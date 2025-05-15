Agency Feature: All you need to know about HGS Interactive

HGS Interactive is an AI-first digital agency, a part of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), with over a decade of experience in combining technology with human insights to deliver hyper-personalised consumer experiences.

As part of the Hinduja Group, the agency operates on a global scale, delivering AI-powered, data-driven brand experiences that drive engagement and measurable business outcomes.

Headquartered in Mumbai and New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Austin and London, it employs more than 400 professionals across strategy, digital marketing, content, design, analytics and community management. The agency utilises AI-driven automation, predictive analytics and real-time data in its digital engagement operations, combining global experience with local market understanding.

The agency provides services across digital marketing, performance marketing, brand engagement and social care, aiming to support brands in building meaningful connections with their audiences. It incorporates AI-based tools to develop customer experience solutions and adapt to changes in the digital environment. It also offers content moderation services to help businesses support AI model development, ensure brand safety and maintain consistent user experience across digital platforms.

What's in the name?

HGS Interactive follows a set of five core values developed from principles established by its parent group’s founder, aiming to create cohesion across its global operations. Positioned as an AI-first digital agency, the company combines technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, cloud computing and analytics to support business transformation with a focus on agility, efficiency and customer engagement.

In addition to its technology-driven services, it also offers support in digital marketing, storytelling and social media interaction. It aims to develop brand experiences that foster audience engagement through interactive and two-way communication formats.

What we do?

The agency specialises in AI-driven digital engagement, social intelligence, and brand advocacy to help businesses thrive in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

Core expertise :

Digital Marketing

Social Media Management

Content Production & Digital Storytelling

Website & Mobile Apps Design and Development

Performance Marketing & SEO

Influencer & Community Engagement

Online Reputation Management

Social Media Care & Response Management

Crisis Management

Intelligence, Analytics & Insights

Social Listening & Command Center

Brand Advocacy & Community Engagement

AI-Powered Customer Experience

Content Moderation, Data Labelling & Data Annotation

Social Commerce & Interactive Customer Experience

Why we do it?

The agency entered the digital marketing industry to bridge the gap between technology and human connection. In an ever-evolving digital world, brands no longer compete solely on products or services but on experiences and engagement. The agency recognised this shift early and made it a mission to help brands not just adapt but lead.

By blending creativity, AI-driven insights, and strategic innovation, it enables brands to build trust, foster meaningful relationships, and craft compelling narratives. Its AI-powered solutions go beyond visibility, leveraging sentiment analysis, predictive analytics, and automated engagement to create personalised, impactful consumer experiences.

The agency focuses on combining automation with human-centred digital engagement strategies. Its services are aimed at helping brands adapt to evolving digital environments and build sustained relationships with customers.

How we evolve?

The agency has expanded from managing digital operations for Hinduja Group companies to working with over 100 global brands. With a team of more than 400 professionals, the agency oversees engagement across platforms including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, Google Business Profiles and online review systems.

The agency provides a range of social care services such as brand engagement, community and crisis management, analytics, content moderation, data annotation and labelling. It uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to streamline operations, improve engagement and enhance customer experience.

It is also developing its capabilities in performance marketing and AI-driven advertising operations. The company is investing in predictive analytics, region-specific content strategies and collaborations with sector partners to support personalised engagement.

In addition to its technology initiatives, the agency is focused on skills development, platform innovation and collaboration with global experts to adapt to emerging digital trends.

Social responsibility in social media

The agency recognises its responsibility as a digital agency to ensure social media remains a space for ethical, transparent, and meaningful engagement. Its role extends beyond managing campaigns, it actively shapes digital conversations to promote trust, inclusivity, and accountability.

The agency takes a proactive stance in combating misinformation by prioritising fact-checking, responsible storytelling, and culturally sensitive messaging. Its AI-powered sentiment analysis and trend forecasting enable us to craft campaigns that align with social responsibility, ensuring that brands communicate authentically and thoughtfully.

