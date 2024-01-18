Agency Feature: All you need to know about Social Pill

Who are we?

At Social Pill, we pride ourselves on being architects of compelling digital narratives and creators of impactful online experiences. Our agency’s ‘Pill-osophy’ is to create a strategy that blends creativity with performance for our clients, because one without the other is not sustainable.



Our leadership team includes 3 Co-Founders Aditya Premani, Neelesh Pednekar, and Rajnish Rawat who bring diverse perspectives based on their varied experiences and drive Social Pill's growth and success.

At the helm of key departments is our Creative Director, Shrey Sawant, whose innovative ideas steer our creative endeavors. Simran Parekh, Client Servicing Head, ensures seamless communication and satisfaction for our clients. Aniruddha Deshpande, as the Head of Design, orchestrates the visual aesthetics of our projects, infusing creativity and innovation into every design element. Fahamida, VP of Digital Advertising, leads our digital strategies to ensure maximum Performance, while Aman, Head of Video Production, brings captivating visual narratives to life.

What's in the name?

We previously ran TimeOut Magazine in India which operated in a company named Paprika Idea Labs, abbreviated as PIL. As we contemplated launching our digital agency, we initially referred to it as Social PIL as a working title. But as we delved into it, we found the name not only fitting perfectly but also growing on us. It just felt right for the business we were in, and so, Social Pill, became more than just a working name – it became the embodiment of our digital journey.



We were the only pill that brands needed to treat their digital problems.

What we do?

Social Pill has 6 main services that they have built dedicated teams for.



They are:



Social Media Management:

To help brands build real and active communities on their Social Media platforms through strategies that help Creativity meet Performance.



Digital Advertising:

To help great content reach out to each brand’s target audience and optimize based on a “Survival of the fittest” strategy for the best-performing ads. KPIs include Brand Awareness, Traffic, ThruPlays, Engagement, and Purchases.



Search Engine Optimisation:

To help brand websites rank on top of the Google Search rankings for dedicated and planned keywords that are most relevant to the brand, the analysis for which is done keeping in mind, Search Volume, Competition, and Relevance.



Website Development:

To help brands make websites that effortlessly fuse thoughtful design & function, crafted around the brand’s key business objectives to provide the users with seamless experiences to maximize engagement.



App Marketing:

To help brands generate Sales and App Installs, using a systematic data-driven approach to digital marketing while focusing on the most crucial segments of the funnel



Video Production:

To help brands create visually stunning Video content that helps brands communicate their story, product features, or vibe in interesting and engaging ways.

Why we do it?

We used to run TimeOut Magazine digitally in India, and while working with restaurants, bars, and brands, we understood the potential of the digital medium to create communities, advertise to the right audience, and help brands grow. We used our experience in the content creation space to help brands achieve transformative growth through masterful digital strategy.

How we evolve?

To stay abreast of the rapidly evolving industry trends, we foster a culture of continuous learning and adaptation at Social Pill. Regular internal training sessions and workshops ensure that our team remains well-versed in the latest trends.

Additionally, we leverage cutting-edge technologies, including various AI applications and tools, to enhance our capabilities at Social Pill. We actively explore and integrate AI solutions that align with our clients' needs, whether it's in data analysis, content optimization, or personalized user experiences.



Need of the hour

A collaborative approach from clients. We at Social Pill are lucky to have clients that work with us as if we are an extension of their teams and treat us as such. We have had instances where the Client vs Agency dynamic has been very apparent and in our experience does not bring out the best quality of work, as opposed to when the Agency and Client’s internal team work together as one unit.

We learned the hard way

We've learned through firsthand experience the resilience needed in the face of unforeseen challenges. The pandemic, in particular, dealt a significant blow, wiping out a substantial portion of our client base since our focus was on hospitality and restaurant brands. This forced us into a position where we essentially had to rebuild our agency from the ground up. The struggle was real—securing new clients, retaining our top talent, and navigating the uncertainties of the market demanded an unprecedented level of tenacity.

One big lesson was that we had to be ready to change our plans. We had to find new ways to get clients and try different things. Rebuilding our clients meant thinking creatively and finding new solutions when things were tough.

Additionally, the experience highlighted the critical role of team morale. Nurturing and retaining our talented team members became a top priority. By being open with each other, recognizing everyone's hard work, and creating a good work environment, we not only kept our team together but also attracted new people.

In the end, going through these tough times taught us to keep going, be ready to change, and always focus on what our clients need. These lessons are now a big part of how we run our agency, making us stronger and more prepared for whatever comes our way.

They work with us

Tata Literature Live!, Tata Building India, Mahindra Independence Rock, NIC Ice Cream, Asahi Kasei, Aadyam Theatre, An Aditya Birla Group Initiative, PJC Foundation, A Parle Agro Initiative, Bemberg and many more!

