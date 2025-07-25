Agency Feature: All you need to know about Frangipani Communications

Frangipani Communications is a boutique public relations agency founded by Rishi Basu in 2017. It is a Mumbai based agency with presence in Pune. The agency offers PR and digital communication services to clients across sectors such as lifestyle, education, hospitality, healthcare, and fashion.

What's in the name?

The agency name is inspired by the frangipani flower, which symbolises strength, renewal, and simplicity. Frangipani claims its approach is not trend-driven but grounded in long-term planning. The agency promotes content accuracy, ethical practices, and transparency in its campaigns and communications.

What we do?

The agency provides strategic public relations, brand positioning, media outreach, campaign management, internal communication, influencer engagement, event PR, reputation management, and digital communication.

Why we do it?

The agency was established to provide transparent and practical PR and digital solutions. It states that it prioritises client satisfaction by setting clear expectations and result-oriented PR services delivered within moderate budgets.

How we evolve?

Frangipani adapts to media and digital trends through ongoing learning and tool integration. It is working on expanding into SEO and AI-based services, aiming to offer customised, future-ready solutions to clients.

Social responsibility in social media

The agency promotes accurate and responsible content creation. The agency encourages brands to communicate with clarity and consistency, and to prioritise ethical storytelling practices in a transparent digital environment.

Need of the hour

The agency highlights the need for better content ownership laws, protection of creator rights, and measures against misinformation. It claims to ensure ethical practices and transparency in all brand communications it handles.

We learned the hard way

According to the agency, one key learning has been to avoid overpromising. It believes- 'overpromising kills trust'. It sets realistic expectations and commits only to achievable deliverables, which it states has helped build lasting client relationships. It also emphasises the importance of remaining composed under pressure.

They work with us

The agency's clients come from various sectors such as lifestyle, education, healthcare, hospitality, and fashion. Some of the brands the agency has worked with include Samsonite, American Tourister, Sayaji Hotels, Whistling Woods International, Havaianas, Wacoal, Welspun (Spaces), P.N. Gadgil, Renu Dalal, and Steve Madden.

Industry as we foresee

The agency expects India’s PR and social media landscape to become more tech-driven, with increased integration of AI, SEO, and personalised content. It believes agencies that adapt responsibly will lead future developments.

A day without Internet

The agency views a day without internet as an opportunity for offline ideation and reflection, away from constant connectivity and data.

Genderratio and policies

The agency is committed to providing equal opportunities and is guided by values of respect and trust across all internal culture.

Women policies

The agency offers work-from-home options, ensures flexible work hours and leave, and provides transportation support after 9 pm for women attending work events. The agency emphasises equal treatment for men and women and a zero-tolerance policy for unprofessional conduct.

Inclusive policies

The agency promotes an inclusive work culture, supporting equal participation regardless of gender, identity, or ability. The agency enforces policies on mental wellness, workplace sensitivity, and anti-harassment.

Maternity and paternity leave

Maternity and paternity leaves are offered in accordance with legal guidelines. Flexible return-to-work arrangements are provided to help new parents transition smoothly.

Work culture and values

The agency emphasises honest communication, realistic promises, and strong work ethics. Its culture encourages long-term thinking, creativity, and strategic execution over short-term visibility.

How has the agency grown Year-On-Year?

The agency reports a 9% year-on-year growth, mainly through client referrals and returning customers. Growth has been described as organic and steady.

Client testimonials

“Rishi has a good hold over media and strategy. His passion is seen in all his work.” - Welspun Global Brands

“Frangipani Communications helped us get 28 enquiries in 3 days from a single media coverage.” - Anupama Menon, leading top nutritionist

“With his proactive approach, Rishi has always been able to deliver great results, even within tight deadlines.” - Whistling Woods International

Work

The agency has led campaigns for Havaianas, Wacoal, and Whistling Woods International, among others. It has also executed campaigns like 'Travel to Vote' and 'Diwali ka Safar' for Samsonite. These projects combined strategic planning with strong media relationships to reach both B2B and B2C audiences.

Awards

The agency has not yet entered the awards circuit but notes that client trust and long-term partnerships are its key measures of success.

Members and Hiring

The team comprises fewer than 15 professionals. The agency is open to hiring individuals who align with its core values and work culture.