Agency Feature: All you need to know about Techmagnate’s journey

Who are we?

Techmagnate is an SEO-first Digital Marketing Agency, based in New Delhi, India.

Sarvesh Bagla founded Techmagnate in 2006 as an SEO Services Company. Since then, the agency, under his leadership, has evolved into an integrated digital solutions provider with the vision to deliver transformational growth through Digital Excellence for 250 customers by 2025.

The SEO agency has a team of over 300 SEO and PPC experts and a portfolio of marquee clients across multiple industries.

What's in the name?

When he was starting out, Bagla was highly inspired by Bill Gates, who was regarded as a technology magnate by almost every media worldwide. So he chose to name the agency Techmagnate as it aligned with his vision to become a technology magnate.

What do we do?

Techmagnate is a results-driven digital marketing agency specialising in helping businesses enhance their online presence and connect effectively with their target audience. The agency works closely with its clients to achieve their business goals through a wide range of digital marketing services.

Within Search Engine Optimisation, the agency has built expertise across the entire search landscape, which includes Content Marketing, App Store Optimisation (ASO), Local and Hyperlocal SEO, Video SEO, and more.

With established expertise in performance marketing campaigns across Google, Meta, LinkedIn, and native ad networks, it is one of only 60 Google Premier Partners in India.

The agency also provides Martech consulting services for clients who need expert CRM, CDP, Digital Analytics, and Marketing Automation solutions.

The agency presents a mix of organic and paid marketing combined with marketing automation.

Why do we do it?

Bagla, the Founder and CEO, fell in love with the power of SEO after he optimised the website for his father’s business in 2006. In the beginning, he tinkered with the site, working on the HTML and the keywords; when he saw a rise in site traffic and an increase in international queries for the family chemicals business, he immediately recognised the opportunity he had at hand and decided to pursue it full-time.

How do we evolve?

According to Bagla, “We are constantly challenged by our clients, so it is imperative to stay updated with the latest trends and ensure that we’re constantly reading and researching. At Techmagnate, we have a team that works on industry research and analysis.

We believe that our teams have the power to make impactful changes in our clients’ businesses, so we spend considerable time training them. Our teams are also incentivized and rewarded regularly.



For example, at one point of time, Quora search results were showing up in Google. We decided to drive an initiative across the company to see which SEO team could drive the best Quora campaigns. So, it’s a combination of activities driven by a growth mindset that keeps us evolving.”

Social responsibility in social media

For agencies, understanding the social impact of their work is extremely important.

Given that we live in an age where information about everything is so accessible, the responsibility of ensuring that the information being shared online is correct and reliable certainly falls into an agency’s lap. Moreover, an agency’s reputation is at stake so they can’t really afford to put out wrong information.

Need of the hour

The industry needs to acknowledge the power of SEO and appreciate the contributions of organic digital marketing a lot more.

We learned the hard way

In an agency, clients and team members will come and go. Even though it’s a tough lesson to learn, the agency believes in staying focused on the work it does and aspires to do in the future. The overarching commitment and focus is to accomplish the goal that the agency’s founder and leadership team have set for itself.

They work with us

Techmagnate has delivered campaigns for brands and leading enterprises in verticals including BFSI, Healthcare, Education, and E-commerce. Its portfolio includes brands such as Bajaj Finserv, Care Insurance, Axis Securities, Airtel, Hero Fincorp, Kotak 811, Hyundai, Apollo Healthcare, Max Healthcare, OYO, and Uniqlo India, amongst many others.

Industry as we foresee

Businesses must be open to new ideas, put the user experience first, and stay dedicated to providing high-quality, useful material in order to succeed in this constantly changing environment. To make SEO work in the future, marketers need to know how the digital world is always changing and be able to quickly adopt new tools and SEO trends. The future of SEO is not just about algorithms; it's about storytelling, creating valuable user experiences, and making data-led decisions.



In the coming years, we expect SEO to keep evolving as it always has. For example:



AI-driven models will further enable scalable content production with advanced algorithms that deliver nuanced content, draw better insights, and drive faster output by deeply analysing user intent and behaviour. This transition from manual research to automation will continue to empower digital marketers to gather comprehensive insights with a few clicks and in turn focus on other important functions.



AI will ,however, continue to be a strategic partner and not a replacement for human input (or people).



Google will always value helpful content. AI cannot replace creativity or a marketer’s expertise but can only enhance these.



The future of SEO hinges on data-driven insights, which will help digital marketers to make better-informed decisions and tailor their strategies for maximum impact.



Search will change with Search Generative Experiences (SGE). For now, we don’t know how SGEs will change search fully, but we are anticipating a drop in CTRs.

However, there’s bound to be a tidal wave of creative thinking that will drive higher rankings and visibility.

A day without the Internet

That would be a day without work!

