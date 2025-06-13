Agency Feature: All you need to know about Creatorcult Media

Creatorcult Media Private Limited was started by founders Shweta Kaushal and Sayak Mukherjee in May 2024 with a single mission to bridge the gap between Traditional & Modern Brands and the thriving community of Creators. The agency currently focuses on Nano, Micro, Macro & UGC Creator Campaigns for Content & Collaborations with Brands across D2C, Beauty & Skincare, Fashion & Lifestyle, FMCG, Retail, Finance, Hospitality, Food, Health & Wellness & other categories.

The Creatorcult team comprises 11 members and 8 managers, led by our Head of Operation Chhavi Kapoor. Our team operates out of 3 locations - Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. Both Sayak & Shweta have had an illustrious Media, Advertising & Digital journey for over 2 decades. While Shweta has been into Media Sales working at Oberois, Star TV, Reliance, News Nation, and more; Sayak comes with over 20 years of founding & successfully leading Advertising & Digital Agencies.

What's in the name?

The agency has a pretty straightforward name - Creatorcult. It's all about Creators. It's all about the Creator Culture. Platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more, have given rise to an extremely talented and thriving community of Content Creators - across the length and width of India.

What we do?

The agency focuses on two core solutions:

Influencer Marketing & Collaboration through Nano, Micro, and Macro creators, from Product Review and Integration to Collaboration content across Instagram, YouTube, Linkedin, Facebook, etc., and

Content Development - UGC Content for Performance Ads, Social Media Content, and Production.

Why we do it?

It all started by identifying the Gap in the market. Both on the Brand side - in understanding the Creators individually, and the community at large, to drive a mass-scale campaign that benefits the brand with its objectives. Also, at the prevalent Agency side - who lack the brand understanding, brief, and objectives; and mostly operated as a coordinator, and agent.

The years of experience in Advertising help the agency better understand the Brand, Its Ethos, Campaign brief, and Limitations, and thereby recraft a brief in the creator's language, that unleashes their Creative Freedom balancing the Brand values. Also, the agency's media experience helps it manage this same at scale. It is just a year old but have built a promising portfolio in this short while, and now it's time to take this story to more brands.

How we evolve?

Operating in the Digital Marketing space for over 2 decades - it knows that this change is constant. Driven by platforms, their ever-evolving algorithms, and their impact on how content is disseminated - staying updated on these trends is key in the industry. And this is a part of the agency culture. Brands are evolving, so are creators, so are the platforms, and more importantly - so are the Audience. Keeping ourselves agile, and up for experimenting with Campaigns, and learning - is a key trait for any agency in today's space to evolve.

Social responsibility in social media

Yes. Social Responsibility is a key element in the business done by the agency. And it take it very seriously. One of the first decisions it made in the first year of the journey was to empanel itself as a responsible Member of the ASCI - The Advertising Standards Council Of India. This helped it to be updated with the compliances and guidelines. Secondly, we continue to regularly transfer this knowledge with our team - to ensure it keeps both, brands and creators safe, during the process of the campaign. ASCI keeps the agency updated with various reports, case studies, and events to be as much compliant as possible. This collaboration has also helped us win the trust of many big Brands.

Need of the hour

In the agency's influencer marketing space, it ensures each content (be it a bulk campaign) goes live after a strict approval process. It abides by ASCI guidelines and defined processes that safeguard our brands. However, looking at the growth of this thriving community of Creators, and the impact and influence they have on the audience - it's important to build guidelines and law framework that uphold freedom with responsibility.

We learned the hard way

Meta & YouTube algorithms have long skewed towards a Creator-based engagement. Brand content engagement is long dead. While aesthetic content marketing is critical to building a brand on social media, Influencer Marketing done the right way can convert into Growth. This is the new ATL/BTL strategy. Travel through a metro - over 80% audience is watching reels than the Posters put on the wall. Brands have to adapt to this new TRUTH fast.

Did we just share that?

The agency had some amazing experiences working on a massive Bulk nano repost for a PAN India audience - for one of India's biggest wedding last year. It was a very interesting experience for the team. It expanded the agency's capability for reaching out large number of Nano creators in 4 days. This gave it the confidence to pitch for and thereby execute a massive 10,000 creator nano campaign for an FMCG brand in a span of 6 days.

