Case Study: How EatSure's campaign celebrating delivery partners as brothers on Raksha Bandhan got 1 Mn impressions

In a heartwarming gesture this Raksha Bandhan, EatSure launched a campaign to honor the often-overlooked heroes of the delivery ecosystem — the delivery personnel. Aiming to celebrate the individuals who tirelessly ensure that our hunger is satisfied, EatSure included a Rakhi with every order placed through their app or website, accompanied by a heartfelt message: “This is for the Bhaiya (delivery partner), who protects you from hunger.”

The Rakhi came with a thoughtful message, encouraging customers to save it for the next delivery partner if they cannot tie it to the first. Here's a case study on how this campaign was executed.

Category Introduction

India's online food delivery market is poised for significant growth, with projected revenues reaching US$43.78 billion in 2024 and an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of 15.98%. This will lead to a market volume of US$91.88 billion by 2029. The Grocery Delivery segment is also expanding rapidly, with expected revenue growth of 30.7% in 2025 and a projected market volume of US$30.65 billion in 2024. On a global scale, China is set to dominate the Online Food Delivery market, generating US$450.50 billion in 2024. In India, the average revenue per user (ARPU) in the Grocery Delivery market is expected to reach US$183.40 in 2024. The Meal Delivery market in India is projected to grow significantly, with the number of users reaching 351.2 million by 2029 and user penetration at 18.3% in 2024. The rapid expansion of India's online food delivery market is driven by the rising demand for convenience and the diverse range of cuisines available.

Brand Introduction

EatSure, a brand under Rebel Foods, offers a convenient way for customers to order from multiple restaurants in a single transaction.

Objective

The objective of EatSure’s Rakhi campaign was to recognise and honour the dedication of delivery personnel, affectionately referred to as 'bhaiyas,' during Raksha Bandhan. The festival, which symbolizes protection and care among siblings, was the perfect occasion to extend this sentiment to the delivery 'haiyas who ensure that customers' needs are met, even when they are away from their own families.

Summary

In India, delivery personnel have become an integral part of daily life, particularly with the widespread adoption of online food and grocery delivery services. Despite their essential role, their contributions often go unrecognized, especially during festivals when they are working while others are celebrating with loved ones. Raksha Bandhan, a festival that honours the bond between siblings, presented an opportunity to acknowledge these bhaiyas who protect customers by delivering their orders with care and dedication. The challenge was to create a campaign that would resonate with customers and inspire them to show their appreciation for these delivery heroes in a meaningful way.

Creative Strategy

The creative strategy was anchored in the simplicity and emotional depth of Raksha Bandhan. EatSure decided to send a Rakhi with every order during the festival period, accompanied by the message, “This is for the bhaiya who protects you from hunger.” In India, the term 'bhaiya' means brother, and the festival’s essence of protection and care was extended to include these delivery 'bhaiyas' who, despite being away from their own families, ensure that customers receive their food on time.

The campaign invited customers to tie the Rakhi to their delivery 'bhaiya' recognizing them as an integral part of their celebrations. This gesture was aimed at fostering a deeper connection and showing gratitude to these individuals who play a critical role in the daily lives of customers.

Execution

The campaign was executed across 200+ cities in India, with Rakhis being sent out with over 50,000 deliveries during the Raksha Bandhan period. Unlike traditional marketing campaigns, this initiative was kept entirely under wraps and was not communicated on any social media or digital platforms. EatSure wanted the campaign to be a genuine surprise, a moment of delight for customers and delivery heroes, rather than a promotional activity.

As a result, the campaign created an organic ripple effect. Hundreds of customers, moved by the gesture, went on to tie the Rakhis to their delivery 'baiyas from various platforms, including Big Basket, Dominos, Zepto, Zomato, and others. These interactions led to numerous heartfelt stories being shared

Is it OK to say that EatSure is sending you a Bhaiya this Rakhi?

Tbh, it is actually sweet :)) @eatsurenow#rakhi #rakshabandhan #marketing #momentmarketing #festival pic.twitter.com/SBetI7f3Y2

— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) August 18, 2024

Results

The campaign garnered over 1 million impressions across all social media platforms.

Sagar Kochhar, Co-Founder and Chief EatSure Officer at Rebel Foods said, “We often overlook the dedication and sacrifices of these delivery heroes. Through this gesture, we hope to honour their commitment and remind them that they are valued members of our community. Even during festive times, when they might be away from their own families, they continue to deliver joy to our doorsteps. This Rakhi is our way of being grateful for their service."

Divya Divakaran, the Creative Lead at Rebel Foods said, “Our campaign was a humble attempt to bring smiles and create a sense of belongingness between customers and the delivery personnel, who often go unappreciated. The overwhelming response to the initiative, where people not only tied rakhis to their delivery 'bhaiyas' but also shared heartwarming stories, reaffirmed our belief in the power of small gestures in making big impacts.”