Case Study: How Britannia Milk Bikis translated regional rituals into a multi-platform campaign

Britannia Milk Bikis marked Tamil Nadu Day with its campaign “A Bite of TN,” highlighting the brand’s longstanding association with the state and its cultural identity. Centred on the local habit of biting around the flower borders and logo of the Milk Bikis Classic biscuit, available exclusively in Tamil Nadu—the campaign reimagined the biscuit into shapes inspired by regional symbols such as the Madurai jasmine and Thanjavur gopuram. The multi-platform initiative spanned television, print, digital, and outdoor media, with collaborations involving local brands and a user-generated content contest. The campaign aimed to celebrate Tamil Nadu’s cultural pride while reinforcing Milk Bikis’ deep regional roots.

Category introductions

The Cookies & Crackers market in India is projected to generate revenues of US$13.58 billion in 2025, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 6.8% between 2025 and 2030. On a global scale, China leads the category with revenues of US$25 billion in the same year. For India, per capita revenue is estimated at US$9.28 in 2025, with total market volume expected to reach 3.6 billion kilograms by 2030. The market is forecast to record a 4.8% volume growth in 2026, with average per capita consumption projected at 2.1 kilograms in 2025.

Background

Britannia Milk Bikis has been a familiar presence in Tamil Nadu for generations, with the brand reporting that nearly half of the state’s households consume the biscuit monthly. Marking Tamil Nadu Day on July 18, the brand launched a campaign celebrating the cultural nuances that have shaped Milk Bikis’ long-standing place in the state’s everyday life and its connection with local consumers.

The Idea

Britannia Milk Bikis shares a deep-rooted bond with the state of Tamil Nadu, a relationship that has spanned decades. Campaigns such as Anaivarukkum, Adengappa, and Flashback Pack have drawn on regional insights, celebrating the state’s rich linguistic diversity and regional pride, and further strengthening the brand’s longstanding connection with the region.

With its latest campaign - “A Bite of TN”, the brand wanted to establish a simple truth: without Tamil Nadu, there is no Britannia Milk Bikis.

The campaign tapped into a unique cultural habit that has existed in the state for generations — biting around the flower borders and the logo of Britannia Milk Bikis Classic, a variant available exclusively in Tamil Nadu. This everyday ritual took centre stage as Britannia reimagined its own biscuit, biting it into shapes inspired by Tamil Nadu’s cultural icons. From Jasmine for Madurai, the Gopuram for Thanjavur, biryani for Dindigul, and many more, each bite-sized creation was a love letter from Britannia Milk Bikis to Tamil Nadu, reminding everyone: without Tamil Nadu, there’s no Milk Bikis. And without Milk Bikis, something would always be missing from Tamil Nadu.

Execution

The campaign spanned multiple touch points:

OOH: 85+ sites across 19 cities/districts, designed as directional signage guiding people toward iconic landmarks, each in a customized biscuit form.

Print: 14 district-specific front-page ads serving as local bucket lists of experiences, strengthening the hyperlocal connect.

Television: Spots across the top Tamil Channels (Sun Network and Vijay)

Digital & Social:

Campaign film launched online to spark conversations



A user-generated content contest received 400+ entries, amplifying consumer love

The brand also partnered with Iconic brands originating from Tamil Nadu, such as Annapoorna, Dindigul Thalappakatti, A2B, Sweet Karam Coffee, VS Mani Coffee, Big Basket, etc.

Integration: Each touch point became a celebration of Tamil Nadu’s cultural pride through the lens of Milk Bikis.

Results

Quantitative Impact

Reach: 1+ crore people reached

Engagement: Over 18 lakh people actively joined the conversation.

Sales Impact:

2x the daily average number of packs sold on TN Day



Over-indexed business shift seen in Tamil Nadu in July vs the rest of India.



70 basis point market share gain (July vs June) in TN.

Qualitative Impact

Reinforced Britannia Milk Bikis as a heritage brand of Tamil Nadu, not just a snack.

Strengthened hyperlocal love and pride, making consumers feel celebrated.



Through its A Bite of TN campaign, Britannia Milk Bikis marked Tamil Nadu Day with a state-wide initiative that highlighted the biscuit’s cultural associations within the region. The campaign used Tamil Nadu’s local icons and traditions as creative motifs, reinforcing the brand’s long-term connection with the state while contributing to increased consumer engagement and sales performance.