The agency aims to maintain safe and respectful digital spaces. Its AI moderation tools, combined with human oversight, help foster positive interactions while mitigating harmful content. Its AI-augmented response and community management teams leverage chatbots, real-time analytics, and automated crisis management tools to help brands engage with audiences in a responsible and impactful way.

Need of the hour

The rapid evolution of social media has outpaced regulatory frameworks, creating gaps in data privacy, content moderation, and advertising transparency. Without clear laws, misinformation spreads unchecked, affecting public trust and brand credibility.

The agency proactively addresses these challenges by leveraging AI-driven solutions for data privacy, automated content moderation, and ethical advertising transparency. Its approach ensures safer digital environments while maintaining compliance with emerging regulations.

The agency believes AI-powered governance frameworks, real-time moderation, and blockchain transparency tools can establish clearer guidelines to protect users, support creators, and foster a trustworthy online space. As part of this evolving conversation, it remains committed to setting new standards for responsibility, trust, and ethical digital engagement.

We learned the hard way

The agency has evolved from being a pure-play digital agency into a full-service digital engagement and customer experience powerhouse, leveraging AI-driven strategies to create meaningful brand-consumer connections.

Its journey taught the agency that success isn’t just about expanding services, it’s about redefining digital experiences. By integrating AI-powered sentiment analysis, predictive analytics, and automated CX solutions, it ensures brands don’t just communicate but build lasting relationships with their audiences.

The agency's experience has shown that managing client and brand expectations is as much about education as it is about execution. Early on, it saw firsthand how misaligned goals, vague KPIs, and unrealistic timelines could derail even the most promising campaigns. Over time, it refined the approach, setting clear expectations, using real-time insights to guide decision-making, and being proactive in addressing challenges before they escalate. Its commitment to transparency and collaboration ensures that brands achieve measurable success while maintaining authentic engagement with their audiences. Today, we don’t just manage expectations, we anticipate them, ensuring that every partnership is built on trust, strategic alignment, and long-term impact.

From AI-optimised marketing and machine learning-enhanced UI/UX to data-driven content creation, the agency has built an ecosystem where brands engage, interact, and grow. Its transformation underscores a key lesson: in today’s digital world, staying ahead isn’t about keeping up with trends, it’s about leading them.

Did we just share that?

A client insisted on a long and clunky hashtag like #WeAreTheBestBrandYouNeedToFollow, but was puzzled when no one used it. The agency tactfully recommended a shorter, more memorable alternative.

The agency joined a couple’s playful Valentine’s Day gift discussion, adding a touch of fun. They loved the interaction, turning it into a lighthearted and engaging moment.

Engaging organically with a fan of a famous artist, the agency was pleasantly surprised when the artist noticed its reply and jumped into the conversation, creating a truly authentic and memorable interaction.

Social listening revealed fans rewriting a TV show’s plot, leading the brand to introduce interactive polls that boosted engagement and turned audiences into an accidental focus group.

ORM monitoring uncovered intense audience hostility toward an actor playing a villain, highlighting the need for proactive reputation management and audience education.

A social listening report exposed massive customer demand for a discontinued breakfast menu, prompting a brand-led campaign that reignited enthusiasm and drove real-world sales.

They work with us

Digital Marketing

Berger Paints

Tata Chemicals

Mahindra Accelo and Cero Recycling

Accelo

Cero

Honda e:Swap

Sika India

Gulf Oil

Switch Mobility

Social CRM

Industry as we foresee

The global social media landscape is rapidly evolving into an AI-driven ecosystem, seamlessly integrating social commerce, entertainment, and customer engagement. Brands across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets are moving beyond transactions to AI-powered personalisation, crafting localised strategies tailored to diverse audiences while enhancing user experience through real-time insights.

Emerging technologies like AR/VR, voice search, AI-driven chatbots, and blockchain-based digital interactions are reshaping brand engagement, making it more immersive, predictive, and secure. AI-powered content creation, automated media buying, and predictive analytics enable brands to generate dynamic, real-time engagement while optimising ad spend and audience targeting across various cultural and linguistic markets.

