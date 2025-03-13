Agency Feature : All you need to know about Mirato

Who are we?

Mirato combines fresh perspectives with industry experience, providing a structured approach to brand creativity. The agency provides end-to-end services, guiding clients through every stage of the creative process, from strategy and ideation to production, ensuring smooth execution and effective outcomes.

The team balances the fresh perspectives of its younger members with the insights and experience gained from years in the industry.

At the helm is founder Mr. Karan Walia, whose career in post-production began in the late 90s. Over the years, he has worked with some of the country’s leading broadcasters and top directors, bringing a wealth of experience to Mirato’s work across various sectors.

The creative team is led by Arshpreet Kaur Biji, an experienced creative professional with a decade in the industry. She has received an Abby Award, a notable recognition in Indian advertising, and gained global attention when one of her commercials was the third most-watched advertisement on YouTube worldwide in 2018, the only Indian ad on the list. Her work has also been featured in the UK’s advertising magazine 'Archive'.

With a team that blends past expertise with contemporary creativity, the agency works to help brands craft compelling narratives, keeping them relevant in a rapidly evolving market.

What's in the name?

The agency's name, Mirato, is inspired by the Italian word for 'target,' reflecting its vision of uniting the global creative landscape with purpose and precision. Just as Italian craftsmanship is known for its finesse, the agency strives to deliver ideas of the highest quality, blending strategy with artistry. Its 'target' is clear: to create work that resonates worldwide, bringing brands impactful, finely crafted solutions that stand out in a crowded marketplace.

What we do?

The agency partners with brands to create content that addresses their complete marketing needs. From strategy and ideation to production, it offers seamless, end-to-end solutions that bring brand visions to life.

This comprehensive approach ensures that every stage of content creation aligns with the brand's goals, delivering impactful, tailored results.

Why we do it?

The agency carries forward a family legacy of creativity and production. Founder Karan Walia draws inspiration from his grandfather, Khushi Ram Walia, who established one of Delhi’s first audio studios in the early 70s, and his father, Mukesh Walia, who expanded into video post-production in the 80s and short- and long-form production in the early 90s.

Creativity and innovation have long been part of Walia’s heritage. By establishing the agency as a reverse-integrated company, he has introduced strategic planning and ideation to build a seamless, end-to-end solution for brands. Today, the agency offers a suite of services to meet modern brands’ evolving needs while honoring a decades-old legacy of craftsmanship and vision.

How we evolve?

With Gen Z primarily consuming content on digital platforms, the agency is dedicated to staying ahead in this fast-evolving landscape. It closely monitors trends across digital channels and globally to ensure strategies resonate with this new generation. While embracing the latest innovations, the agency focuses on crafting ideas that are both fresh and emotionally relatable, creating authentic connections with today’s digital-first audience.

Social responsibility in social media

The agency prioritises creating communication and ideas that are gender-neutral, ethical, and focused on serving the greater good. Its goal is to foster a positive impact both within the organization and in the broader community. Dedicated to uplifting, respecting, and resonating with diverse audiences, the agency aims to contribute to a more inclusive and positive society.

We learned the hard way

The most innovative & unique ideas will also require a ‘Reference’

Good Narration is what can make an average idea sound brilliant!

Less is More - too many ideas will only tire the listener not impress them!

Did we just share that?

The agency was once asked by a cosmetic product's brand manager, what a ‘limbo’ background was during a product video shoot.

In another instance, while running a lead generation campaign for a client, the team faced an unexpected reaction, the client was convinced their data had been filled with abusive language. The confusion arose because several legitimate Indian town and city names sounded strikingly similar to insults. To clear the misunderstanding, the team had to pull up Google search results, proving these places were real and not just a collection of random slurs. It quickly became an inside joke, every time a new town name appeared, they found themselves wondering, 'is this one going to offend someone too?.'

They work with us

In three years since its inception, the agency has collaborated with some of India’s well known brands. Its latest campaign for Mountain Dew, a PepsiCo brand, highlights its growing presence in the industry. The agency works with clients, including Accor Hotels, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, ACG Pharmaceuticals, and Amazon Prime Video.

A day without Internet

A day without the internet would be like going on a picnic without chips and a soda, it’s an unexpected break, but not exactly a welcome one! Sure, it might be nice for people to connect in person for a change, which is great, but realistically, it would just disrupt the way we live and work. Everything would come to a standstill, and life as we know it would almost hit a pause.

Gender ratio and policies

The agency follows a strict ‘Equal Pay for Equal Work’ policy. One of our core values is to make advertising a gender neutral space, be in the workplace or in the ideas we create. We work towards it everyday.

Our inclusive policies

The agency believes that your work should speak for you. If you are good with what you do there is no reason for the agency to not hire you.

That said, this is new territory and the agency is open to ideas and thoughts on how our workplace can be made more comfortable for all communities.

The agency will ask questions and work hard towards solving the issues that we may not have been able to identify.

Work culture and values that we believe in

The agency prioritises a work culture where everyone feels comfortable and supported. While handling pressure is part of the job, the focus remains on minimising unnecessary stress. This includes offering flexibility for remote work when needed, avoiding unrealistic demands outside an individual’s expertise, and fostering a collaborative team spirit where help is always at hand. At the same time, there’s a strong emphasis on commitment, responding promptly and delivering high-quality work efficiently is central to how the agency operates.

Agency growth YOY

Over the past three years, the agency has had the opportunity to work with some of the country’s leading clients, playing a significant role in driving its growth. Building trust has been central to this journey, with a strong focus on delivering high-quality work and maintaining a steadfast commitment to every project. This dedication has reflected in the results, aside from one challenging year, the agency has nearly doubled its revenue annually, a rewarding and motivating achievement for the entire team.

Our work

Since its inception, the agency has had the opportunity to work with brands from script to screen, overseeing the ideation, execution, and delivery of TVC campaigns, social media initiatives, and VR projects.

Key projects include the launch of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, the Mountain Dew Punjab campaign, launch videos for the Accor Group of Hotels, and a VR project for ACG Pharmaceuticals.

Awards bagged

While the agency has not yet received formal awards, the appreciation and trust from clients , reflected in their continued partnerships, feel just as meaningful. Repeat business stands as a testament to the quality of work. That said, the agency remains confident that formal recognition is on the horizon and looks forward to bringing home multiple awards in the future.