Industry as we foresee

Looking ahead, the Indian social media industry is poised for dynamic growth. With an increasing number of users coming online, especially from smaller cities and rural areas, the industry is expected to witness a surge in engagement and content consumption. Video content will likely continue to dominate, driven by the popularity of short-form videos and live streaming.

E-commerce integration within social media platforms is expected to play a significant role, offering users a seamless shopping experience. Influencer marketing will continue to evolve, with a focus on authenticity and micro-influencers.

Regulatory scrutiny and data privacy concerns may lead to the development of more robust policies and practices within the industry. Social media platforms are likely to invest more in AI and machine learning for content moderation and user safety.

Overall, the Indian social media landscape is set for continued innovation, adaptation to user preferences, and increased collaboration between brands and users. As digital penetration deepens, the industry's growth trajectory remains promising.

A day without Internet

Imagining a day without the internet is like going back to the '90s. No quick food delivery to help you on that lazy day, no Google Maps to find you the way, no Netflix to compete with your sleep, no Instagram, no Twitter, or not even WhatsApp. But what it would really mean for us would be no Digital or social media agency. And we better not think about it.

Gender ratio and policies

We are a gender-neutral employer and are committed to fostering an inclusive and safe workplace for everyone. We prioritize creating an environment that supports work-life balance, offers flexibility when needed, and ensures equal career growth opportunities.

Maternity and paternity leave

At our agency, we understand the importance of supporting employees during significant life moments. For maternity leave, we offer a comprehensive policy providing women with 6 months of full paid leave to ensure they have ample time for both childbirth and bonding with their newborn. Recognizing the significance of fatherhood, our approach to paternity leave is flexible. Although we don't have a specified policy, we are committed to working with new fathers to accommodate their needs and provide the support necessary during this special time.

Work culture and values that we believe in

Integrity, creativity, and teamwork are at the core of our values, motivating us to build an atmosphere where individuals prosper both personally and professionally. At Social Pill, we take pride in creating a fun and collaborative work culture built on a foundation of mutual respect.

We've cultivated a flat organizational structure that encourages everyone to contribute ideas freely and our commitment to open communication ensures that every team member feels heard. We actively promote a culture of continuous learning and growth.

Agency growth YOY

Before the pandemic, our agency primarily focused on the hospitality and F&B sectors, enjoying a steady influx of clients from these industries. However, the pandemic dealt a significant blow, wiping out 60% of our business.

This challenge prompted a strategic shift and we pivoted our focus to other industries. Soon enough we started working with prominent brands, e-commerce players, and international clients. This shift not only marked a turning point for our agency but also opened doors to exciting opportunities, allowing us to diversify and expand within the dynamic digital landscape.

Since then, we've experienced remarkable growth, consistently achieving a more than 100% year-over-year increase.



Our work

At Social Pill, we specialize in creating impactful digital experiences.



One standout campaign was for Asahi Kasei's Zipper Bags launch in India. Through strategic digital advertising and a UGC contest, we engaged moms and home cooks, receiving over 500 entries. The product sold out within two months, generating 60 Lacs in revenue. By March 2022, sales increased to 75,000 pieces, resulting in a total revenue of 1.8 Crore. But what stood out the most was the fact that the brand was able to learn how Indian moms use their product in ways that they had never thought of. This has had a long-lasting impact on how we advertise the product.

Another campaign we are proud of is #NICSummerLeague. With a strong physical presence in over 86 cities, NIC Ice Creams was open to exploring the potential of the digital medium. We developed a tailored strategy to promote the brand’s self-delivery portal through Facebook and Instagram. Visually appealing and engaging Ad Campaigns were created that resonated with the audience, resulting in a 12.71x ROAS and revenue of more than Rs 10 Lacs with just a spend of around Rs 80,000. Our performance marketing campaign not only helped NIC Ice Creams achieve their business objectives but also enabled them to scale their online presence and drive more sales.

Awards bagged



Yes, we are proud to have received recognition for our work. Some of the awards we've had the honor of winning include:

Marketers’ Excellence Awards (2022, 2023):

Best Use of Instagram

Best Use of User-Generated Content

Best Use of Social Media for CSR

Afaqs Foxglove Awards (2022):

Best Content Marketing for a Product Launch

Afaqs Startup Brands Awards (2023):

Best Performance Marketing

Agency Reporter Front Benchers Awards (2023):

Best Performance Marketing

These accolades are a testament to our team's dedication to delivering innovative and effective digital solutions. We view these awards as not just honors for past achievements but as motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Employees and hirings

We have dedicated in-house teams for each of our 6 verticals and are continuously in search of exceptional talent to join our journey.



Looking ahead, we have ambitious plans to double our workforce in the coming year, reflecting our commitment to growth and innovation. If someone is passionate about making a mark in the digital landscape, get in touch with us at careers@socialpill.in.