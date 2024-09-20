Agency Feature: All you need to know about LS Digital

What we do?

LS Digital believes in harnessing the power of digital as a transformative catalyst for business growth. It offers integrated solutions that enhances your digital presence through business consulting, activation, and transformation using a comprehensive six-pillar Digital Business Transformation (DBT) framework: Media, Creative & Communication, Data & Insights, Technology & Innovation, UI / UX and CX / EX.



Why we do it?

Digital business transformation: The company’s emphasis on digital business transformation, rather than merely digital marketing, distinguishes it from others in the market. LS Digital is dedicated to helping brands remain relevant in a digital-first world by transforming their business operations and strategies, not just their marketing efforts.

Holistic services offering : The agency offers end-to-end digital business transformation solutions, including media, creative & communication, data & insights, technology & innovations, user interface and user experience design, and customer experience and enterprise experience management. With this range of services, clients can address all aspects of their digital strategy through a single provider.

Resource centre supported by the global delivery centre: These centres are dedicated to fostering innovation, adopting best practices, and delivering digital transformation services.

How we evolve?

As a global company in the digital business transformation sector, the agency utilises digital technologies as a catalyst and enabler. Its recent integration of group companies into a unified entity has enhanced its capabilities and streamlined operations, allowing for a diverse range of services to clients.

To keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape, LS Digital invests in continuous learning, staying updated on the latest trends and technologies through regular training and industry conferences. The company fosters a culture of curiosity and creativity within its team.

The agency places emphasis on analysing and understanding evolving customer needs and behaviours. This approach helps the company adapt its strategies to achieve effective results. Furthermore, it has expanded its global presence by opening offices in key locations around the world, which enables the provision of localised expertise and support to clients.

LS Digital aims to assist clients in navigating the complexities of the digital landscape and achieving their business objectives.

Social responsibility in social media

Now that everything is so transparent, and all concerned parties are exposed to all the information. How does one handle the social responsibility aspect from an agency point of view?

In an age of transparency and accountability, LS Digital takes its social responsibility towards social media very seriously. It recognises the role social media plays in shaping public discourse and the digital ecosystem. As responsible digital citizens, the company ensures that its campaigns are ethical, respectful, and inclusive. Here are some key aspects of its commitment to social responsibility in social media:

Ethical content creation: The company advocates for the creation and dissemination of content that is truthful, accurate, and free from misleading information. Its campaigns are designed to promote honesty and transparency, ensuring that our messages are clear and trustworthy. Respect and inclusion: The company prioritises respect for all individuals and communities. Its content is crafted to be inclusive, celebrating diversity and promoting equality. It avoids any form of discrimination, stereotyping, or harmful representation in our communications. Positive online behaviour: Encouraging and promoting positive online behaviour. By fostering a culture of integrity and ethical practice within its team, The company is trying to set a standard for respectful and constructive engagement on social media platforms. User Privacy and Data Protection: Ensuring user privacy is a cornerstone of the company’s social responsibility. It adheres to stringent data protection policies and complies with global privacy regulations. Our commitment to safeguarding personal information helps build trust and confidence among the audience. Community engagement: The company actively engages its online community, listening to their feedback and concerns. This two-way communication helps it stay attuned to the needs and expectations of the audience, allowing the company to respond responsibly and proactively. Adherence to ASCI guidelines: Additionally, the agency follows all the guidelines set by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) to ensure that all right practices are used and brands are safeguarded. This adherence reinforces the commitment to ethical advertising, assuring both clients and their audiences that its campaigns meet the highest standards of integrity and responsibility.

By integrating these principles into its social media strategy, LS Digital aims to contribute positively to the digital ecosystem.

