focus on creating unique, specialized experiences for each brand.

What we do?

NeoNiche offers a wide range of services:

Brand Strategy & Marketing: Brand identity, market research, competitor analysis, positioning strategy, messaging strategy, brand tracking, and analytics.

Experiential Marketing: Event consulting, brand activations, guerrilla marketing, supply chain loyalty programs, influencer marketing, end-to-end MICE, and destination management services.

B2B Digital Marketing: Performance marketing, community building, employer branding, online hackathons, curated digital IPs, analytics, and measurement.

Content Studio: Content ideation, storytelling, video creation, experiential design, engagement tactics, social media content creation, and management.

Virtual & Hybrid Event Services: Virtual environment design, programming content, audience engagement, marketing strategy deployment, proprietary platform solution, broadcast strategy, and execution.

Managed Marketing Services: Marketing consultancy, resource planning, project management, outsourced CMO service, account-based marketing, migration services, reporting, and analytics.

Why do we do it?

We believe that authentic brand engagements are the most effective way to build relationships, influence behaviour, and motivate action in today's cluttered marketplace. We are in the business of creating remarkable experiences.

How do we evolve?

To keep up with industry trends, we continuously Reimagine. We leverage the latest technologies and insights to stay ahead and deliver cutting-edge solutions.

Social responsibility in social media

We actively use social media to celebrate important occasions and promote awareness on key social and environmental issues. Our posts aim to engage our audience in meaningful conversations about sustainability, conservation, and social responsibility. One of our major highlights was that we posted about an Adoptathon that NeoNiche collaborated with and promoted it heavily on Instagram garnering heavy engagement.

Need of the hour

The event industry is currently experiencing a shift towards hybrid events, combining in-person and virtual experiences for broader reach and flexibility. Personalization is key, using data to tailor content and networking to individual attendees. Sustainability is a growing concern, with organizers adopting eco-friendly practices. Technology plays a crucial role, in enhancing engagement through VR, AR, and interactive tools. Data-driven insights are vital for measuring success and planning future events. Safety, inclusivity, and community building are also top priorities. Ultimately, the industry aims to deliver impactful experiences with measurable ROI while adapting to the evolving needs and expectations of attendees.

We learned the hard way

The event industry faced a harsh reality check during the pandemic, revealing vulnerabilities in over-reliance on in-person events, underestimating technology, neglecting data, and overlooking safety concerns. The sudden shift to virtual events exposed gaps in digital infrastructure and highlighted the need for robust online experiences. We've learned the hard way the importance of data-driven decision-making, prioritizing safety, and adapting quickly to change. These challenges have pushed the industry towards greater resilience, technological adoption, and a more sustainable future. While painful, the lessons learned have spurred innovation and reshaped the event landscape for the better.

They work with us

Our clients include 27 of the top Fortune 500 companies, benefiting from our expertise in creating impactful brand experiences.

A day without internet

Without the internet, we would undoubtedly face challenges. However, while we embrace technology, we are not helplessly dependent on it. At NeoNiche, our skilled professionals in the IT and database teams ensure that the workflow remains smooth and uninterrupted. Our resilience and expertise keep us moving forward, regardless of connectivity issues.

Gender ratio and policies

We believe in gender equality as a cornerstone of long-term organizational sustainability. We strive to not just follow but also define progressive policies that create an inclusive business environment. Our policies extend to all employees, ensuring non-discrimination based on gender or any other characteristics. Harassment in any form is strictly prohibited, and the policy is inclusive to all genders.

Our inclusive policies

NeoNiche is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued and respected. We ensure that our anti-harassment policies cover all personal characteristics, including race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, and disability. To support our employees, we offer flexible working hours and a hybrid working model, making it especially convenient for working mothers and others. Additionally, female employees are authorized to use cab services after 8:30 PM for their safety.

Maternity and paternity leave

We prioritize the well-being and family life of our employees with our comprehensive leave policies. We offer 182 days of maternity leave to support new mothers, 84 days of adoption leave for adoptive parents, and 10 days of paternity leave. These policies reflect our commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace, ensuring our employees can balance their professional and personal lives effectively.

Work culture and values

At NeoNiche, our work culture is built on the pillars of respect, care, and innovation. We prioritize team excellence over individual brilliance, fostering a collaborative environment where every voice is valued. Our commitment to transparency and radical process-driven approaches ensures that we consistently deliver remarkable experiences. With flexible working hours and a hybrid working model, we support the diverse needs of our employees, especially working mothers, promoting a balanced work-life integration. Our core values—Honesty, Excellence, Accountability, Respect, and Trust (H.E.A.R.T.)—guide us in creating an inclusive and dynamic workplace.

Agency growth YOY

Our growth story is marked by continuous innovation, client satisfaction, and expanding our services and global reach. We have consistently grown year-over-year, becoming a leader in our industry.

Client testimonials

Clients appreciate our professionalism, creativity, and results-driven approach. Here are some testimonials:

"NeoNiche brought our brand story to life, delivering captivating content that helped us stand out." - India Sales Head

"It’s been great working with the team, very accommodating to our changes including the last-minute ones." - APAC Marketing Team

"NeoNiche is committed to excellence and their passion for storytelling sets them apart." - CEO

"Your innovative ideas and flawless execution elevated our brand presence." - Brand Manager

Recent works

AWS Summit Lenovo Tech World India 2023 : Tesco Annual Day : Herbalife India Spectacular 2023 :

Clients

NeoNiche has collaborated with a diverse range of clients across different industries. Some of their notable clients include:

MongoDB

Godrej

Asian Paints PPG

Snowflakes

Cloudflare

Google

Hindustan Times

Hitachi

DHL

Amazon Web Services

Siemens

HDFC Bank

Gartner

Zscaler

Tesco

KAS Asia

Awards & recognition

NeoNiche has been recognized for their exceptional work in the industry with various awards, including:

CMO Asia’s Greatest Marketing Influencers

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Excellence Award

Coins Marketing Summit Awards

Multiple Event Industry Awards

Indo-Asean Global Investment Summit Awards

Star of the Industry Awards for Entrepreneur and Marketing Professional of the Year

India’s Best Event Management Company Awards

NeoNiche's ability to deliver innovative and impactful brand experiences has made it a leading name in the event management and experiential marketing industry in India.