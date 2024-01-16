How Havells' social media campaign achieved a 75 Mn impression by creating chatter around Ganesh Chaturthi

This case study explores how Havells created a digital video commercial (DVC) with a custom Ganesha Stuti, and ran a social media contest while leveraging influencer marketing and other community pages to establish a strong brand connection between Vighnaharta and its products that remove Vighnas from our lives.

From space-themed galaxy to resembling a rainforest, we have seen different types of Ganesha pandal decor take the spotlight.

However, Havells Ke Deva aimed to be innovative in 2023. The brand's decorations were made entirely with Havells products and the magic of light and shadow.

Category Introduction

The category FMEG (Fast Moving Electrical Goods) includes products like consumer electronics, home appliances, lighting, and other electrical goods that have a fast turnover rate in the market. These are products that consumers generally purchase frequently for everyday use.

Driven by innovation, tough competition, and factors like increasing urbanization, technological advancements, e-commerce boom, and rural market expansion, this sector in India has been experiencing notable growth and will continue to do so in the near future.

Brand Introduction

The brand is a Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a global presence. It enjoys market dominance across a wide spectrum of products.

Today, it owns some brands like Lloyd, Crabtree, and Standard. The brand aims to be a globally recognized corporation known for excellence, governance, consumer delight, and fairness to each stakeholder including the society and environment in which it operates.

Summary

Leveraging the festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi, the film and its custom Stuti ignited the festive celebrations amongst the masses. The campaign attempted to touch base with the religious sentiments of the people, establishing a strong relationship between them and the brand.

Objective

Establishing a strong brand connection between Vighnaharta and Havells products that remove Vighnas from our lives. Additionally, the aim was to stand out in an overcrowded Ganesh Chaturthi segment and portray the essence of the products without a show-and-tell.

Brief

Havells wanted to own the conversations around Ganesh Chaturthi and associate Bappa’s strengths and features to the brand’s products that are nestled in every home.

Creative Idea

#HavellsKeDeva has been the brand’s dedicated IP for Ganesh Chaturthi. The idea was to augment this IP’s reach by creating the very Vighnaharta himself with the brand’s products that reside in every home. Furthermore, this creation was amplified digitally through contests, influencer marketing, and collaborating with relevant pages to increase the campaign’s reach.

Challenge

While the campaign encountered no particular obstacles, as it revolved around the festive period of Ganesh Chaturthi, the aim was to break free from the clutter with a campaign that resonated across the country.

Execution

The highlight of the campaign was a film that saw the shadow of the brand’s products create Lord Ganesha’s divine form with the help of an artist. The film was supported by the narration of the #HavellsKeDeva Stuti which personified Lord Ganesha’s strengths and qualities in the brand’s products. The Stuti was further used to create a contest where devotees were encouraged to use the custom Stuti while capturing their own Deva at home.

The film was further supported by influencers, community pages, and Bollywood pages that widened the reach of the film during the auspicious season.

Influencers played a pivotal role in amplifying the campaign and helping it reach 2 million+ people. Additionally, the brand reached 6 million+ devotees across the country through Bollywood Pages and garnered a reach of 9.6 million people through meme pages. Community pages also united in echoing the message to over 2 million people.

Results

Havells touched hearts across the digital landscape with overall mentions of 21K+ on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn. It was also able to garner an engagement of 3.3 million, a reach of 26 million and an impression of 75 million.

Here’s what Rohit Kapoor, Executive Vice President, Brand and Marcom – Havells India Ltd., has to say about the #HavellsKeDeva campaign, “Ganesh Chaturthi has always been a festival celebrated with much fanfare and it was essential for us to stand out from the rest while staying true to our innovative spirit. A success for us to savour, we’re delighted that our campaign was appreciated by millions”

Barin Mukherjee, Co-Founder, and CEO at Digital Refresh Networks said, “We believe the perfect blend of innovation and creativity can result in the creation of a timeless masterpiece. The #HavellsKeDeva campaign wasn’t just about breaking through the clutter but also about showcasing how the brand’s products remove Vighnas from the consumers’ lives. The tremendous response we received only further ignites our passion to create many more such innovative and content-driven campaigns.”





