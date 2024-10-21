Case Study: Here's how Goibibo blended humour, influencers & flash sales to celebrate its 15th anniversary

Goibibo's "GoibiBRO" campaign, celebrating its 15th anniversary, cleverly positioned the brand as the ultimate travel companion, or "bro," that takes care of all your travel needs. By humorously downplaying its own milestone, the brand initially announced it wouldn’t be celebrating, sparking intrigue and engagement across social media.

Through a mix of humour, influencer collaborations, and surprise elements like "Broceries" delivered to customers, Goibibo effectively connected with millennials and Gen Z, driving brand loyalty and boosting customer engagement. Here's a case study on it.

Category Introduction

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, projections indicate that the travel market in India is projected to reach US$ 125 billion by FY27 from an estimated US$ 75 billion in FY20. According to WTTC, over the next decade, India’s Travel & Tourism’s GDP is expected to grow at an average of 7.1% annually. Additionally, International tourist arrivals are expected to reach 30.5 million by 2028.​

Brand Introduction

Goibibo is a leading online travel platform in India, offering a comprehensive range of travel services, including hotel bookings, flight tickets, bus tickets, holiday packages, and more. The brand focuses on providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for its users by leveraging technology, user-friendly interfaces, and competitive pricing. It stands out in the crowded online travel space, while also maintaining a competitive edge. Despite competition, Goibibo has carved out a strong position, particularly resonating with young, value-conscious travellers looking for the perfect balance between affordability and quality.

Goibibo's primary marketing objective on social media is to drive brand awareness, engagement, customer acquisition, and brand loyalty. It positions itself as the enabler for “maximisers” – those who are constantly seeking ways to maximize their travel experiences without compromising on their budget. The brand uses social media platforms to create a vibrant and interactive community of travellers, offering engaging content like travel tips, destination inspiration, flash sales, and promotional offers.

Summary

The GoibiBRO campaign launched to celebrate Goibibo’s 15th anniversary, cleverly tapped into the playful "Bro" culture, positioning Goibibo as the ultimate travel "bro" that takes care of all your travel needs. The campaign began with a surprising twist: Goibibo announced they wouldn’t be celebrating their birthday, humorously downplaying the significance of brand anniversaries. This bold, tongue-in-cheek move sparked curiosity and engagement across social media, as fans and influencers called for a celebration. In response, Goibibo unveiled the "GoibiBRO Birthday Sale", with the tagline "Iss saal party tera BRO dega" (This year, your bro will throw the party), unveiling exciting offers, including free 5-star hotel stays and discounts across flights, hotels, cabs, buses, homestays, and holiday packages. Using humour and relatability, the campaign effectively resonated with millennials and Gen Z, driving social media buzz and reinforcing Goibibo’s commitment to prioritizing customers while delivering unbeatable value.

Objective

Through the GoibiBRO campaign, the brand aimed to:

Increase Brand Engagement: By tapping into the fun and relatable messaging, the brand sought to resonate with millennials and Gen Z audiences and spark conversations across social media. Drive Sales and Customer Acquisition: The campaign's centerpiece, the birthday sale offering discounts and exclusive deals, aimed to incentivize new bookings and attract potential customers, driving traffic Enhance Brand Loyalty: By positioning itself as a customer-first brand with its catchy tagline, it aimed to reinforce loyalty among existing users, positioning itself as the go-to choice for all travel use-cases. Generate Buzz and Strengthen Brand Recall: The campaign's unique messaging, humor, and surprise elements were intended help Goibibo stand out in a competitive market and drive brand recall for future bookings.

Brief

The task was to enhance Goibibo's quirky and engaging brand persona, with a focus on strengthening its association with offering the best value for travellers. The goal was to develop creative ways to drive engagement, keeping the brand’s unique voice front and centre. The brand also wanted to create a unique brand asset, such as GoiBEBO—a memorable character or concept – that Goibibo could own and continue to leverage in future campaigns.

Creative Idea

The big idea behind the GoibiBRO campaign was to position Goibibo as the ultimate travel companion—a trusted "bro" who always has your back, taking care of all your travel needs with ease and fun. By tapping into the relatable "Bro" culture, the campaign humanized the brand, making it approachable, friendly, and in tune with millennial and Gen Z lifestyles.