Social platforms are becoming multi-functional AI ecosystems, merging influencer commerce, interactive ads, programmatic advertising, and automated customer service. AI-powered recommendation engines enhance content discovery, while real-time sentiment tracking and crisis management help brands stay ahead of global consumer trends. Autonomous marketing systems streamline bid optimisation, real-time content adaptation, and multi-platform A/B testing, ensuring maximum ROI and engagement.

With data privacy regulations such as GDPR in Europe, CCPA in the U.S., and evolving digital policies across Asia, brands must balance hyper-personalisation with consumer trust and compliance. Ethical AI and transparent data usage are crucial to maintaining credibility and ensuring long-term customer loyalty across regions.

HGS Interactive uses artificial intelligence tools, behavioural insights and automation to support brands in adapting to an increasingly connected digital environment. The agency’s AI-led approach is designed to assist businesses in developing customer-focused marketing strategies across global markets.

A day without Internet

Imagine waking up, grabbing your phone… and nothing. No emails, no trending memes, no endless scroll, just eerie silence. Panic? Maybe a little. But after the initial shock, something amazing happens: real human interaction.

The agency takes it as a challenge. Brainstorms would happen over coffee instead of chat threads, ideas would be scribbled on sticky notes instead of typed, and meetings would turn into animated face-to-face debates (with dramatic hand gestures included). Without Wi-Fi, and rediscover the joy of unfiltered creativity, sketching out campaigns, debating marketing strategies, and proving that storytelling doesn’t need an internet connection, just imagination.

Sure, the agency loves AI, automation, and all things digital, but it also knows that the best experiences, online or offline, are the ones that feel truly human. And while it would miss the Wi-Fi, it'd use the day to prove one thing: great ideas don’t need a hotspot; they just need great people.

Gender ratio and policies

The agency has a wide range of policies and initiatives to promote gender equality and a safe workplace. Some of them are listed below, along with many others that support our commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

Childcare Arrangement Policy: This policy is aimed at assisting employees in managing their childcare needs while at work. HGS is one of the very few companies covering 100% charges for Crèche Facilities. Around 90 employees are currently availing the facilities covered by the policy. Every quarter we conduct infrastructural audits, to address gaps (if any).

Maternity benefits: The agency grants 26 weeks of maternity leave up to two children and being an equal opportunity employer, we also have 5 days of paternity leave. In case of miscarriage or medical termination of pregnancy, a women employee is entitled to 6 weeks of leave.

Flexi-Work Arrangement for Second Innings: As per this policy, a significant number of mothers and women returning from career breaks work from home for 2-3 days in a week and successfully manage the responsibility of being a mother and a productive employee. In addition, there are many women who make use of the flexi-work policy for better work-life integration.

POSH: The agency believes that all its employees, including the contract staff and consultants alike, have the right to be treated with respect and dignity. We strictly condemn and possess intolerable behavior towards sexual harassment at the workplace and even outside. It has a stringent POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) at Workplace policy.

Employee Assistance Program (EAP): This program is not only available for the agency employees but also to their immediate family members. EAP provides counselling and lifestyle management advice.

Infrastructural Benefits at all HGS India sites

Sanitary Napkin Vending Machine

Nursing & Wellness Room for sick and lactating mothers

Transportation for women employees post 8 pm and before 6 am with an escort

Transport facility for pregnant women

Learning & Development programs

Agrima (At a fresher level): Designed for women starting their careers to help them embrace growth opportunities, prepare them for challenges, and enhance their competencies relevant to their roles.

Aspire (At a Mid-level): Designed for mid-level women employees, it aims to raise aspiration levels of our women leaders and helps them revisit their career paths.

PathbreakHERS (At a senior level): The PathbreakHERS collective comprising up to 50 women leaders as part of The HGS Global Women Leader’s Network.

