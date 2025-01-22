Case Study: How Tata Capital partnered with Wrap2Earn to promote its loan offerings using innovative cab advertising

Tata Capital, in collaboration with Wrap2Earn, launched the ‘Mitaye Faasle’ campaign, featuring a convoy of custom 3D replicas strategically placed on cabs at key locations. By leveraging digital and transit media, the campaign effectively highlighted Tata Capital’s loan offerings and fostered deeper engagement with a wider audience.

Brand Introduction

Tata Capital is a customer-centric, one-stop financial solutions partner catering to the diverse needs of retail, corporate, and institutional customers, directly or through its subsidiaries. With a focus on simplifying finance, it offers a range of services including loans, wealth management, and investment advisory. Part of the Tata Group, it operates with a commitment to ethical practices and innovation, striving to address evolving financial requirements across sectors.

Objective

The goal was to promote Tata Capital’s three loan schemes—two-wheeler loans, home loans, and business loans—by showcasing them in a cohesive and visually engaging way that resonated with the aspirations and challenges of everyday individuals.

The campaign also introduced innovative, visually appealing elements to highlight these offerings, aiming to position Tata Capital as a trusted financial partner for both individuals and businesses.

Brief

The team was tasked with promoting three distinct loan schemes within a unified campaign.

To effectively represent each loan product, they created visuals featuring Shubman Gill in scenarios that captured the essence of the offerings.

The campaign was crafted to align with Tata Capital’s brand identity, ensuring consistency in color palette and visual style.

Creative Idea

The campaign aimed to feature a convoy of three branded cars, each topped with custom-fabricated 3D replicas representing the different loan schemes.

A motorcycle represented two-wheeler loans, a house symbolized home loans, and a shop stood for business loans.

To add impact, the installations were equipped with internal light fixtures, making them dynamic and visually striking, especially at night.

Challenges

The campaign had to be executed within an ambitious 4-day window, pushing the limits of planning and execution for a project of this magnitude.

Moreover, it required branding three cabs with striking Tata Capital designs, including a prominent 4-foot model mounted on each roof thus adding an additional layer of logistical complexity.

Execution



Strategic Targeting

The convoy, featuring three branded cars with custom 3D replicas, traveled through key business hubs like BKC, Powai, Worli, and Andheri East, as well as densely populated residential areas, ensuring maximum visibility.

This strategic route helped the campaign reach a diverse audience, generating over 1 million impressions in just three days, creating widespread awareness.

On-Ground Activation

The activation creatively integrated mobility with dynamic visuals, using the convoy's 3D replicas to bring Tata Capital’s loan offerings to life in a highly engaging manner.

The flawless execution met Tata Capital’s high standards, making the campaign impactful and relatable to the target audience by aligning with their everyday aspirations.

Social Media Coverage

To amplify the campaign’s reach, a 2-minute video was created, showcasing the complete outdoor campaign, including the branded convoy, cab branding, billboards, metro trains, and digital screens.

Moreover, the video highlighted all media formats used in the campaign, driving digital engagement and further enhancing visibility across multiple platforms.

Results

Quantitative:

The campaign garnered over 1 million impressions, showcasing its widespread reach and impact.

Qualitative:

The campaign successfully enhanced Tata Capital's presence, making a strong impression on Mumbai's diverse audience.

By leveraging an innovative approach, Tata Capital connected with its audience in a meaningful and impactful manner through its latest campaign.

Commenting on the campaign, Elmer Dsilva, Founder and CEO at Wrap2Earn said, “Our goal was to transform Tata Capital’s loan offerings into a compelling visual story that would resonate with audiences across Mumbai. The combination of vibrant branding, custom 3D fabrications, and strategic roadshow routes helped us create a campaign that was both impactful and memorable. We’re proud to have partnered with Tata Capital to deliver such a creative and engaging transit media activation”.