They work with us

We work with several D2C Brands in the country. In Beauty & Skincare - Tira Beauty, mCaffeine, Hyphen, Renee Cosmetics, Glam21, La Paink, Oshea Herbals, Richfeel Naturals, Phitku, Joy Cosmetics, and more.

In Fashion, Lifestyle & Retail - Myntra, SNITCH, Turtle, Lee & Wrangler, Style Union, PC Chandra Jewellers, Estailo, Wildstone, Signature Perfumes, Lenskart, Aqualite Shoes, and more.

In FMCG - Himalaya, Emami, Anmol Biscuits, Nilons, Safed Detergent, and more. In Health & Wellness - The Good Bug, Ved Sanjeevani, Ayukalash, BAN Labs, Nutrafy, Aurio Pharma, Girorganic, SBL Homoeopathy, and more. In Hospitality - Maharashtra Tourism, Zolo Stays, Polo Towers Shillong, Polo Floatel Kolkata. We also cater to brands from other categories like Vivo Mobiles, Equitas Bank, Origami, and more.



Industry as we foresee

Currently, the Social Media and Influencer marketing Industry in India is on the rise. More and more brands are discovering the power of Influencer Marketing and there is a new agency coming every day. Quite unstructured, there is a major trust deficit and, an unorganised approach by many players which is affecting the industry a lot. The agency foresees, that all these will settle down in a few years, and a very fine set of structured agencies will come up, like how digital marketing or social media marketing is settling as a space. Moreso, it feels that the creator economy will get streamlined and structured with very authentic, responsible, creative, and passionate players who will sustain in the long run.

A day without Internet

Chill & Fun! Without the Internet - There is no Instagram, no Influencer, and thereby no work at Creatorcult. The team has a fun time exploring their favorite childhood habits like singing, drawing, doodles, or even a fun dance. And yes! who stops from shooting a new reel?

Gender ratio and policies

The agency currently have 7 Female and 6 Male members in our team. Although we have no policies defined yet; we are open to hiring talent without any gender bias.

Do you have any policies for women?

We do not have any formal policies defined yet. Led by female Founder & Head of Ops, our leaders are empathetic towards female employees, which include freshers to working mothers.

Tell us about your inclusive policies

The agency does not have any formal policies defined yet. However, since much of talent hiring is still under senior management's control,it is more inclined towards the passion and capability of the talent.

Maternity and paternity leave.

The agency does not have any formal policies defined yet. However, we are compliant to abide by the statutory and government rules.

Work culture and values

The office has a young, vibrant environment for the Genz, by the Genz. While they responsibly handle mature brands, the agency also understand the vibe of the Genz culture. Freedom, Talent, Fun, Party, and Performance (which is incentivized always). The founders bring in Honesty and Transparency as the core part of the culture, as this is what will take us a long way. When we deal with Influencers (they are not in our control), hence keeping it Real and Honest with the brand at all times must be the key.

How has the agency grown YOY?

2024-25 has been the agency's first year of business.It is proud to close it with more tha 60 clients, more than 125 campaigns, and engaging more than 1Lakh creators. It looks forward to doubling revenue in the next FY.

Client Testimonial

"The agency has successfully completed over 10 campaigns with SNITCH in the last 1 year", Anushree Janardhana, Influencer Marketing Manager, SNITCH Apparels Private Limited

"Creatorcult is a professionally run agency, and has very successfully executed multiple campaigns to our satisfaction", Rachana Mukherjee, Asst. Manager - Digital Marketing, P.C.Chandra Jewellers.

"Creatorcult has been associated with Emami Agrotech Limited for multiple Influencer Marketing Campaigns involving both Nano and Micro Creators. In the last 6 months, we have engaged in 15 projects. And the agency has professionally delivered all campaigns to our satisfaction. We look forward to engaging with them in future." Lovleen Bhola, Emami Agrotech Limited

Work

The agency has extensively executed more than 150 campaigns over last 1 year, for more than 70 brands, engaging over 1 Lakh Influencers (Nano, Micro, Macro & UGC).

Awards

The agency just completed its 1st year on May 30. However, in this 1 year, it had the opportunity to work with various esteemed brands on multiple campaigns. We have some case studies that we plan to nominate for awards this year.

Members and Hiring

The agency is currently a 13-member team and Yes! it is hiring. We are continuously exploring roles in campaign management - both micro & mano and data managers. We are also on the hunt for credible influencers and managers across all categories. Feel free to reach out to us at: collabs@creatorcultmedia.com