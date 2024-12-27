Case Study: How Kurkure tapped into regional influencers & cultural nuances to win over UP

Kurkure’s UP ka No.1 Taste campaign celebrated the brand’s connection with Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the state's authentic flavours that resonate with local tastes. By leveraging regional pride and cultural heritage, the campaign aimed at showcasing the state’s traditions.

Here's a case study on what the brand did.

Brand Introduction

Kurkure, a snack brand under PepsiCo, has been a part of Indian households for over 25 years, known for catering to diverse regional tastes. As one of eight brands in PepsiCo India’s portfolio, each contributing over INR 1,000 crore in annual retail sales. The brand is manufactured and sold in countries including the UAE, Canada, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, maintaining its relevance across various markets.

Objective

The goal was to foster deeper consumer connections and drive brand loyalty in a competitive market, while reinforcing its cultural relevance in the region.

By highlighting the introduction of Kurkure Masala Munch with 65% extra, the campaign sought to enhance brand perception and increase consumer affinity, ensuring Kurkure continues to be the preferred snack across Uttar Pradesh.

Brief

The team was tasked to:

Highlight Kurkure’s standing as the "No. 1 Taste of UP" in a way that resonates with regional consumers.

Develop a messaging that reflects the culture, cuisine, and spirit of Uttar Pradesh while emphasizing Kurkure’s distinctive, but relatable flavours.

Ensure widespread reach across both digital and traditional media channels.

Creative Idea

The campaign aimed to highlight that iconic regional offerings like chikankari embroidery, thaggoo ke laddoo, Banaras ke paan, and vibrant festivals are best experienced in their respective cities.

However, Kurkure, the best taste of Uttar Pradesh, is available throughout the entire state.

Through creative visuals and storytelling, the campaign celebrated the brands' deep connection to UP’s culture while emphasising that its bold flavours as a beloved, unifying snack for everyone, no matter where they are in Uttar Pradesh.

Challenges

Competing with other well-entrenched snack brands in the region.

Ensuring the campaign’s messaging resonated with diverse consumer segments within Uttar Pradesh.

Achieving high recall in a crowded media landscape.

Execution

Multi-Platform Approach

Devised a targeted multi-platform strategy to maximise reach, resonance, and engagement, with tailored content and activities that highlighted the brands' connection to local cultures, ensuring the brand’s message resonated with audiences across UP’s diverse regional markets.

Media Outreach

Strategically identified eight key cities in Uttar Pradesh; Bareilly, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Saharanpur, and Varanasi, based on their cultural significance and influence within the state.



Curated messaging that spotlighted Kurkure as an integral part of regional traditions, emphasising its commitment to offering bold and authentic flavours that resonate with UP’s local taste preferences. The introduction of the new value-packed Kurkure Masala Munch with 65% extra was highlighted to reinforce its position as the state’s top snack and strengthen its connection with consumers.

Social Media

Activity : Handpicked a diverse group of regional influencers from key cities like Kanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Banaras, each deeply connected to their local communities and celebrated for their authentic storytelling. Strategy : These influencers were selected for their ability to capture the essence of their cities’ iconic traditions, such as Kanpur’s famous laddoos, Lucknow’s exquisite chikankari. Each influencer brought their unique voice to the campaign, creating localised content that resonated deeply with their followers.



Execution : Shot on-location across Uttar Pradesh, the content celebrated the state’s vibrant cultural landscape while seamlessly reinforcing Kurkure as a beloved snack across diverse settings.



Hero Influencer: Meethika, known for her humor and relatability, served as the campaign’s anchor. Her playful narratives tied the state’s cultural richness to Kurkure’s universal appeal, portraying it as the ultimate companion for every celebration and moment of indulgence.

Results

Quantitative:

107 media stories across national and regional media, with 95 appearing in key regional print publications like Dainik Bhaskar, Pioneer, Hindustan, across priority markets in Uttar Pradesh.

Total reach of 15 million and a PR value of ₹19 million.

Achieved a social media reach of 60 million + through six posts/stories, and a PR value of ₹400 K +.

Qualitative:

Enhanced consumer recall of Kurkure as 'UP ka No. 1 Taste.'

Positive sentiment and increased engagement with campaign content on social media.

Strengthened perception of Kurkure as a culturally connected and regionally relevant brand.

Aastha Bhasin, Category Lead, Kurkure, PepsiCo India said, “India is a country that's teeming with a multitude of cultures and distinct taste preferences. Being one of the disrupters in Indian salty snacks category, we at Kurkure, recognize and celebrate this diversity by tailoring our product portfolio to suit the distinct palates of our consumers. Uttar Pradesh holds a special place in Kurkure’s journey. Our ‘UP ka No. 1 Taste Ø’ campaign celebrates the state’s love for bold flavours and Kurkure’s deep connection with its people. With 65% extra of the beloved Masala Munch flavour, we hope it gives our fans even more of what they love. It’s our way of saying thank you to UP, bringing even greater value and joy to every pack.”