Gender ratio and policies

Techmagnate has POSH policies in place. The agency also has an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to handle any workplace incidents related to sexual harassment along with frequent POSH trainings for employees.

Our inclusive policies

Since inception, the agency has been committed towards its most important asset- its people. The leadership team has always strived to create a positive, stimulating and fun place to work.

The agency follows inclusive HR policies which give a common platform of equal opportunities to each one of its employees. These policies provide a framework for fair recruitment, hiring, promotion and compensation practices, sans any discrimination based on factors such as race, gender, age, disability, or sexual orientation.

Maternity and paternity leave:

Maternity Leave - 182 days

Paternity Leave - 5 days

Work culture and values that we believe in



At Techmagnate, the team believes integrity and utmost transparency through actions are two of their biggest traits which have served them well over the years and made them count among the best companies to work for in India.

According to Bagla, the agency believes in an environment that is transparent and friendly. One thing that sets it apart is its attitude to work. Its focus on delivering quality work, with punctuality and superior client servicing is never compromised.



Being people-focused, the agency also ensures that good talent is nurtured and rewarded with fast-paced growth. It will continue to foster a culture of digital excellence and empower digital marketers to deliver transformational growth for our clients.

Agency growth YOY

What began as a startup in a one-room office with a handful of employees in 2006 has built up to an agency with a 300-person team, a portfolio of India’s most well-known brands in several industries, offices in multiple cities, and much more.

Client testimonials

"It is fantastic that we have onboarded an agency like Techmagnate as these guys help us in so many ways that I feel like we can truly call them a partner because now they have actually become an extension of our team. We love working with them, they are really communicative and take account of all of our opinions and ideas for social media. I highly recommend them to everyone out there!" - Rashmi Dhadake- Assistant Manager, Marketing, Bajaj Auto Finance.

"Clix Capital has been associated with Techmagnate for over three years now. The way they have handled our website; the SEO has been fantastic. Our business and online reputation has been growing and I would highly recommend Techmagnate to any BFSI or corporate entity for digital marketing needs." - Harshit Agrawal, Head of Marketing, Clix Capital.

Our work

Techmagnate won the SEO mandate for Bajaj Finserv, a Non-Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC) in India at a time when the NBFC was making an entry into the country’s gold loan market. The brand aimed to increase the overall volume of organic traffic and leads for its new offering.

At the time, it faced multiple and significant challenges which could be considered a barrier to entry. For one, competitors like Muthoot Finance, IIFL Finance, ICICI Bank – who were widely accepted by the Indian audience – dominated the gold loan market, online and offline. The added advantage for these companies was deep market penetration as a splashback from their retail operations, long-standing customer loyalty, and customer trust. Secondly, since Bajaj Finserv was a new entrant in the gold loan space, it had no share of the corresponding search volumes in the gold loan universe. In March 2023, the brand search volume for Muthoot gold loan was 14,800 searches per month and Bajaj Finserv gold loan was 2400 searches per month.

Gold loans present an interesting challenge for customers and lenders, in that people have to physically deposit their collateral with the loan providers after they have located one – in other words, online traffic must translate to offline transactions. So, one of the asks from Bajaj Finserv was also that it wanted more visibility and footfall for its physical locations.

From the very beginning, the agency was very clear about its strategy for moving forward. It would move aggressively because it wanted to dominate the entire Google search universe.

Campaign Strategy

Market Research and Keyword Opportunity: The agency identified over 2500 keywords as a launchpad for creating a comprehensive content & SEO strategy and for understanding user search behaviour related to gold loans.

Content Development: It created over 800 pages optimised for informational and transactional searches, addressing various stages of the customer journey from initial research to loan application.

Local Search Optimisation: By nature, gold loans are conducive to local demand, primarily for three reasons.

A) People must deposit their gold collateral at a physical location, and

B) Owing to the first reason, people are not inclined to travel long distances to get the loans they require

C) Gold rates vary by time and place

Keeping these factors in mind, the agency established local pages and Google My Business (GMB) listings for 600+ physical locations so that it could enhance Bajaj Finserv’s visibility in targeted geographic areas. It was optimised for search terms like 'Gold rate in Delhi,' 'Gold loan in Delhi', etc.

Campaign Innovation

The agency leveraged the full potential of the Google search landscape.

They built custom capabilities for daily gold rates.

They built better calculators for the target audience.

Campaign Results

The agency’s campaign strategies, innovation, and execution aligned together and bore fruit for Bajaj Finserv. The brand came to dominate Google search results with 1466 keywords ranking in the Top 10 search results.

Many keywords were at the #1 position, aka the pole position, for the most popular and competitive searches – e.g. 'gold loan' – and many others with multiple results in Google searches.

The success of the SEO & content marketing campaign translated to results for the client with over INR 400 Cr. in overall loan disbursals via organic traffic as shared above; this is an increase of over INR 200 crore over the previous year.

The detailed case study can be viewed here.