The twist of initially "canceling" its own birthday celebration challenged traditional brand birthday campaigns, creating surprise, intrigue, and social media buzz. This led to the reveal of the "GoibiBRO Birthday Sale," where the brand "threw a party" for its customers, offering them unbeatable deals and exclusive perks. We added gamified deals, social media giveaways, and even "Broceries"—special grocery deliveries—sent to users' homes. Each delivery included quirky freebies, birthday hats, etc., adding a playful and personal touch to the campaign.

The idea was about flipping the script—rather than celebrating itself, Goibibo celebrated its customers, positioning the brand as the fun, dependable friend who makes every journey better and more affordable.

Challenges

The primary challenge of the GoibiBRO campaign was to break through the noise in a highly competitive online travel market while maintaining relevance and resonance with a younger, digitally savvy audience. With numerous travel brands vying for attention through discounts and sales, Goibibo had to create a campaign that not only offered value but also stood out with a unique and engaging concept.

Another challenge was to deliver the GoibiBRO sale as a birthday campaign in a fresh, unconventional way. With countless brands running standard birthday promotions, Goibibo wanted to avoid the typical approach and instead take an "anti" stance, steering clear of the usual fanfare

Additionally, balancing humour and playfulness with the brand’s core objective of driving bookings was a challenge. The initial twist—announcing that Goibibo wouldn’t celebrate its birthday—risked confusing or alienating customers if not executed properly. Ensuring that this bold, unconventional approach translated into heightened customer engagement required precise timing, strong messaging, and active social media engagement.

Lastly, the campaign needed to appeal to both existing users and new customers, requiring Goibibo to effectively communicate value and trust while maintaining the fun and playful tone of the "Bro" culture.

Execution

The execution of the campaign was built around a multi-phase approach that leveraged surprise, humor, and value-driven offers to engage the target audience.

Teaser and Buzz Creation: The campaign kicked off with an Instagram post that Goibibo would not celebrate its 15th birthday, playing into the idea that brand birthdays aren’t a big deal. This anti-marketing move sparked an immediate frenzy on social media among fans and influencers such as Aakash Gupta, The Great Khali, and Shreya Priyam, who began pushing for a celebration, effectively generating buzz and anticipation.

Film Launch - Goibibo took the campaign to LinkedIn with the launch of a hilarious film that showcased the chaos within the Goibibo office after the no-birthday announcement featuring the CMO of Goibibo. The video, posted by an actual Goibibo intern, went viral on LinkedIn, creating a buzz that spread far and wide.

Launch of the GoibiBRO Birthday Sale: In response to the social media chatter, Goibibo "gave in" and launched the "GoibiBRO Birthday Sale," positioning itself as the ultimate travel companion that "throws the party" for its customers. The sale offered exclusive deals, including free 5-star hotel stays and discounts across flights, hotels, cabs, buses, homestays, and holiday packages.

Amplification through Influencers and UGC: Goibibo collaborated with influencers and encouraged user-generated content (UGC) to further amplify the campaign’s reach. Social media contests, memes, and influencer shout-outs helped sustain engagement and keep the campaign top of mind. It even released a CGI video that transformed its logo into “GoibiBRO”.

Brand Partnership – Goibibo partnered with MyGate to deliver surprise “Broceries”— special grocery deliveries sent to users' homes. Each delivery came with a humorous note, special deals, and freebies like birthday caps, bag tags, and more.

Cross-Channel Promotion: The campaign was executed across multiple platforms, including Instagram, X, and Facebook, as well as through email marketing, ensuring broad reach and maximum customer engagement.

Results

The campaign’s tone helped build a stronger emotional connection with younger audiences, enhancing Goibibo’s brand perception as a friendly and dependable "travel bro." The campaign successfully drove significant engagement and growth. It attracted over 1 million users and a 35% increase in new users. Across platforms, the campaign generated 67 million impressions, showcasing its wide reach and impact.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at MakeMyTrip said, “At Goibibo, we believe that every milestone is an opportunity to connect with our customers in meaningful ways. With the GoibiBRO campaign, we wanted to turn our 15th anniversary into a celebration that reflects the fun, vibrant spirit of our brand and our community. Our goal was to break away from traditional corporate-led initiatives and create something that truly resonated with our audience in a fun, relatable way. It’s not just about us; it’s about making our customers a central part of this celebration and reinforcing our commitment to being the preferred travel platform.”