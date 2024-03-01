Agency Feature: Everything you need to know about Pixelfox

Who are we?

Established in 2015, Pixelfox is a creative agency specializing in mainline and digital advertising with a core focus on video production. Formerly known as Pixel Fox Studios, the journey began as a video production agency in the confines of a small room. With a team strength of over 60+ foxes today, the company has evolved into an integrated advertising agency with a 360-degree approach, offering a spectrum of services, with the two founding foxes, Amit Damani and Krutika Damani at the heart of its success. Where Amit helms the foundation of the den with his creative sensibilities, Krutika brings in her strategic and business prowess into the mix.



What's in the name?

The name Pixelfox combines two elements: 'Pixel,' symbolizing the smallest unit of design, and 'Fox,' representing the quality of sharpness and agility. Here, every dot is meticulously crafted to meet unique business and marketing objectives. This commitment to precision is evident in the logo, font, and color scheme—a testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to excellence.

What we do?

We are an integrated advertising agency with a 360-degree approach, offering a spectrum of services across Social Media and Digital Marketing, Print Design, Video Production, 2D and 3D Animation, DVC and TVC Video Production, Photoshoot, Tech Innovations and much more.



Why we do it?

At Pixelfox, our aim is to identify and champion hidden talent born in India. With a commitment empowering imagination, we are on a mission to establish the country as a hub for creativity, innovation, and top-notch artistry. With a resolute "Made in India for the world'' mindset, we are dedicated to elevating India's reputation on the global stage.

How we evolve?

As professionals, we ensure we maintain a vigilant awareness and stay in tune with industry developments for innovative concepts. Instead of viewing it as competition, we rather like to admire creativity worldwide, drawing inspiration from it. Our goal is not only to appreciate but also to be a source of inspiration through our efforts. Additionally, we closely follow Advertising and Marketing events, leveraging insights from a youthful team that constantly brings in fresh knowledge and ideas in alignment with the evolving world.



Social responsibility in social media

Ensuring authenticity and condemning plagiarism, we firmly believe in the distinction between admiration and copying. As an integrated creative solutions agency, we acknowledge the significant social responsibility we bear. Our approach finds its roots in integrity, transparency, and a dedication to ethical practices. We utilize our platform to spark meaningful discussions and promote positive change. An example of this commitment is our ongoing effort to raise awareness about CDKL5, a rare protein deficiency that remains largely unknown to many.

Need of the hour

The pressing need of the hour revolves around refining social networking laws. From our experience, key considerations include bolstering privacy protection, combating cyberbullying, tackling fake news, defining social platform accountability, implementing age verification measures, addressing online hate speech, ensuring algorithmic transparency, promoting cross-border cooperation, and fostering user education. Strengthening these aspects will contribute to a safer, more responsible, and secure online environment for users globally.



We learned the hard way

One thing we learned the hard way is to emphasize the importance of being process-driven in the dynamic and non-traditional hours of our creative industry. Additionally, we've learned to compartmentalize emotions, particularly when interacting with individuals, recognizing the need for a balanced and pragmatic approach in our work.

Did we just share that?

It was a delightful surprise during onboarding when one of our newest and most cherished clients shared a reference for the work they needed, only to discover that the sample work they admired was, in fact, ours! It's immensely gratifying to see our own creations becoming a source of inspiration for our clients.

They work with us

Pixelfox proudly serves 50+ esteemed brands across 8+ sectors, including industry giants like The Phoenix Group, ITC Bingo, House of Hiranandani, Dyson India, Lighthouse Learning, Daiso Japan, Skechers, Liebherr Appliances to name a few.



Industry as we foresee

The Indian social media industry is on a journey of growth, recognizing the undeniable influence of these platforms. While the dynamics of social media may evolve, the internet is here to stay. Today, social media has successfully bridged gaps, connecting people globally, including those with limited infrastructure access. Companies, like ours, heavily depend on these platforms for effective advertising and marketing strategies in this interconnected digital landscape.

A day without Internet

A day without the internet offers a refreshing break, providing the luxury of relaxing without the usual responsibilities. The best part? It's the freedom to extend deadlines, allowing for a temporary escape from the usual digital demands.

