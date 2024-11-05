Agency Feature: All you need to know about VUI Live

Who are we?

VUI Live is a full-service Digital Technology and Consulting Company established in 2021, with its headquarters in Gurugram. Specializing in delivering data-driven solutions, we leverage cutting-edge technology coupled with creativity and innovation to deliver impactful results. Our core mission is to help brands grow and differentiate themselves in today’s competitive digital marketplace by combining strategic insights with creativity. Founded by Akash Manchanda whose meticulous attention to detail and innovative marketing strategies ensure VUI Live remains at the cutting edge of industry trends. Our team is a diverse group of young, passionate professionals with expertise in both marketing and technology, working together to craft solutions that drive measurable business outcomes. At VUI Live, we thrive on transforming complex challenges into simplified, actionable strategies that propel brands forward.

What's in the name?

VUI Stands for ‘Value Unlocked by Innovation’, reflecting our commitment to unlocking potential through creative and innovative solutions. The term ‘Live’ signifies our real time connection with audiences, ensuring that our strategies are both timely and relevant.

The name was carefully chosen by the founders after much thought, aiming to encapsulate their vision of helping businesses unlock new opportunities and value through forward-thinking ideas. VUI Live isn’t just a name; it represents our dedication to continually pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the digital marketing space by staying responsive, agile, and innovative.

What we do?

At VUI Live, we are committed to delivering tailored solutions that align with our clients’ unique goals. Our multidisciplinary approach ensures that we can address all aspects of digital marketing, empowering businesses to adapt and succeed in an ever-changing landscape. We offer a wide array of services designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses:

Social Media Optimisation: We help businesses harness the power of social media to connect with their audience. We focus on building brand awareness and fostering community engagement across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X (earlier Twitter), and LinkedIn

Branding: Everything from logo design to developing a cohesive brand identity that resonates with clients target audience

App Store Optimisation: We optimize app’s title, description, keywords, and visuals to improve visibility, downloads, and user engagement.

Photography & Videography: We provide professional photography and videography services including product shoots, corporate events, or promotional videos, we create high-quality visual content that enhances marketing efforts

Influencer Marketing: From identifying suitable influencers to managing collaborations, we connect brands with influencers who align with their campaign and target demographics

UI/UX Designing & Web Development: Create intuitive and aesthetically pleasing interfaces and ensure functional, responsive, and optimized for performance website.

Creative Designing & Video Creation: From social media graphics to promotional videos, we ensure that every piece of content is visually appealing and aligns with your marketing goals

Content marketing: Strategy development, content creation, and distribution across multiple channels, we aim to educate, inform, and inspire client audience

Performance marketing: We implement data-driven strategies to optimize your marketing campaigns for the best return on investment (ROI)

Search Engine Optimisation: We conduct thorough keyword research, optimize on-page and off-page elements, and create quality backlinks to improve search engine rankings and drive more traffic to the brand website

Crisis & Perception Management: We develop proactive and reactive strategy to navigate challenges and manage brand perception effectively

Data analytics: We utilize advanced tools to track and analyze data, helping businesses make strategic adjustments to improve outcomes

Why we do it?

The founders share a deep passion for creativity and a commitment to building extended marketing team that brands can rely on. They noticed a significant gap in the market – many agencies lacked transparency and affordability, leaving brands unsatisfied with both results and costs. VUI Live was born out of the desire to fill this gap. We aim to provide businesses with transparent, honest, and cost-effective marketing solutions that are aligned with their goals, enabling them to scale without facing the high costs typically associated with large marketing agencies. Our mission is to empower brands by becoming their trusted marketing partners.

How we evolve?

At VUI Live, staying ahead of industry trends is crucial. We consistently evolve by:

Attending industry conferences and networking with other professionals to stay updated on latest trends

Leveraging AI-powered analytics and automation tools to optimize strategies and ensure high-performing campaigns by utilising social media platforms effectively.

Conducting regular brainstorming sessions within our teams to generate fresh ideas and solutions.

Constantly evaluating and adapting our strategies based on performance metrics, client feedback and ever-changing digital landscape

Our adaptability and commitment to continuous learning allow us to keep delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the unique needs of our clients.

Social responsibility in social media

VUI Live believes in the ethical use of social media platforms. We prioritize responsibility and ethical behavior in every aspect of our work. Our strategies are aligned with positive societal values, ensuring that we do not perpetuate harmful stereotypes or misinformation. We are also committed to transparency and accountability in all our interactions with stakeholders—whether clients, partners, or audiences. Our approach ensures that the brands we represent remain socially responsible and trustworthy, building long-term, positive relationships with their audiences.

