Case Study: How CaratLane's tech-led campaign engaged consumers through influencers, generating 945Mn impressions

In February, CaratLane launched a campaign called Postcards, which allowed users to embed heartfelt video messages into rings, creating a unique and lasting gifting experience. This tech-led campaign which leveraged influencers and a contest garnered a total of 945 million impressions. Here's a case study on how they did it.

Category Introduction

The online jewellery market is projected to grow by USD 36.23 billion at a CAGR of 15.55% from 2022 to 2027. Driven by innovation, technology and internet penetration, online platforms offer a diverse range of jewellery options, including diamond rings, custom pieces, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more. In India, the online jewellery market was valued at $850 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28%.

Brand Introduction

CaratLane - a Tanishq Partnership was founded in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan. As a subsidiary of the Titan Company Limited, CaratLane is partnered with India’s largest retail jewellery, Tanishq. The partnership aims to work towards a common mission – to offer customers beautiful jewellery and a distinctive shopping experience that fits today’s values and lifestyles.

CaratLane is also known for its signature jewellery-buying experience across all platforms. Along with the website, the brand now has 260+ brand stores across the country. CaratLane has also pioneered unique features like CaratLane Live, an online live shopping experience and Try at Home, where customers can book an appointment to try their favourite jewellery designs in the comfort of their home, with no obligation to buy.

Summary

In February, CaratLane introduced Postcards, an initiative that uses proprietary technology created by the brand in-house. The service enables users to record heartfelt video messages and embed them into any CaratLane ring. Recipients can scan the ring to relive the message forever.

Objective

In addition to fostering brand engagement through innovative initiatives, CaratLane aimed to elevate its brand promise of #KhulKeKaroExpress with the launch of Postcards, a technology-driven initiative. This jewellery-based innovation not only personalises the gifting experience but also ensures that their customers’ expressions of love leave a lasting impact, transforming the way people connect and share their emotions.

Brief

The brief for the campaign of Postcards was to use the power of technology to add more heart to the brand experience of CaratLane. It also focussed on adding a new dimension to the art of gifting, making it an immersive and long-lasting experience with a video message.

Challenges

The Postcard campaign arose from addressing the challenge customers commonly encountered with personalised gift messages or cards being misplaced or lost. Executing the campaign took over two years for the brand, involving continuous trials, testing, and pushing the boundaries of technology.

Execution

This endeavour included a prelaunch video on January 25, featuring over 400 participants, followed by three resonant films - Character Study, Fight and Milestones 25 - by BBH India released on the launch day on January 26.

Additionally, the collaboration with music composer and content creator, Yashraj Mukhate has culminated into Dil Ka Postcards, a groovy song that captures the essence of the Postcards experience.

The brand also embarked on collaborative posts with 10 TV celebrities.

Results

Quantitative

The campaign, featuring its three branded films, garnered 945 million impressions, amassed over 94 million views, and reached 760 million people. Additionally, they received over 606,000 likes, boasting an engagement rate of 1.67%.

Qualitative

The campaign received over 300+ people showing their ring finger in the pre-buzz activity where the ring on their ring finger had that scanning icon to indicate something on the ring

Jennifer Pandya, VP of Marketing at CaratLane, “Everyone desires a ‘forever’ element in their story, whether it’s with friends, romance, or marriage. CaratLane Postcards emerged to infuse this timeless quality into the gifting experience through technology. By preserving personalized messages and ensuring eternal accessibility, we constructed a seamless user experience over two years of continuous refinement. The overwhelming response to our service demonstrates that when technology intertwines with emotions, it creates invaluable memories.”