Need of the hour

As the technological landscape continues to evolve rapidly, the ways in which consumers interact with technology and brands are undergoing significant changes. The market is transforming, and customer behaviour is in transition. At various touchpoints, customers leave behind a wealth of information about themselves across digital and non-digital platforms. In this era of transformation, understanding consumer behaviour and preferences in the context of technological shifts is crucial. Brands must stay aware of these shifts and adapt to remain relevant in this rapidly changing environment. They need to grasp the ongoing changes in technology and adjust their strategies accordingly to maintain relevance and engagement.

By leveraging this customer data, brands can gain a holistic view of their customers, enabling personalisation and informed decision-making. This understanding is key to building exceptional customer experiences. Unlocking customer data will fuel dynamic decision-making, shaping extraordinary personalised experiences and ensuring brands can meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers.

Staying ahead of technological advancements and understanding consumer data are essential for brands to thrive in today's fast-paced environment. By doing so, brands can deliver personalised experiences that keep them relevant and engaged with their audience.



We learned the hard way

LS Digital learned the hard way that preparing for the changes that are coming is crucial. In today's fast-paced environment, understanding how these changes will impact our industry is essential. It is important to stay ahead of the curve and anticipate shifts that could affect it’s business and clients. However, it also realised that over-indexing on every new trend is not always the best approach.

It is a delicate balance between being prepared and being pragmatic. Implementing changes to ensure they don't hamper the agency's operations or its clients' success is a priority. The agency focuses on integrating new technologies and strategies that provide tangible benefits and align with our long-term goals. This means being selective and strategic about the changes it adopts.

The agency has seen that diving headfirst into every new development can lead to inefficiencies and distractions. Instead, it prioritises initiatives that truly align with its mission and deliver value to the clients. This approach helped maintain stability while still embracing innovation.

The agency has learned that while it is important to prepare for and understand industry changes, it is equally important to implement these changes thoughtfully and strategically. By doing so, it can continue to provide exceptional service to the clients without being sidetracked by every emerging trend.

Industry as we foresee

As it looks ahead, the industry is poised for significant transformation, driven by several key factors that LS Digital is closely monitoring and preparing for.

Firstly, the deprecation of first-party cookies will reshape how brands gather and use data. This change will necessitate new strategies for data collection and customer insights. Brands will need to invest in alternative methods to understand their audiences while ensuring compliance with evolving data privacy regulations. The shift towards more privacy-centric data practices will also enhance consumer trust and long-term engagement.

Secondly, the role of AI, particularly generative AI, will be pivotal. The integration of human and machine intelligence is becoming increasingly important from both a communication and media perspective. AI technologies are not only enhancing the efficiency and creativity of content creation but also optimising media planning and buying. AI as a service in media will enable brands to leverage sophisticated algorithms for better targeting, personalization, and performance measurement.

Personalisation in communication will be more critical than ever. With the vast amount of data available, brands have the opportunity to deliver highly personalised experiences that resonate with individual consumers. Tailoring messages to specific preferences and behaviours will drive deeper engagement and loyalty. However, achieving this level of personalization requires a delicate balance of technology and human insight to ensure relevance and authenticity.

Lastly, data privacy will remain a cornerstone of the industry. As consumers become more aware of their digital footprint, they will demand greater transparency and control over their data. Brands that prioritise data privacy and demonstrate a commitment to protecting consumer information will build stronger, more trusting relationships with their audiences.

A day without Internet

A day without the internet would be a dramatic and eye-opening experience, significantly disrupting our daily lives and the functioning of various industries.

Firstly, life as we know it would be turned upside down. The internet is deeply embedded in our everyday activities, from entertainment to work. For the majority of Indian consumers, the internet is a primary source of entertainment. As of 2023, there are over 700 million internet users in India (source: Statista), with streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video collectively attracting over 100 million subscribers (source: Business Insider India). Social media usage is also extensive, with over 400 million active users on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp (source: Statista). Without the internet, accessing these platforms would become impossible, leaving a considerable void in daily leisure activities.

