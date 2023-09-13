Case Study: How Google India paid tribute to Pani Puri through a Google Doodle game

This case study explores in detail how OML Entertainment and Google India, with the help of influencers, celebrated Pani Puri and the diversity of India by encouraging people to share different flavours of the snack.

Category Introduction

Food has always been an essential part of human culture which brings people together. Incorporating food into marketing campaigns can tap into people's emotions and senses, making the content more relatable and engaging. Brands encourage users to participate in food-related challenges and share their experiences on social media, generating user-generated content that amplifies the campaign's reach. And when it is gamified, you have the secret sauce to success.

For example, when developing a campaign that blends gamification and food culinary delights, the aim is to generate material that appeals to a wide audience while still giving informative, amusing, or interactive experiences. Furthermore, integrating social media and user interaction helps broaden the campaign's reach and impact, as consumers are inclined to share and interact with these engaging and fun imagery.

Brand Introduction

The goal for the year was a commitment to India from the lens of local cultural relevance and to generate advocacy for the Google brand by amplifying doodles and honouring the subjects in them.

Summary

The campaign, a collaboration between OML Entertainment and Google India, aimed to commemorate India's beloved street snack, Pani Puri, through a Google Doodle game. Selecting influencers from various content genres and regions, the campaign celebrated the snack's cultural significance. Influencers showcased their unique approach to Pani Puri, encouraging followers to participate in the game and share high scores. Inspired by a past world record of serving 51 Pani Puri varieties, the campaign tapped into the snack's emotional connection with Indians. With different names and recipes across states, Pani Puri fuelled friendly debates, fostering #TeamPaniPuri, #TeamPuchka, and more. The campaign united people in their love for the snack, making it a memorable celebration of India's all-season favourite food.

Objective

The brand's primary objective with the campaign was to celebrate the essence of Pani Puri, a loved street snack in India. This was achieved through a Google Doodle game which aimed to create a fun and engaging platform that added a cultural flavour to it. The brand sought to build a competitive spirit among selected influencers and their fans by encouraging them to play the Pani Puri Doodle Game and share their high scores while promoting their individual brands.

The influencers, representing different content genres and regions across India, were tasked with showcasing Pani Puri in a unique way that celebrated their local culture, fostering inclusivity and diversity. By encouraging their followers to participate in the game and achieve high scores, the brand aimed to create a sense of excitement and involvement around the Pani Puri theme. The campaign aimed to make Pani Puri a unifying and emotional experience for people throughout India, transcending regional differences and sparking friendly debates (#TeamPaniPuri, #TeamPuchka, etc.). Overall, the brand sought to generate widespread engagement, celebrate the snack's cultural significance and strengthen the emotional connection people have with Pani Puri in India.

Brief

The brief was provided to create a competitive gaming mindset on their social channels to celebrate Pani Puri and its various regional names and recipes across India. The main objective was to encourage their followers to participate in the Pani Puri Doodle Game on the Google homepage and compete to achieve the highest score. The team was asked to represent their local culture and unique variation of Pani Puri using one of the designated team hashtags (#TeamPaniPuri, #TeamGolGappa, #TeamPataashe, #TeamPuchka, #TeamPakodi, or #TeamGupChup) and the hashtag #GoogleDoodle.

Execution

Social Media: Instagram, YouTube

The Pani Puri Google Doodle campaign was carefully strategized to generate high engagement and excitement, where select influencers from various content genres and Indian regions were enlisted to celebrate Pani Puri, reflecting their unique local cultures. They were tasked with promoting the Pani Puri Doodle Game and encouraging followers to claim the Google Doodle in all its variations.

The campaign emphasised a competitive gaming approach, breaking users into teams (#TeamPaniPuri, #TeamGolGappa, etc.) to showcase their love for their preferred Pani Puri type.

Before going live, influencers submitted concepts and rough scripts, maintaining their brand tone. The Google Doodle game was scheduled to launch on the Google homepage, and influencers coordinated their posting times for maximum impact.

By leveraging the widespread popularity of Pani Puri in Indian culture and celebrating its diverse variations, the campaign aimed to unite Pani Puri enthusiasts nationwide. The successful execution resulted in a memorable and inclusive celebration of this beloved all-season street snack.

Results

The overall marketing campaign for Google garnered a total of 833K+ views and through a vast influencer network accumulated 922K+ engagement.

Devarshi Shah, Senior. Vice President & Business head - Branded content division of Global Creator Network of OML Entertainment said, “We believed in celebrating the essence of Pani Puri while embracing its diversity across India, which is exactly why we were thrilled to witness the power of creativity and culture come together in our Pani Puri Google Doodle campaign. This campaign perfectly reflects our commitment to connecting with our audiences on a deeper level, igniting their passion and fostering a competitive spirit. Collaborating with talented influencers from various content genres and across regions allowed us to amplify the doodle and the love for this iconic street snack. We are proud to have provided a platform that empowered users to claim their favourite Pani Puri variation, showcasing their local culture and creating cherished memories. We managed to break the internet into teams, while encouraging everyone to join the fun and celebrate the joy of Pani Puri, a true Indian emotion via the doodle!.”