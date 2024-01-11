Case Study: How Aashirvaad's extensive influencer marketing activity with mom-influencers reached 8.8 Mn users

Aashirvaad relaunched its #PocketFullOfExcuses campaign to collect innovative excuses that children share to avoid eating from mothers across the country. The brand collaborated with comedian Bharti Singh who led the campaign followed by a series of influencers who in collaboration with Aashirvaad enabled recipes and also gave innovative solutions to some of these amusing excuses and garnered a total reach of 8.8 million.

Category Introduction

The food and beverage (F&B) sector in India stands as one of the most expansive and rapidly advancing industries, encompassing various segments and sub-segments. Projections suggest that the domestic food processing segment is expected to achieve a value of USD 470 billion by the fiscal year 2025, showing a significant increase from the $263 billion recorded in FY2021.

Brand Introduction

In May 2002, ITC made its entry in the branded Atta segment and the social media objective is to build affinity amongst Mothers and homemakers, the core TG for the brand



Summary

Children have always been fussy eaters and it gets super tricky to feed them nutritious food because of the amusing excuses they would come up with. Taking a cue from this, Aashirvaad launched its campaign #PocketFullOfExcuses to collect innovative excuses from mothers around the country. What followed was a hearty conversation on social media last year. Based on last year's overwhelming response from mothers all over the country, in the year 2023 on Children's Day, Aashirvaad relaunched #PocketFullOfExcuses 2.0 with the new Mom and popular comedian Bharti Singh leading the campaign followed by a series of influencers who in collaboration with Aashirvaad enabled recipes and also gave innovative solutions to some of these amusing excuses.

Objective

With kids being fussy eaters, Moms struggle to feed them with regular rotis, thus leading to a decrease in consumption. The task was to enable mothers to give their children variety in their food with Aashirvaad and manage the fussy eaters. However, there are millions of recipes on the internet and being just another brand providing recipes wasn't going to catch the Mom's attention. Hence the objective was to reach the maximum number of mothers to build top-of-mind recall and associate Aashirvaad Atta as a solution to fussy eaters.

Brief

Build brand affinity and recall with homemakers, the core TG for the brand.

Creative Idea

The insight here was that kids come up with the most innovative and amusing excuses to avoid eating food that they are bored with. This is a barrier for homemakers in nurturing their children. The idea was to encourage mothers to share the most hilarious and innovative excuses that their children make to avoid food and provide them with solutions using creative recipes with ‘Aashirvaad‘.

Challenges

The biggest challenge was to come up with innovative ways to tackle the excuses that children make. Some of the responses were amusing but tricky. Hence, we roped in a series of food bloggers/ influencers who picked these excuses in their respective videos and suggested creative ways of making food that not only makes the child happy but has the adequate amount of nutrition as well.

Execution

Phase 1:

The campaign started with a series of creatives up on the platform to get people talking about their kids and the excuses that they would make.

Phase 2:

The next step in taking the campaign forward was to create a pre-buzz with a face that is relatable and justifies the new mom's problems. Hence Bharti Singh was onboarded to kickstart the campaign and create some chatter on the internet around the excuses in her classic style while asking moms to add to those excuses.

Phase 3:

This was the final leg of the campaign where mom-influencers joined the bandwagon to help other moms tackle some of those excuses. Influencers from all corners of the country were roped in for the campaign.

Results

Quantitative:

The campaign garnered 2.3 M views and 8.8 M reach.



Qualitative:

Conversation around the brand on social platforms and share of voice went up by 3x. The brand had the highest SOV during the period amongst the categories and an increase in positive sentiment.

Unmisha Bhatt, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, of Tonic Worldwide said, “Every food brand in the CPG category is trying to catch attention with recipes and just another recipe-based campaign wasn't going to help our cause. The fun part was that most creatives were actually content that came as excuses from kids and this turned into our content for the campaign which made it super relatable to mothers. Solutions in the form of recipes made it a seamless extension and we managed to get the eyeballs and love from mothers across the country.”