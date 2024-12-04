Case Study: How TATA AIA made life insurance a wedding must-have using OOH

TATA AIA’s ‘Karlo Shaadi Ki Poori Taiyaari’ campaign leveraged the wedding season to promote life insurance as an essential part of marital preparations, aligning with the brand’s Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar proposition. The campaign, executed by Admatazz, targeted wedding shoppers near high-traffic jewellery stores, designer boutiques, and related retail outlets. Through ad placements and engaging copy, it addressed the often-overlooked importance of financial security during life’s significant milestones. Despite challenges in securing prime advertising spaces and shifting consumer focus from immediate purchases to long-term security, the campaign achieved a remarkable reach of 4.6 million across platforms within a week.

Brief

TATA AIA wanted to empower consumers by ensuring they are always Taiyaar (prepared) for every moment life presents, whether positive or challenging. Through their diverse range of offerings, be it term insurance solutions, guaranteed income products, or wealth creation plans, they wanted to enable customers to live a fikar-free (worry-free) life, no matter what life stage they are at.

Objective

The goal was to capitalise on the wedding season and encourage wedding shoppers to consider adding Life Insurance to their preparations, ensuring they are fully ready for their new journey into marriage. This campaign aligned perfectly with TATA AIA’s brand proposition, Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar, inspiring the campaign slogan Karlo Shaadi ki Poori Taiyaari.

Creative Idea

Despite the extensive wedding shopping lists, Life Insurance is often overlooked, though it’s one of the most critical elements for a secure future. The agency took advantage of this gap by placing ads on billboards and bus stops right outside prominent wedding stores. The creatives featured clever ad copy and visual elements, incorporating references to neighbouring stores with the use of two arrows, making the ads hyper-relevant and engaging for the wedding shoppers.

Challenges

The key challenge was getting the right retail spaces near high-traffic wedding-related stores was challenging due to competition for prime advertising locations, especially during the wedding season. Wedding shoppers often focus on immediate, tangible purchases like jewellery, clothing, etc. Shifting their mindset to consider long-term financial security like life insurance, since it’s not typically part of wedding preparations.

Execution

Admatazz placed ads near high-traffic wedding-related stores, such as designer boutiques, jewellery shops, and watch retailers, capturing attention just as potential customers were about to enter. The agency utilised engaging headlines and visuals that sparked conversation and promoted viral sharing. Additionally, the campaign was amplified with targeted ads on popular wedding websites and across social media platforms.

Result

The campaign went viral, gaining widespread attention from users, meme pages, creators, and more. In just one week, the campaign achieved a cumulative reach of 4.6 million across all online and offline channels and an engagement of 194k on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X (Twitter).

Ab shaadi ki taiyaari hogi poori! Lehenga, venue, guestlist toh zaroori hai, iske saath hi apne life-partner ka future secure karlo. 😍



Have you spotted these around the city? Let us know which one is your favorite.👇



T&C apply - https://t.co/cCAt3kwPDX#TataAIA #LifeInsurance… pic.twitter.com/kcXc9obWDL — Tata AIA Life (@TataAIA_Life) April 5, 2024

Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “Our intent was to connect life insurance with consumer’s life stages, wedding being one of them. Marriage is essentially a promise wherein one promises to walk the journey of life, hand in hand with the partner and secure each other in the process. By linking our messaging with the aspect of preparing (taiyaari) for the big day, we crafted a creative and engaging campaign that nudged our consumers to consider life insurance as one of the essential components of their wedding shopping and thereby fulfil the promise of securing the life partner.”

Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist, Admatazz, said, "At Admatazz, we thrive on creating campaigns that truly connect with people’s emotions and life stages. The opportunity to work on this life insurance campaign during the wedding season in Mumbai was a perfect fit for us. We wanted to highlight the importance of planning for the future, especially at the start of such a significant new chapter in life. It’s been a rewarding experience to see how the campaign resonated with the audience, and we’re proud to have partnered with Tata AIA Life Insurance to deliver a message that merges responsibility with celebration."