Coffee with Leaders (Across levels): This is an opportunity to get some exclusive face time with the HGS leadership to get to know the people behind the suit, and to find inspiration from their growth story.

Inclusive policies

The agency respects an employee's right to their sexual orientation, gender Identity and gender expression and is committed to creating a safe workplace for our LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) employees.

Inclusion Initiatives for LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender and other distinct groups) community:

All policies, benefits and schemes are gender neutral and inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community. Any specific policy with exclusive benefit for a particular gender shall be called out separately in that policy.

The agency covers same sex partners under our medical insurance policy. To know more, please read the Group Insurance Policy. The information declared by the employee is intended solely for availing the same-sex partner benefits under our Medical Insurance Policy and is strictly confidential.

Maternity benefits under the Medical Insurance Policy also cover same sex partners with child-bearing ability.

All employees and job applicants have the right to select their preferred Title / Address and share it with their stakeholders and other employees on a need-to-know basis. Employees are expected to respect Individual choices.

Training and sensitising the talent acquisition team and hiring managers about equal employment opportunities to ensure a fair and transparent hiring process based on skills and job requirements.

Discourage employees from displaying behaviors that may be discriminatory or hostile (showing negative attitudes, feelings, dislike or prejudice) toward people based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Background verification check of a transgender employee/candidate whose documents do not reflect their presented name, and gender shall be done with supporting documentation such as written declaration, legal affidavit, gazette notification or any other proof issued by an authorised body.

All employees are prohibited from making offensive comments or engaging in discussions on an Individual's sexual orientation, gender Identity or gender expression at work, business forums, external meetings, social media and in communities outside of HGS

Maternity and paternity leave

The agency grants 26 weeks of maternity leave for up to two children. As an equal opportunity employer, we also provide 5 days of paternity leave.

Work culture and values

The agency's culture is a seamless blend of innovation, collaboration, and a people-first mindset, deeply rooted in the Five Values based on the five principles established by its Group Founder: Integrity, Excellence, Collaboration, Sustainability, and Inclusivity. These values shape its approach, fostering an environment where creativity meets technology, and where individuals are empowered to grow, experiment, and push boundaries in the digital space.

It champions agility and inclusivity, ensuring that both its teams and clients thrive in an ever-changing digital landscape. Its commitment to innovation is fueled by AI-driven strategies, customer-first thinking, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Nurturing a culture of continuous learning and adaptability, it creates meaningful, impactful experiences that drive business success while strengthening human connections.

The agency believes in purpose-driven leadership and long-term vision. Whether through cutting-edge technology or transformative digital solutions, our teams are united by a shared mission: to shape the future of digital engagement and redefine what’s possible in an increasingly connected world.

Agency growth YOY

HGS Interactive has transitioned from a digital-focused agency into an AI-led provider of customer engagement and performance marketing services. Originally centred on social media management, the agency now incorporates artificial intelligence to support automation, personalisation, and data-driven insights.

Its work spans areas such as automated media buying, customer journey mapping, and sentiment analysis, with the aim of supporting real-time decision-making and improving marketing performance.

In parallel with technological development, the agency continues to build internal capabilities and adopt new tools in response to evolving industry needs.

Client testimonials

Andrea C., Head of Digital Marketing, Global at Gulf Oil International Group said, "We have been using HGS website management services for about 3 years and have found them to be responsive and cost-effective. HGS are always ready to help us find solutions to our needs. Their support has been valuable to our business."

Anand Kumar, Head - Brand, Marketing, Digital and Communications at Switch Mobility said, "HGS Interactive has been a trusted digital partner for SWITCH Mobility since our inception. From building and managing our website to driving SEO and performance marketing, their expertise has been instrumental in shaping our strong digital presence. Their strategic approach, technical proficiency, and data-driven execution have helped us enhance brand visibility, improve engagement, and reach the right audience effectively.

