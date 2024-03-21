Case study: How ManipalCigna sold the idea of health insurance to 25Mn+ young adults through a digital campaign

With its latest digital campaign 'Mere Choice ka Health Insurance', ManipalCigna Health Insurance showed more than 25 million young adults how to deal with adulting problems and why health insurance is important. 21N78E Creative Labs conceptualised this campaign, and here's a case study on how they did it.

Category Introduction

Health Insurance, for the longest time, wasn't considered a necessity by young adults. However, unforeseen medical costs can strike anyone, at any moment. And the fintech-savvy young adults of today think differently from their contemporaries 10 years ago and understand the need for health insurance as a safety net.

Brand Introduction

In today’s fast-paced world, it's no surprise that young adults have plenty on their plates, including demanding careers, relationships, and personal growth. MCHI wants to acknowledge and commend these young adults for their resilience and dedication by reminding them of health insurance as a reliable shield that protects them from unexpected medical expenses in their formative years.

Summary

The 'Mere Choice ka Health Insurance' campaign introduced the DINK couple — Hrishi & Mishi. The campaign, aimed at putting across the message that much like being responsible, getting Health Insurance is also an adulting trait. This campaign began with a series of four short films that chronicled the challenges and milestones of their adulting journey in a fun and relatable way.

Objective

In a category typically associated with T&Cs and the 'parents', the campaign aimed to empower young adults to choose and take charge of their health and financial security.

Creative Idea

With young adults stepping into the adulting game, facing all sorts of challenges, and driving the economy with their financial prowess, they figured it was the perfect time to bring health insurance to their financial mix. After all, the already bright, motivated, and informed young adults need to stay healthy and financially secure!

Execution

Phase 1

Before pulling the audiences into adulting, the makers wanted to capture the young adults’ attention with relatable and engaging content. This was done by emojis and acronyms.

Phase 2

With enough hype around the adulting conversation came the four films that took the audience on Hrishi & Mishi’s adulting journey.

Film 1

Film 2

Film 3

Film 4

Phase 3

The brand also collaborated with influencers to reach wider audience.

The conversation was then extended to an interactive landing page with features such as 'Lit Reads' for everything one needs to know about health insurance and a 'Gamification Section' to engage with the community.

Results

The campaign reached over 25 million users.

The films garnered over 20 million views.

The brand witnessed an increase in overall website traffic by 32% and 38% increase in the segment from 25-34 compared to the previous month.

Sapna Desai, CMO of ManipaCigna Health Insurance, said “Health Insurance as a category typically targets families, individuals of a certain age. But there is also a “New to Health” category of individuals stepping into adulthood. Young adults are driving our economy and financial decisions for their families. And because they are already smart, driven, and well-informed, we thought it was just the right time to bring health insurance as one of the key categories in their financial portfolio.

And NGL, the campaign curation was indeed fun and insightful. The team thoroughly enjoyed every part of the campaign – from idea to execution, the journey was nothing short of a wholesome experience.”

Seconding her sentiment, Nikhil Shahane, COO of 21N78E Creative Labs, stated, “In a category that’s typically associated with boring terms and considered for “parents”, we wanted to find a way to be relevant to the young adults. And one need not look beyond their messages to see that Emojis and Acronyms are an integral part of our lives now. For a financially savvier younger generation, we wanted our communication to resonate with them. The answer was staring us in the face. And what better way to land everything that ManipalCigna has to offer than by inserting the brand into contextually relevant conversations in a way that can be appropriated by the customers themselves”.