Case Study: How Constable Girpade's launch achieved a 12M+ reach by leveraging social media and influencers

Conceptualised by Socheers, Amazon miniTV's influencer led show -- Constable Girpade needed to break the clutter of emerging OTT shows and stand out to the audience. The makers achieved their goals by having an extensive social media connect and garnered an engagement of 1.5+ million. This case study details how the makers made this happen.

Category Introduction

The OTT industry’s growth trajectory is attributed to several factors, including the affordability of data plans and the increasing popularity of short-form content. Currently, the OTT sector constitutes approximately 7% to 9% of the overall entertainment industry in India and continues to showcase immense growth potential. There are numerous shows, series & movies released direct to OTT every month and for a show marketing to stand out, you need campaigns that can grasp the audience's attention away from everything else that is happening on the internet.

Brand Introduction

Amazon miniTV is an online streaming platform, hosted by the Amazon Shopping app for streaming web series, mini-movies and comedy shows catering majorly to Gen Z - everything for FREE. The platform provides engaging and entertaining content to viewers across various titles and genres like Crushed, Case Toh Banta Hai, Farzi Mushaira, Hunter, Physics Wallah, Sixer, Badtameez Dil and more.

Summary

Amazon miniTV was set to launch their show, ‘Constable Girpade’ starring Khushaal Pawar and Neel Salekar. Their goal was to create enough noise around the trailer and drive people to experience the story of the series while enabling them to decide to watch the show on the service eventually.

To introduce the world to the series, the makers activated the creators’ fanbase by teasing a hint of the comical character - Constable Girpade (Khushaal Pawar).

Other creators took to their handles and populated the internet by expressing their gratitude - #ThankYouConstableGirpade. Numerous such images surfaced across the internet featuring Constable Girpade, actively solving cases and aiding people. However, the audience was clueless about the face behind these deeds. These posts gained attention among influencers and meme pages on Instagram. The buzz was taken a notch higher when popular content creators & actors like Neel Salekar, Gaurav Ghera, Muskaan Bamne, and Vrajesh Hirjee leveraged their IPs to make funny sketches around the show universe. As the conversation stirred up on the internet, curiosity piqued around - “Who is Constable Girpade?”

The mystery surrounding Constable Girpade was unravelled with the release of the show's trailer on Amazon miniTV, introducing Khushaal Pawar, an actor and content creator, as the persona behind Constable Girpade. Their marketing strategy, combined with the active involvement of digital creators effectively sparked anticipation for the impending show.

Objective

The objective was to engage with a wide audience (especially targeted audiences who consume comedy shows on TV), generate organic conversations around the show, and increase overall viewership.

Brief

The brief emphasised creating sufficient buzz about the brand’s upcoming show while engaging the audience through various spike moments.

Creative Idea

The makers leveraged their strong cast and content creators and the power of storytelling to convert the internet into a Constable Girpade Universe - bringing every character alive via their social channels.

Challenges

With several series & movies releasing concurrently, they had to break the clutter and make Constable Girpade stand out from the rest.

Execution

Phase 1: Pre-buzz

The first step in marketing the show was to create a pre-buzz by hinting at the protagonist, Constable Girpade. Around 19 creators including primary, secondary and cameos took to their social handles to express gratitude with the hashtag - #ThankYouConstableGirpade.

Phase 2: Trailer launch

Following this pre-buzz activity, the internet grew curious about 'Constable Girpade' and aptly started inquiring about his origins. Post this chatter, the makers dropped the trailer for the series on Amazon miniTV’s socials, hence introducing the mysterious character.

Phase 3: Character Introduction

Following the trailer drop, the makers amplified the buzz by releasing character introduction snippets by dropping individual video assets for each; some in collaboration with primary creators such as Khushaal Pawaar, Neel Salekar, Chandni Bhabhda, Gaurav Gera, Dr. Sanket Bhosle, Muskan Bamne, and with secondary talents such as Saurabh Ghadge, Riva Arora, Mangesh Kakad.

Harping on the popularity of the cast to stir up buzz around the show, they created funny sketch videos that went live post the show launch

Results

The overall campaign garnered the following:

Views - 25.8M+

Engagement - 1.5M+

Reach - 12M+

Additionally, the social media posts on Instagram and Twitter related to the campaign reached millions of audiences worldwide. It consequently caused an increase in engagement, likes, shares, and comments across the platforms.