Gender ratio and policies

Pixelfox maintains a gender ratio of 45% female and 55% male within its team. During the first three months, considered a compatibility period, our HR team conducts monthly check-ins to ensure a smooth match in our professional relationship. Performance quirks are addressed with friendly nudges and time for adjustment. We provide personal guidance and mentorship, supporting you to thrive in your role. Our code emphasizes respect for all team members, mindful communication, a drama-free environment, and a commitment to diversity. Harassment, discrimination, insults, and retaliation are strictly prohibited in our collaborative and respectful work culture.

Safety and inclusive policies.

Pixelfox implements a POSH policy to address sexual harassment. The Internal Committee (IC) handles complaints impartially, prioritizing confidentiality. Anyone can file a complaint within three months, electronically or in person, ensuring the complainant's safety. The IC may attempt conciliation before an inquiry, and within 10 days of completion, proven allegations result in corrective actions, while malicious complaints prompt strict action. Confidentiality is crucial, with penalties for breaches, and information may be shared with authorities as required by law.

Maternity and paternity leave

Pixelfox recognizes the importance of supporting employees during significant life moments. We provide a generous maternity leave of 26 weeks to ensure new mothers have ample time to bond with their newborns and navigate the initial stages of parenthood. Additionally, we offer a 2-week paternity leave, acknowledging the crucial role fathers play in the early stages of a child's life.

Work culture and values

At Pixelfox, our core principles are the guiding force behind our collective experience and passion for our work. These principles not only steer us in the present but also sculpt our future, serving as the cornerstone upon which we build our culture and carve our success. It's a shared responsibility for every team member, and as we progress, we consistently revisit and reaffirm these principles. We champion collaboration, fostering teamwork through open communication and shared goals. Valuing innovation, we nurture creativity, empowering employees to think critically and adapt to changing environments. Prioritizing work-life balance, we recognize the importance of a healthy equilibrium. Our adaptable culture embraces change, enhancing our resilience in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Growth YOY

The agency has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, marked by the steady acquisition of new clients and the welcoming of new team members. Despite the challenges posed by COVID, the agency navigated through by exploring new avenues, ultimately contributing to our present achievements and expansion.

Testimonials from clients

“Our brand identity and tonality are truly distinctive, and Pixelfox seamlessly resonated with our unique essence. Their work spoke volumes about our brand. Through compelling DVCs that hit home, and an insightful, innovative approach, Pixelfox played a pivotal role in crafting a remarkable narrative for Zuno General Insurance during our rebranding, turning it into the talk of the town. “ - Zuno General Insurance

“We’ve worked with Pixelfox for a long time and it’s truly the best example of what a great partnership must look like. They think differently and ensure it’s always top quality work.”- House of Hiranandani

“We are delighted to have Pixelfox as our advertising agency. Their creative prowess and strategic approach have elevated our campaigns to new heights. The team's dedication, innovation, and attention to detail have consistently exceeded our expectations.” - Apparel Group (Daiso Japan)

Our work

One noteworthy project includes our dynamic collaboration with Bingo Mad Angles for an AI rap video. We fused cutting-edge artificial intelligence with creative storytelling to produce an engaging and unique video that resonated with the brand's audience. The fusion of technology and creativity resulted in a campaign that not only showcased the product but also captivated viewers in a novel way.

Another notable venture was our collaboration with House of Hiranandani for the HOH Cyclothon. As the creative brain behind the campaign, we undertook the responsibility of crafting a compelling visual identity that set the event apart. This included the creation of an eye-catching logo, key visuals that resonated with the audience, stylish T-shirt designs that participants proudly wore, and event mailers that not only informed but also engaged the participants in the lead-up to the event. Our team also created offline collaterals like standees, hoarding backdrop, and stage designs that added an extra layer of vibrancy to the event.

Awards

Over the years, our commitment to creative excellence has garnered prestigious awards, including the Kyoorius in-book entry (blue elephant) for our website launched in 2016. Others include Gold at FoxGlove Awards 2020 for Shiro's "Taste of Singapore'' poster and Silver for Smoke House Deli's "Goodness To Go Break Cereals'' packaging. Our noteworthy recognitions also include Kyoorius Awards 2016 and Digital Crest Awards 2016 for outstanding website design. We were also nominated for The CII Awards 2017 for The Good Life Co's Packaging Design.



Number of employees

Currently, we are a team of 60+ foxes.