Case Study: How Proease leveraged influencers & celebrities to drive conversations on period struggles

Proease’s #BadalKarDekho campaign, led by Tejasswi Prakash and supported by influencers, highlighted how women are often expected to 'adjust' in various aspects of life, including their choice of period products. By encouraging conversations around this reality, the campaign aimed to drive awareness and inspire a shift towards comfort and better choices.

Here is a case study on it.

Category Introduction

Despite being the world’s most populous nation, India has one of the lowest sanitary pad penetration rates globally. Menstruation is still deeply taboo, with over 70% of girls knowing nothing about periods until they begin. However, encouraging trends are emerging—government campaigns, NGO-driven awareness initiatives, and behavior-change efforts led by leading brands have started breaking stigmas. Meanwhile, more urban women entering the workforce, rising disposable incomes, and newer distribution channels (e-commerce and D2C) have facilitated the entry of innovative players focused on comfort, eco-friendliness, and affordability. These factors, especially in urban India, offer significant growth opportunities in the sanitary wear category.

Brand Introduction

Proease is a sanitary pad brand by RSPL, designed for users who seek comfort and value. Its key differentiator lies in providing high-quality products at an affordable price point.

Summary

Menstruation in India often remains shrouded in shame, cultural taboos, and limited education. As a result, open conversations about period products are rare, and many women compromise on comfort, leading to stress, worry, and lower self-confidence.

Proease, a challenger brand in the feminine hygiene category, offers premium-quality products at an accessible price, aiming to capture a larger share in the fast-growing 'Fluff XL' segment. True to its challenger spirit, Proease addresses the compromises women make by continuing to use uncomfortable sanitary pads and calls on them to make a positive change.

Led by celebrity ambassador Tejasswi Prakash, this fully integrated influencer marketing campaign, conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide and executed by its in-house influencer and content marketing division, Loud or Nothing, highlights how society pressures women to 'adjust' in all areas of life, including settling for subpar period products. The campaign encourages women to reject these compromises and choose what truly works for them.

Objective

Proease positions itself as an 'anti-regular' solution in the feminine hygiene category, catering to users seeking better comfort and value. The brand’s core objective:

Drive growth by attracting 'Fluff XL' product users looking to switch away from a legacy competitor.

Brief

Establish Proease as the go-to alternative for 'Fluff XL' users.

Leverage the brand’s superior quality and affordable pricing to set it apart from key competitors.

Challenges

The biggest hurdle was breaking the inertia that comes with a change in a category where the open conversation about menstruation remains largely taboo.

Creative idea

Deploy a shock-and-jolt approach aligned with Proease’s 'anti-regular' stance to capture attention. The central idea is urging women to break free from societal expectations of constant 'adjustment' and embrace positive change, hence the awakening call of #BadalKarDekho.

Execution

The campaign began with a buzzworthy viral moment - a leaked video of Tejasswi addressing the unfair pressures women face to constantly adjust, which sparked online conversations. Several influencers amplified the message, sharing personal stories of 'adjustments'' they’ve made as women and standing in solidarity with the cause.

In the next phase, Tejasswi directly addresses the discussions surrounding her video. She highlights the compromises women often make, whether in relationships, clothing, or even period products, and advocates for a shift toward comfort and empowerment.

She encourages women to try Proease GOXL, demonstrating how even small changes can provide comfort during their periods.

Influencers backed this message with their own experiences and directed audiences to the brand’s Amazon page.

Results

Campaign quantitative data

Total Reach : 245M+

Total Views: 467.82 M

Interactions: 1.9M+

Shares: 50K+

Saves: 44K+

Campaign Qualitative Analysis

The teaser phase garnered 27M+ views and 25K+ shares , generating buzz and anticipation for the campaign. Engaged audiences in the comments speculated about something coming up.



Tejasswi's video received 1.5K+ comments , with women actively sharing their experiences and voicing their support for the #BadalKarDekho movement, making it a platform for meaningful conversations



The influencers sharing their personal experiences further added to the momentum, inspiring their followers to do the same. This led to 500+ comments and 21K+ shares , amplifying the campaign’s impact



The campaign resonated deeply, driving 50K+ shares and 44K+ saves , as women strongly connected with the issues highlighted

We received 5K+ comments , reflecting strong engagement as the campaign sparked meaningful conversations and fostered a community where women shared their experiences and perspectives

Commenting on the campaign, Harkawal Singh, VP of Global Marketing, RSPL, said, “Breaking inertia is tough and often requires a jolt. I’m delighted that the #BadalKarDekho campaign, in collaboration with Tonic Worldwide, not only captured instant attention but also resonated with consumers by addressing everyday pain points frequently dismissed in the name of adjustment. The powerful insight and choice of influencers made our proposition—embracing small changes for meaningful improvement—truly relatable and authentic.”

Sudish Balan, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Tonic Worldwide said, “The insight for this campaign comes from the deep-seated expectation of ‘adjustment’ placed on women. Period products should be liberating, not limiting. The superior benefits of Proease gave us the confidence to challenge inertia and disrupt the status quo with the bold #BadalKarDekho pitch.”