Secondly, the absence of the internet would disrupt essential services and business operations. Digital platforms are integral to sectors such as e-commerce, finance, and communication. For instance, Amazon, a major player in e-commerce, relies heavily on digital channels, with approximately 60% of its business conducted online (source: Statista). The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector is similarly dependent, with digital transactions making up about 50% of total transactions (source: India Brand Equity Foundation). The absence of the internet would impede individual investments and the overall efficiency of financial services.

Moreover, the Indian economy has seen a significant contribution from digital activities, with digital sectors contributing around 8% to the GDP, which is projected to increase in the coming years (source: McKinsey & Company). Businesses across various industries, from retail to healthcare, have integrated online and offline experiences, creating a 'phygital' (physical + digital) approach. A day without the internet would severely impact these integrated systems, leading to operational challenges and financial losses.

Industries like education and telecommunication would face immediate setbacks. Online learning, which has become a norm especially post-pandemic, would come to a halt, affecting millions of students. The Indian online education market is estimated to reach $8.6 billion by 2026 (source: RedSeer Consulting). Telecommunication services, which rely on internet connectivity, would also be disrupted, affecting not just individual consumers but also businesses that depend on seamless communication.

Gender ratio and policies

LS Digital maintains a gender ratio of 45% women in the workforce. The agency believes that diversity drives innovation and enhances the company’s culture.

Gender equality is reflected in its policies and initiatives, which include:

Equal opportunity employment: The company ensures a fair recruitment process that provides equal opportunities for all candidates, regardless of gender. Flexible work arrangements: To support work-life balance, the company offer flexible working hours, remote and hybrid work options, and parental leave policies. Professional development: The company provides mentorship programs, leadership training, and career development opportunities to help advance in their respective careers. Inclusive work environment: The company fosters an inclusive culture through regular diversity and inclusion training, employee resource groups, and open forums for feedback and discussion. Pay equity: It conducts regular pay audits to ensure equity in compensation and address any disparities promptly. POSH policy: The company has a strict Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) in place to ensure a safe and respectful workplace for all employees. Any complaints are handled with utmost confidentiality and seriousness by the company’s Internal Complaints Committee. Women's forum: Its Women's Forum is a dedicated platform that offers support and resources to women in distress or those needing assistance at the workplace. It provides a safe space for women to voice their concerns and seek guidance.

These policies are part of our broader commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute their best.

Maternity and paternity leave

Maternity leave: At LS Digital, maternity leaves are up to six months (26 weeks). This extension is designed to provide new mothers with ample time to recover and bond with their newborns, ensuring their well-being during this crucial period.

Paternity leave: In addition to the maternity leave, the company has paternity leave policy of one week (7 days). This allows new fathers to support their spouse and spend essential time with their newborns during the early days.

Work culture and values that we believe in

At LS Digital there is a balance of strong values and a supportive, innovative, and inclusive work culture.

Corporate Values

Courageous: The agency embrace challenges head-on, continually pushing boundaries to achieve their goals. Humane: It prioritises empathy, inclusivity, and respect, fostering a supportive and collaborative environment. Agile: It adapts to changes, staying flexible and continuously improving our processes to deliver exceptional results. Passionate: The agency is deeply committed to its work, driven by enthusiasm and a genuine love for what it does.

Work Culture

Collaborative environment: It fosters strong teamwork and cross-functional collaboration, encouraging open communication and idea-sharing. Continuous learning: Regular training, professional development programs, and mentorship from senior leaders support career growth. Work-life balance: Flexible working hours, remote work options, and wellness programs ensure a healthy work-life balance. Recognition and reward: Performance-based rewards and regular appreciation events celebrate and acknowledge employees' contributions. Inclusivity: The company value diversity and inclusion, with initiatives and employee resource groups that promote a sense of belonging. Community engagement: Active participation in corporate social responsibility initiatives and local partnerships helps us give back to the community.

These values guide the agency's actions, shape its culture, and ensure it remains aligned with the vision and mission. At LS Digital, it empowers the team to #ChallengeTheNow, building a digital future together.













