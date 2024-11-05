Case Study: How Badshah Masala used colours, recipes & influencers to celebrate Navratri

This Navratri, Badshah Masala introduced the #BadshahSangNavrang campaign, highlighting the festival's colours through a social media campaign. The campaign included an Instagram contest encouraging participants to share their colour-coded food, outfits, and accessories, along with nine recipes that matched each day's colour theme, created in collaboration with influencers.

Here's a case study on it.

Brand Introduction

With authenticity being one of its founding values, Badshah Masala is committed to bringing real flavours but also to making it easier for anyone to cook their favourite, iconic dishes at home.

While upholding the highest standards of integrity, quality, and authenticity, Badshah Masala takes pride in using the traditional methods of spice production that help keep the true taste of every ingredient intact, making it the “Swad Sugandh Ka Raja”.

Summary

This Navratri, Badshah Masala launched its nine-day campaign #BadshahSangNavrang, beautifully blending the festival's vibrant hues with a passion for food. The campaign aimed at highlighting the joy of feasting, the versatility of Indian festive food, and the vibrant hues of Navratri.

The campaign had two parts and it started with a unique contest that encouraged people to use a custom IG Story Template and add their own details of their celebrations from their ‘colour-coded’ cuisines to outfits and accessories for all 9 days of Navratri. The second part showcased nine colorful recipes aligned with Navratri's nine-day color scheme, placing food at the heart of our celebration.

Objective

Indian festivities are inseparable from food and community feasting. Aiming to strengthen emotional connections and build relevance with today's digital-first consumers, Badshah Masala sought to tap into relevant cultural moments and create memorable experiences for its audience.

Brief

Develop a branded ritual that encourages mass participation, allowing consumers to engage through an immersive and interactive experience.

Challenges

Festive periods, while marked by high consumer spending, are also characterized by intense competition as numerous brands vie for limited consumer attention. The challenge was to create an authentic emotional connection with consumers, enhancing brand relevance without appearing like a forced attempt amid the noise.

Creative Idea

Navratri is a vibrant symphony of colours!

Our insights uncovered a sweet spot between two elements that bring people together during Navratri: the joy of feasting and the enthusiasm for following the festival's color code.

We developed a creative concept that allowed people to celebrate the color codes of Navratri by unifying their food, clothing, and accessories with each day’s theme. The concept was further enriched with features that encouraged individuals to share their unique expressions within their communities, amplifying advocacy and driving greater adoption.

Execution

The campaign was launched on Facebook and Instagram. Encouraging people to participate in an online celebration, the #BadshahSangNavrang campaign kick-started with an Instagram Story contest. A branded, custom template was designed and people could use it to share the outfit, food, accessories and colour of the day.

Badshah Masala updated the template every day to inform the people about the “Navrang Shade of the Day”. Each of the entries was reposted by Badshah. Following the colour code for all categories was a mandate to be considered for the gratification which was given to the most consistent entries.

To establish food as the center of the celebration Badshah Masala collaborated with a popular brother-sister duo known for their culinary content. For nine days, Badshah Masala and @agarnishbowl came up with unique, Indo-fusion but vegetarian recipes that followed the colour scheme.



These “Navrang Special” recipes included Khaman Dhokla Chaat for Yellow Day 1, Stuffed Hara Bhara Kababs for Green Day 2, Charcoal Idli for Grey Day 3, Paneer Butter Masala for Orange Day 4, Malai Paneer Tikka for White Day 5, Masala Idli for Red Day 6, Blue Lagoon Mocktail for Blue Day 7, Beetroot Paneer Paratha Lifafa for Pink Day 8 and Purple Yam Fries for Purple Day 9.

Results

Quantitative: The Navratri campaign for Badshah Masala achieved phenomenal results, generating over 14 million impressions and 1.5 million engagements organically in just 9 days. This was a 3X jump in performance on similar metrics, compared to a regular 9-day period.

Qualitative: The campaign resonated deeply with a diverse audience, driving participation and engagement across different genders and age groups, extending well beyond Badshah Masala's core audience. As interest grew, numerous inquiries emerged about the content's mechanics. In response, Badshah Masala produced a comprehensive instructional video that further encouraged participation.