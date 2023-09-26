Case Study: How Teejh celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a UGC and influencer marketing campaign

This case study explores in detail how Teejh Jewellery, by collaborating with influencers with 'A Letter to My Bro' - a giveaway campaign, celebrated Raksha Bandhan and saw an increase in follower count of 3K+ in a week.

Category Introduction

The Indian fashion jewellery market size was valued at $ 1788.6 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $2126.3 million by 2027. Teejh focuses on the more unexplored and fragmented category of ethnic oxidized jewellery and everyday wearable sarees that blend well with the style of progressive Indian women. Teejh jewellery and sarees are rooted in simplicity, elegance, and good craftsmanship, made exclusively for Indian women who are embracing modernization, yet love to hold a piece of their history close to their hearts.

Brand Introduction

Started in 2019, Teejh is an ethnic jewellery brand that falls under the ownership of Joker and Witch.

Teejh weaves its campaigns into Indian heritage while embracing modernity. By intertwining tradition and contemporary designs, the brand aims to resonate with consumers on cultural and aesthetic levels. Each campaign narrates a story that bridges the past and present, fostering a sense of pride and relatability. This approach aims to bring forth the Indian roots and position the brand as a conduit between tradition and modern fashion.

Summary

This Rakhi, Teejh embraced the essence of sibling love and unity. Through storytelling and emotional resonance, they took the opportunity to showcase their products as tokens of affection.

'A Letter to My Bro,' a collaborative giveaway campaign between influencers and Teejh, commemorates the timeless bond shared between siblings.

In this campaign, influencers play a pivotal role by sharing fun, quirky letters addressed to their brothers. These letters, brimming with emotions and memories, serve as a reminder of the special connection between siblings.

The influencers encourage their audience to participate in a giveaway activity by sharing enjoyable anecdotes about their siblings in the comments section. To enhance customer involvement, Teejh and the influencers collectively selected two standout comments that resonated the most, rewarding them with products from the brand's collection.

Objective

By having influencers share sibling stories, the campaign seeks to build a strong emotional bond between consumers and the brand, evoking feelings of love and nostalgia. The brand tried to heighten brand engagement by encouraging audience interaction, encouraging conversations, and generating authentic user-generated content.

Brief

The brand aimed to create a meaningful impact by emphasizing its mission to inspire and cherish the universal bonds siblings hold.

Creative Idea

Ten carefully selected influencers were roped in to craft a letter addressed to their sibling. Moreover, they were inspired to curate a "get ready with me" reel, complemented by a voiceover narrating a witty and loving letter dedicated to their sibling's favourite quirks.

Challenges

The campaign encountered no particular obstacles, as it revolved around a light-hearted dialogue celebrating the unique connection shared between siblings.

Execution

Conducted exclusively on Instagram, the 'A Letter to My Bro' campaign took the form of engaging giveaway reels. Each of the influencers crafted reels that featured playful audios dedicated to their siblings. These reels were paired with 'get ready with me' videos, showcasing Teejh's products.

In these videos, the influencers highlighted their siblings' quirks and weaved in their own Rakhi preparation rituals while wearing Teejh accessories. The sibling bond and storytelling helped elevate the campaign which resonated with the viewers on both emotional and aesthetic fronts.

Results

The campaign "A Letter to My Bro" saw good engagement, with the giveaway reels amassing 600k+ views, 1000+ reel shares, and an increase in follower count of 3K+ in a week. These reels saw engagement in the form of comments as well.

Maya Varma, Cofounder, Chief Brand & Product Officer at Joker & Witch said, "Our campaign “A Letter to My Bro” for Rakshabandhan was an attempt to highlight the lighthearted love-hate relationship between a brother and sister. The relatable theme around Rakshabandhan and the fact that it was a giveaway campaign with Influencers, helped us reach a much wider audience. As an online first brand, social media becomes a very important tool for us to reach out to our audience, and through campaigns like these, we try to leverage the influencer’s storytelling style and their entertaining content using our products, rather than push our products onto the audience. We look forward to doing much bigger and content-driven campaigns and collaborations regularly so that the versatility of Indian sarees and oxidized jewellery reaches a wider audience."