What sets HGS Interactive apart is their proactive mindset, responsiveness, and commitment to delivering results. They understand our vision and work closely with us to ensure our digital initiatives align with our business goals. Their team’s dedication and professionalism have made this collaboration smooth and impactful. We truly appreciate their contribution to our growth and look forward to continuing this successful partnership in the years ahead."

Nisha Wadhwani, Lead - Communications at Tata Chemicals said, "Finding the right agency partner can be a game-changer for any corporate communication professional. They're like an extension of your team, bringing fresh ideas and expertise to the table.

I’m incredibly grateful for our partnership with HGS Interactive. Their team's creativity and dedication were instrumental in crafting this video, which beautifully captures the spirit of the remarkable artisans at Okhai - each one truly in her element, crafting pieces that carry the essence of our rich heritage. This video also shares the inspiring journey of Manorath Dhillon, whose leadership continues to empower these talented women as they create and thrive in their craft. #InHerElement couldn’t be more fitting for this campaign, as it celebrates the power of women finding their true calling and excelling in what they do best."

Our work

Redefining the OTT Experience - For a media and entertainment brand, the agency implemented an AI-powered mention management system, streamlined workflows, and integrated CRM solutions to optimise user engagement. By leveraging Voice of Customer (VOC) insights, real-time reporting, and scalable response management, the approach ensured a seamless app launch during a high-profile event, enhancing user satisfaction, reducing inquiries, and setting a new benchmark in digital customer experience.

Transforming Social Commerce For A Global Retail Brand - A global retail brand sought to enhance its social commerce strategy by driving seamless shopping experiences, increasing engagement, and optimising conversion rates across digital platforms. HGS Interactive implemented an AI-driven approach, leveraging predictive analytics, personalised engagement, and real-time consumer trends to transform their social platforms into high-conversion shopping ecosystems. By integrating AI-powered chatbots, interactive content, and community-driven recommendations, it streamlined the path to purchase, ensuring a frictionless shopping experience. The results were impactful, interactive content and AI-driven recommendations boosted customer interactions and brand loyalty, frictionless transactions and hyper-personalised shopping experiences significantly increased purchase intent and sales, while AI-powered solutions enhanced overall user experience and retention. By blending strategy, innovation, and data-driven execution, HGS Interactive empowered the brand to redefine digital retail success, setting new benchmarks in the evolving social commerce landscape.

Elevating Customer Experience for a QSR - As the Social Care partner for a U.S.-based QSR, HGS Interactive harnesses AI technology to provide real-time customer support across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The agency's AI-driven approach ensures swift, personalised, and empathetic responses to queries, complaints, and feedback, enhancing customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. By actively monitoring digital conversations through AI-powered sentiment analysis, we track customer emotions, uncover key trends, and deliver actionable insights that refine brand communication. This data-driven strategy optimises engagement while reinforcing the brand’s reputation.

Driving a Global Digital Transformation – For an energy brand, the agency built and managed multiple websites using a Drupal multisite framework, ensuring seamless content delivery across geographies. With SEO-driven content marketing, customer journey mapping, and localisation, we elevated user experiences while strengthening the brand’s global presence. The result? Increased website traffic, higher engagement during key sponsorships, and significantly faster site development, reinforcing the brand’s digital leadership.

Online Paint Booking – For a paint brand, the agency executed a holistic digital strategy involving social media marketing, website management, and SEM. Our efforts not only drove 5,000+ leads in three months but also enhanced brand engagement across digital platforms.

Powering the Launch of an EV Mobility Brand – To support the debut of a next-gen EV bus manufacturer, the agency executed a multi-pronged strategy, leveraging search marketing and website optimisation to attract 100,000+ visitors in the first month, establishing the brand as a key player in sustainable transport.

Boosting Healthcare Engagement – In a competitive healthcare market, a multi-specialty hospital needed to strengthen its digital presence and drive patient appointments. The agency's always-on SEM strategy, coupled with social media marketing and website management, resulted in a 30% increase in website traffic and a 10% rise in monthly appointments.