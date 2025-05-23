Agency Feature: All you need to know about AGENCY09

AGENCY09 is an independent marketing agency founded in 2013 in Bandra, Mumbai. Over the past decade, the agency has steadily expanded its presence, now operating with a dynamic team of 85+ professionals serving clients across India, the UAE, and Australia. Notably, 30% of the team has been with the agency for over five years, forming its core leadership group.

The agency was founded by Tushar Khakhar, supported by Bipeen Nadgauda, and later joined by Gautam Anand. AGENCY09 recently moved into its central office at Turner Road, Bandra.

What’s in the name?

The name AGENCY09 reflects the agency’s philosophy of combining simplicity with data-driven clarity. Founded on September 9 (09.09), the name is both symbolic and strategic, a deliberate nod to their commitment to numbers, structure, and thoughtful design.

The team wanted a name that was straightforward, memorable, and reflective of their analytical mindset. AGENCY09 delivers on all counts: easy to recall, rich in meaning, and rooted in intent.

What we do?

Strategy

Brand Strategy & Positioning

Digital & Social Strategy

Technology

Website Design & Development

Mobile Applications (iOS & Android)

Custom CMS & ERP Systems

E-commerce Platforms

UI/UX Design

AI Integrations & Automations

Content

Content Creation & Social Media Management

Video Production (Brand Films, Corporate Videos, Digital Ads)

Influencer Collaborations & Campaigns

Tactical & Guerrilla Marketing Campaigns

Design

Brand Identity & Visual Communication

Packaging Design

Interactive & Digital-First Design

Creative Campaign Concepts

Yearbooks, Annual Reports, Brochures, Leaflets, and More

SEO

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Local SEO

Multilingual & International SEO

App Store Optimization

YouTube Optimization

Web Analytics

Performance Marketing & Analytics

Lead Generation Campaigns

Paid Media (Search, Social, Display)

Marketplace Management

Advanced Analytics & Dashboarding

Why we do it?

Back in 2013, as the digital landscape rapidly evolved, AGENCY09 recognised an opportunity to cut through the clutter and focus on work that delivers, backed by data and driven by results

From the outset, the agency made a strategic decision to bring marketing and technology together at the same table. This integrated approach, combining creative thinking with technological experience, enabled AGENCY09 to move with agility, measure impact effectively, and scale what truly matters. Whether it's a data-led social campaign or a CMS powering over 100 websites, the objective remains consistent: to deliver brand efforts that are both measurable and memorable.

How we evolve?

Decisions start with data - Everything begins with audience insights. Campaign ideas, media plans, even headline tweaks - all get a quick run through the numbers before they leave the room.



Direction over speed - Month long campaign or a single reel, the first question is always “Does this push the brand toward its growth target?” - be it engagement, awareness or sales. If the answer’s unclear, the agency revises the brief.

Mixed-skill teams - Designers who code, planners who shoot, analysts who storyboard, projects move faster (and fresher) when people wear more than one hat.

Internal test bed - Before a new format hits client work, the agency trials it on its own brands (A09 Store, Octarine Organics, etc.).



Social responsibility in social media

The agency operates on a strong value system, guided by a simple yet firm philosophy: stand up for what’s right and contribute, no matter how small, to making the world a better place.

This commitment extends to the agency’s approach to social responsibility on social media:

Open Dashboards

Clients have access to the same live performance data as the team, enabling transparency and rapid course correction when messaging veers off-track.

Verify Before We Amplify

All statistics, claims, and references are internally double-sourced. If a number can’t be verified, it doesn’t get published.

Label the Money

Paid partnerships, freebies, and affiliate links are always clearly tagged on-screen, ensuring audiences are never left in the dark.

Brand-Safety Filters

Advanced keyword and visual screening tools help keep client content away from hate speech, misinformation, and unsafe ad placements.

Need of the hour

What’s urgently needed is a focus on:

In a world directed towards heavy reliance on generative AI - giving artists and original content creators due credits is of utmost importance.

Airtight standards for deepfake detection and removal.

A quick, fair appeal route when takedowns go wrong.

Plain-language disclosure for sponsored posts.

We learned the hard way

It is okay to decline business from clients and brands that do not align with your value system.

It is okay to charge clients for pitches.

Did we just share that?

Requested client to urgently send files via WeTransfer. Instead, she sent it across on a hard-disk via Wefast.

They work with us

Tata Motors – CV, Aditya Birla Capital, Reliance General Insurance, Mahindra’s clean-energy trio (Susten, Solarize, TEQO), Godrej L’Affaire, Siyaram’s, Pret A Manger, BARC India, Bits Pilani, TribeVibe, Ryan International Schools, Intellect iGCB, HPCL & Nath Bio Genes among others. Together they cover automotive, BFSI, energy, FMCG, fashion, education, food & beverage, real estate and tech.

Industry as we foresee

Indian social media is set to move from pure reach to shoppable, vernacular-first experiences. Roughly half a billion active accounts already scroll daily, and the next wave is coming from tier-2 and tier-3 towns, where creators on Reels, Moj and Josh post in 15-plus local languages and keep short-video engagement climbing.

Brands that blend regional storytelling, AI-powered personalisation and one-tap checkout, while baking compliance into every brief, will own the next chapter.





A day without Internet

The team would paint the walls. To understand this better - drop down to the HQ.

Gender ratio and policies

The agency actively tracks and maintains a healthy gender ratio across all teams, including leadership roles. The agency’s hiring practices are designed to foster equal opportunities for all genders, with a focus on inclusivity from the ground up. Job descriptions are crafted to be gender-neutral, and all communication is carefully reviewed to eliminate biased language, ensuring a fair and welcoming recruitment process.

Our inclusive policies

Equal Pay for Equal Work : The agency reviews compensation regularly to ensure fairness and transparency.

Monthly Menstrual Leave : 1 day per month without judgment or justification.

Late-Night Cab Service : Arranged for women working beyond standard hours to ensure safety.

POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) policy is in place, with a trained internal committee.

The agency provides safe, confidential reporting mechanisms for any incidents.

Open-door culture encourages individuals to speak up, share ideas, and take on leadership roles.

Maternity and paternity leave

Female employees are entitled to 26 weeks (6 months) of paid maternity leave, provided they have completed at least 80 days of service in the 12 months preceding the expected delivery date.

In the case of miscarriage or medical termination of pregnancy, the employee is entitled to 6 weeks of paid leave.

Male employees are entitled to 7 days of paid paternity leave to support their spouse during childbirth.

Work culture and values that we believe in

The agency is building a culture that relies on

Driving growth, with a focus on positivity, creativity, and doing what's right.

Partnering with forward thinkers along their growth journey

Creative thinking for positive and progressive growth

Affirmative thought processes that push for the greater good

Doing the right thing & using creativity for a brighter future

Agency growth YOY

The agency's first year turnover was INR 20lac+ to reaching our first million in the seventh year. We have consistently grown YoY in revenue thereafter.

Our work

Check out some of the agency's work at → https://www.agency09.in/work/case-studies