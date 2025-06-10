Case Study: How Plush & Blinkit challenged period stigma, one envelope at a time

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Plush partnered with Blinkit to launch a campaign aimed at normalising conversations around menstruation. The initiative involved delivering menstrual products accompanied by messaging designed to challenge the stigma and silence often associated with periods. Branded under the hashtag #VolumeUpPeriod, the campaign encouraged open dialogue at home and aimed to highlight the need for greater menstrual awareness and choice.

Category introduction

The Indian feminine hygiene market is undergoing a significant shift. Currently valued at approximately ₹5,860 crore, it's projected to grow to ₹15,120 crore by 2029, at a robust CAGR of 13%. Despite this growth, the category still battles deep-rooted stigma and a serious lack of innovation.

From ads that tiptoe around the problem to product options that compromise comfort, the category has long normalised discomfort - physically, emotionally and culturally.

However, this space is slowly but surely evolving, and new-age brands like Plush are leading the charge, challenging legacy players with products crafted for women and messaging that finally speaks to them, one breakthrough at a time.

Brand introduction

Plush, a new-age feminine hygiene brand, has emerged as a challenger in the femcare space by addressing long-overlooked concerns like rashes and irritation caused by traditional pads, a problem affecting an estimated 70% of menstruators. Launched with a mission to bring safer, rash-free pads into the mainstream, the brand has since expanded its product range to include period care essentials, hair removal solutions, intimate wellness products, and pregnancy kits, aiming to build a comfort-first ecosystem for women across life stages.

With over 10 lakh users reached, a reported 60% repeat rate, and a 4.7-star product rating, Plush consistently ranks among the top three best-sellers in its category on Amazon, reflecting a rapidly growing and vocal consumer base.

Summary

On Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28), Plush teamed up with quick commerce company Blinkit for one of the boldest offline activations in femcare. As an extension of Plush’s digital campaign #VolumeUpPeriod - rooted in the insight that women and society often lower their voices when discussing periods -over 25,000 homes ordering feminine hygiene products between May 27–30 received an unexpected envelope - one that looked like a legal notice, boldly marked 'Issued in Public Interest.'

Inside: a Plush sample pad and a heartfelt letter with a bold message.

'This is your final notice to put your comfort first.'

This activation wasn’t just about sending a pad sample - it was about sending a message. By turning a simple delivery into an urgent, unmissable moment, the brand brought its mission of building a #PeriodFriendlyWorld straight to people’s doorsteps. One that turned into a conversation starter & turned the #VolumeUpPeriod.

Challenge

For most menstruators, discomfort is expected. Sitting through meetings, walking into interviews, taking exams - all while battling pads that itch, leak, or cause rashes. For decades, this physical discomfort has been silently accepted as 'part of the deal' that comes with a period.

But the problem runs deeper - and quieter.

In India, periods are still treated like something to be hidden. Conversations are whispered, pads are wrapped in newspaper, and shame is passed down generation after generation. Even today, countless women subconsciously lower their voices when they talk about their periods.

In a category where discomfort is normalised and silence is the default, how do you make consumers realise that the problems they face each month aren’t because of anything they are doing - it’s their pad?

How do you shift perception and drive action, all in one bold move that breaks the silence and the cycle?

Brief

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, the brand aimed to start conversations at the heart of where silence often resides: the home, as part of their #VolumeUpPeriod campaign. By partnering with Blinkit, Plush wanted to transform an everyday delivery into a powerful cultural moment, turning homes into hubs of change, along with their digital activities.

Creative idea

Plush, in collaboration with Blinkit, carried out an offline campaign that arrived in homes styled as a legal notice. Packaged in an envelope marked “Issued in Public Interest,” the activation was designed to resemble an urgent communication, intentionally targeting a space often cloaked in silence: the home.

The package contained a sanitary pad sample and a letter directly addressing menstruators. It acknowledged common discomforts associated with existing menstrual products and highlighted the difference between adjusting and actively choosing. The message aimed to validate lived experiences and speak candidly about the compromises menstruators are often expected to make.

