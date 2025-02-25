Case Study: How Frido used QR codes & curiosity driven marketing to launch the cuddle sleep pillow

Frido’s 'Want Cuddles?' campaign, centred around a playful QR code activation and amplified by on-ground stunts and social media buzz, turned the simple concept of cuddles into a viral Valentine’s Day experience, blending curiosity and comfort to spotlight the brand’s Cuddle Sleep Pillow in a fresh, engaging way.

Here’s a case study on it.

Category Introduction

The global market for ergonomic and body support products is witnessing remarkable growth, valued at approximately USD 14.5 billion in 2023 and projected to reach around USD 22.3 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.3%. This surge is fueled by increasing awareness of health and wellness, particularly among individuals with sedentary lifestyles and those adapting to remote work. The ergonomic chair segment alone is expected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 19.12 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 6.98%. Meanwhile, the global sleep aids market is on a strong growth trajectory, estimated to reach USD 125.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9%, as sleep disorders and the focus on sleep health continue to rise.

Brand introduction

From mobility aids to sleep essentials, the brand’s mission is to integrate well-being effortlessly into everyday life. With a strong focus on user-centric innovation and quality, it continues to redefine comfort through thoughtful product design.

Campaign summary

The brands' Valentine’s Day campaign aimed to generate buzz around its newly launched Cuddle Sleep Pillow, a product designed to enhance sleep quality with advanced ergonomic support. Departing from conventional promotional tactics, the campaign leveraged a curiosity-driven approach that encouraged organic engagement, enticing people to discover the product in a playful and unexpected way.

Objective

The primary goal was to create intrigue and excitement around the Cuddle Sleep Pillow, driving traffic to its product page without overt branding. By incorporating an experiential and curiosity-led approach, the campaign encouraged users to scan a QR code that led them to the product—creating an engaging, discovery-driven experience.

Brief

The concept was simple yet powerful: spread the idea of cuddles for Valentine’s Day in a way that felt organic and fun. The campaign aimed to spark curiosity and prompt users to explore the Cuddle Sleep Pillow without the usual brand-heavy messaging.

Creative idea

At the heart of the campaign was the catchy phrase 'Want Cuddles? Scan Here', seamlessly integrating real-world interactions to drive digital engagement.

Execution Elements:

T-shirts featuring 'Want Cuddles? Scan Here' worn in high-traffic locations to pique curiosity.

Bus stop hoardings with witty messaging such as 'Bus ke liye wait karo, cuddles ke liye nahi' (Wait in line for the bus, not for cuddles) to engage commuters

On-ground activations observing user reactions to the QR codes, reinforcing the universal appeal of comfort and warmth

Challenges

QR Code Activation Without Branding – Would people scan the code without seeing a recognisable brand name?

Trust & Engagement – Could curiosity alone be enough to drive meaningful engagement and conversions?

Execution

The campaign unfolded in multiple phases, each strategically designed to maximise engagement and virality.

On-Ground Activation

Brand ambassadors in high-footfall areas, including malls, busy streets, and public spaces, wore T-shirts printed with 'Want Cuddles? Scan Here' alongside a QR code. The quirky, curiosity-driven messaging turned heads, encouraging people to scan the code and discover the Cuddle Sleep Pillow as the ultimate comfort solution.

Bus Stop hoardings further amplified the campaign’s reach. Messaging like 'Bus ke liye wait karo, cuddles ke liye nahi' (Wait in line for the bus, not for cuddles) prompted commuters to engage with the campaign while waiting. This, in turn, sparked social media chatter and organic word-of-mouth.

The moment It took off

What started as a simple offline activation quickly turned into a social media frenzy when users on X (formerly Twitter) began posting images of people in malls and on the streets wearing the 'Want Cuddles? Scan Here' T-shirts.

Curiosity drove engagement, with people sharing their encounters online and tagging friends, setting the stage for virality. The buzz escalated when commuters were spotted scanning bus stop hoardings, adding another layer of authenticity and intrigue to the campaign.

Influencer & social media amplification

Micro-influencers shared their reactions to the QR code activation, generating humorous and relatable content.

Sadko par cuddles mil rahe hain, aur kitne ache din chahiye ? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kFQWs03jPx — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) February 12, 2025

Shopping Karne aayi thi, yahan bhi single feel karva diya. pic.twitter.com/vFbTevoHv7 — purpleready (@epicnephrin_e) February 12, 2025

User-generated content (UGC) surged as people shared their experiences, turning the campaign into a viral trend.

Memes and engagement-driven posts leveraged the playfulness of the campaign across platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Digital Strategy

SEO & AdWords : Targeting high-intent keywords such as better sleep, cuddle pillows, and comfort-enhancing products.

Ad placements: Featured on sleep and wellness blogs to align with relevant audiences.

Social media platforms: Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn – leveraging organic and paid content to amplify reach.

Results

Quantitative

1,000+ QR scans within the first 72 hours

2x increase in organic website traffic on the Cuddle Sleep Pillow page during the campaign period

Significant conversion uplift among first-time visitors exposed to the campaign

10M+ impressions across platforms

Qualitative

Sparked massive curiosity and social conversations around “Want Cuddles?”, strengthening brand recall without direct advertising

Created a memorable, experience-driven campaign that positioned Frido as an innovator in engagement marketing

Increased brand affinity through an organic, interaction-led approach

Speaking about the initiative, Ganesh Sonawane, Co-founder and CEO, Frido, said, “We didn’t just sell a pillow; we sold an experience. This campaign proved that marketing isn’t just about pushing a product, it’s about creating moments that people want to be part of. The overwhelming response to 'Want Cuddles?' reinforced our belief that curiosity-driven marketing, when done right, can create lasting brand love.”