Need of the hour

From our experience, several important considerations need to be addressed in today’s digital environment. These include adhering to privacy regulations, upholding data protection laws and respecting age restriction for certain content. Additionally, marketers and businesses must remain mindful of the evolving guidelines for advertising and content creation on social media platforms. Navigating these regulations is essential for businesses to build trust with their audiences while remaining compliant with legal standards. At VUI Live, we prioritize these considerations in every campaign, ensuring that our clients not only succeed but also protect their brand reputation in the long run.

They work with us

VUI Live is proud to partner with a diverse portfolio of clients across industries, including:

Anant Raj Limited

Bhutani Infra

Daikin

MyTrident

Yamaha

CorporatEdge

Springhouse

Hrisikesh

Nanoclean

Gisaki

Borges

Chakr Innovation

Leixir Dental

EasyDent

Puneet Balan Group

These collaborations reflect our ability to provide tailored solutions that drive growth and deliver impactful results for businesses of all sizes.

Industry as we foresee

The future of social media is evolving rapidly, and we anticipate several significant shifts in the industry, including:

Increased penetration of social media in rural areas of India, expanding digital opportunities for brands.

Rise of Social audio platforms like Clubhouse, introducing new forms of engagement.

AI & AR penetration in marketing, enhancing user experiences and creating immersive brand interactions.

Stringent Social Media policies regarding data privacy, pushing businesses to adopt more transparent practices.

The growing popularity of short-form content, such as reels and stories, shaping how brands communicate.

A more socially literate audience that demands authenticity and engagement.

A rise in app-centric audiences, making mobile-first strategies essential.

A day without Internet

This has both pros & cons. It would be like living a life in the late 90s. The con would be that we'd be forced to rely on traditional communication methods like letters and phone calls. News would be delivered through newspaper, radio, and television broadcasts, and entertainment would come from books, magazines, and board games.

While it might seem daunting at first, it could also be a refreshing change, allowing us to reconnect with the real world and appreciate the simple pleasures of life.

Gender ratio and policies

We are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace culture that prioritizes the well-being of our employees. We enforce policies focused on equal pay, flexible parental leave, and accessible healthcare benefits, including support for women's health and mental well-being. To ensure safety, we maintain a zero-tolerance policy on harassment and offer anonymous reporting channels empowering employees to speak up without fear of retaliation. We have flexible working hours and employees also get Work from Home option for 10 days in a calendar year to keep a balance between work and life.

Our inclusive policies

Being too much inclined towards creativity and innovation, we respect diversity and inclusion. We have strict policies for bias-free recruitment, and we emphasis on gender neutral and queer- inclusive policies. Our office space is designed to be accessible, with considerations like wheelchair access and ergonomic adjustments. In addition to this, the flat structure of organisation allows any employees to reach the directors of the company with their concerns. We offer anonymous channels for employees to provide feedback or raise concerns regarding workplace safety or inclusion. Most importantly, we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for any form of discrimination or harassment.

Maternity and paternity leave



MATERNITY LEAVE

A female employee is eligible for 6 months paid leave if she has worked in our organisation for at least 80 days

If a female employee adopts a baby under the age of 3 months, or becomes commissioning other, she is eligible for maternity leave benefits for a period of 12 weeks



PATERNITY LEAVE

A male employee is eligible if he has worked in our organisation for at least 80 days in the 12 months before the anticipated birth of the child.

LOSS OF PREGNANCY

In the unfortunate event of a pregnancy loss, we provide compassionate support through our loss of pregnancy policy, which allows for six weeks of leave.

Work culture and values that we believe in

Innovation and creativity are at the heart of everything we do, inspiring us to push boundaries and explore new ideas that set us apart in a competitive landscape.

We believe in the power of collaboration and inclusivity, fostering a culture where diverse perspectives are valued leading to richer insights and better results

We focus on the growth and development of both our team members and clients; we prioritize ongoing learning and skill enhancement to adapt to the ever-changing industry landscape

We embrace agility and adaptability, allowing us to respond quickly to client needs, ensuring that our strategies remain relevant and impactful.

Our passion and commitment to our work and our clients shine through in every project, driving us to deliver exceptional results and cultivate long-lasting relationships.

Transparency is a fundamental aspect of our operations, as we believe that open communication fosters trust and accountability

Lastly, we prioritize the empowerment of all our employees, encouraging them to take ownership of their work and contribute their unique talents to our collective success.

Agency growth YOY



Our journey of growth has been remarkable, transforming from a small, dedicated team of just 5 members into a thriving organization with over 50 talented individuals. We maintained a culture of innovation and creativity that fuels our success. We put our faith in people who are right for us. We prioritized hiring people with not only relevant experience but also those with a spark of creativity and fresh, innovative ideas. We believe that diverse perspectives drive unique solutions, so we brought in team members who could think outside the box, push boundaries, and elevate our offerings to the next level.

Since our inception in 2021, we have tapped into overseas market, such as UAE, US, and Singapore.

Employees and hirings

Candidates can reach out to us as we are hiring for the following roles across offices