By integrating this message into Blinkit’s hyperlocal delivery network, the campaign effectively used everyday logistics as a medium of communication. It marked an attempt to take the digital momentum of the #VolumeUpPeriod initiative offline, delivering not just a product, but a conversation starter. In doing so, the home itself became a site of engagement, challenging menstrual stigma where it often persists.

This effort positions itself not just as a distribution of samples, but as an intervention, subtly reframing consumer deliveries into social messaging.

Execution

#VolumeUpPeriod Offline Activation: Blinkit x Plus

Plush teamed up with Blinkit for offline activations across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai (May 28–31). Customers ordering feminine hygiene products received an envelope, designed like a legal notice and stamped 'Issued in Public Interest', that stopped them in their tracks.

Inside:

A free Plush pad sample, delivering Plush’s 100% rash-free promise firsthand





A powerful message in a heartfelt letter: “Your comfort is not a bonus. It’s a basic need.”





More than sampling, this was purposeful disruption. The delivery bag became a vehicle for cultural change - bringing Plush’s mission to break discomfort, silence, and shame right to the doorstep.

#VolumeUpPeriod Digital Amplification:

While the offline moment landed in homes, the message quickly got loud online. Recipients, influencers, and Plush loyalists took to Instagram, LinkedIn & more to share the unexpected legal-style envelope and the bold messaging inside. The campaign lit up timelines organically - unboxings, reactions, and proud reposts amplified Plush’s stance:



To further fuel the movement, Plush launched two bold social experiments:

The “Say It Loud” vox pop challenge

Plush set up a mic in a public space and asked people to do one thing: Say the word 'period' out loud. But here’s the twist - only if they said it above a certain decibel level would they win a free Plush pad pack.

Some giggled. Some hesitated. But when they finally said it out loud, it wasn’t just for a freebie - it felt like a release, breaking generations of silence & whispers around periods. The challenge became a visual metaphor for breaking stigma.

The “Pad Please” social experiment

In a subtle, candid-style video, Plush approached strangers in public and asked for a pad - but without whispering, without shame.

What followed was a mix of awkwardness, surprise, and genuine human connection. This simple act, captured on camera, exposed how something so normal can still feel controversial when said in a normal tone.

The experiment went viral for its honesty and relatability, reclaiming public space for period talk - one unapologetic request at a time.

Results

Quantitative Impact

25,000+ households reached via direct sampling

1.1M+ estimated reach across shares, organic PR, influencers, UGC & more

1.3M+ views across social platforms

3L+ Earned Media Value

Qualitative Impact

Delivered a bold, disruptive brand experience straight to the place where silence lives - home.





Turned a product moment into a purpose moment, making period talk unmissable, not invisible.





Sparked real conversations around comfort-first periods.





Created a tactile, emotionally resonant interaction that moved beyond marketing to meaningful connection.





Strengthened Plush’s position as a fearless voice in femcare - not just selling pads, but leading cultural change.

Prince Kapoor, Co-founder of Plush, said, “Periods have been tiptoed around for too long, inside homes, offices, and even marketing boardrooms. This campaign isn’t just about delivering pads – it’s about speaking in up. To expect better. To demand comfort. To turn the Volume Up. Period. We’re proud to do it in partnership with Blinkit, who help us take this message straight into the homes where it matters most.”

Anish Shrivastava, SVP – Revenue, Blinkit, added, “This Menstrual Hygiene Day, we’re proud to collaborate with a femcare brand like Plush to support a cause that underscores the need for period care to be seen, respected, and prioritised. It’s about making room for honest conversations, and ensuring that something so fundamental is never out of reach.”

Conclusion

This campaign broke through the noise with a fresh, powerful jolt in a category that’s long been ignored. It was deeply empathetic & memorable, making menstruators feel truly seen and understood in their period struggles. Because when a brand genuinely speaks for its users, they don’t just listen - they join the conversation. By delivering comfort, confidence, and a clear call to action right to the doorstep, Plush and Blinkit showed what it means to build a #PeriodFriendlyWorld.