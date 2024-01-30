Case Study: How Max Protein and the Mumbai Police Department raised awareness around fitness and reached 2.6Mn users this Republic Day

To increase awareness about fitness, motivate behavioural change, foster a sense of community among its consumers and celebrate India's 75th Republic Day, Max Protein collaborated with the Mumbai Police Force to showcase how despite their busy schedules, the officers indulge in healthy lifestyles. By showcasing one-on-one interviews with diverse police officers and delving into their stories, the brand encouraged the audience to follow the same path and further gain brand recognition. Through this campaign, the brand reached 2.6 million users. Here's a case study on how they did it.

Category Introduction

India's overall protein market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by evolving consumer preferences and an increased awareness of the importance of health and wellness. Drawing insights from multiple industry reports and articles, here's an overview of India's protein-based market for 2024 that provides a glimpse into the expected growth for 2030. This analysis offers a comprehensive view of the market, encompassing segments catering to various consumer needs, all while reflecting the diverse and promising landscape of the overall protein market in India.

Pharma-Led Protein Supplements: This segment, focused on medically recommended or wellness-oriented protein supplements, is estimated to be valued at approximately 759 to 792 crores in 2024, with a projected growth rate of 15 to 20%. Looking ahead to 2030, this segment is anticipated to continue growing, with an estimated market value ranging from 950 to 1,232 crores, based on similar growth rates.

Weight Loss and Protein Meal Supplements: The market for weight loss and meal supplements is projected to be valued at 978 to 1,020 crores in 2024, considering the anticipated 15 to 20% growth. As we move towards 2030, this sector is expected to grow further, with an estimated market value ranging from 1,224 to 1,587 crores.

Whey Protein Market: In 2024, the whey protein market, inclusive of both branded and unorganized sectors, is anticipated to account for 2,304 to 2,409 crores in total. Projections for 2030 indicate that the whey protein market will continue to flourish, potentially reaching a value of 2,886 to 3,738 crores.

Protein Bar/Snack Bar Market: Reflecting the growing trend towards convenient and healthy snack options, the protein bar/snack bar market is expected to be valued at around 575 to 600 crores in 2024. By 2030, the market for protein bars and snack bars is forecasted to expand to approximately 720 to 934 crores.

In total, when considering these segments in 2024, along with the estimated protein bar/snack bar market, the combined market value is projected to reach approximately 4,615 to 4,821 crores. By 2030, the overall market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, potentially reaching a total value ranging from 5,780 to 7,491 crores, based on the same growth rates observed in the industry. These projections are based on industry reports and analyses, providing insights into the evolving landscape of protein-based products in India.

Brand Introduction

Max Protein is a flagship brand of Naturell India. Naturell offers a range of healthy eating options, from snack bars and protein bars to breakfast cookies, protein chips and others.

The 'Max Protein Salute' campaign will capture and share its highlights on various social media platforms, aspiring to inspire a wider audience to prioritize fitness and well-being beyond professional boundaries. By fostering a community-wide commitment to health, the campaign creates a positive and motivational narrative around fitness.

Brief

Max Protein, a name in the fitness and nutrition industry, launches its latest campaign for the upcoming Republic Day - The 'Max Protein Salute.' In collaboration with the officers of the Mumbai Police Department, this initiative is dedicated to promoting fitness and overall well-being.

The campaign pays tribute to the daily hurdles faced by police personnel and underscores the pivotal role of fitness in their demanding profession. Through intimate interviews, the initiative provides an exclusive insight into their daily routines, shedding light on the significant challenges they encounter in the line of duty.

Objective

Sending a powerful message, the campaign asserts that if Mumbai Police officers, amidst their demanding schedules, can integrate a protein-focused routine, then citizens can similarly embrace such practices. This compelling comparison serves as motivation for the public, demonstrating that individuals in one of the most challenging professions prioritize health and fitness, setting an example for the general population.

With a mission to bridge the perceived challenges of maintaining a fitness routine, the "Max Protein Salute" campaign encourages proactive steps towards better health and wellness in daily life. The initiative highlights the importance of health and wellness by incorporating BMI analysis as a key tool to raise awareness of overall well-being, especially in high-stress professions like policing, where maintaining good health is crucial.

Brief

Create a Republic Day campaign, "Max Protein Salute," with Mumbai Police, highlighting fitness and recognizing officers' challenges. Emphasize the pivotal role of fitness in law enforcement. Use intimate interviews for exclusive insights into officers' routines. Employ a multi-channel approach, including social media and influencer collaboration. Encourage user engagement with dedicated hashtags and interactive content. Track impressions, user engagement, and feedback for impact assessment.

Creative Idea

The idea was to collaborate with the Mumbai Police Department, to launch a campaign for Republic Day. The initiative involved conducting interviews with the dedicated officers of the Mumbai Police force, delving into their fitness routines. These intimate interviews provide the audience with a closer look into their daily lives, showcasing the resilience and dedication that serve as an inspiration to us all.

Challenges

The campaign shoot posed multifaceted challenges. Coordination hurdles as well as logistical constraints in scheduling interviews with on-duty officers and ensuring content authenticity present initial challenges. Measuring impact in terms of fitness awareness and community engagement is crucial, and managing public perception to avoid any commercialization concerns adds another layer of complexity. Addressing these aspects with strategic planning was very essential for a successful campaign.

Execution

The campaign execution unfolded across key digital and social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn to target the youth and younger generation by inspiring them to embrace a fitness-oriented lifestyle. Leveraging the visual appeal of YouTube, the campaign delivered a series of video content to a broad audience. This multi-channel approach maximized the campaign's reach, catering to diverse demographics and ensuring a comprehensive online presence.

Results

Quantitative Results:

The quantitative results of the Max Protein's Mumbai Police Salute Campaign, focusing on its performance on Instagram, particularly through Instagram Reels, from January 23rd to January 26th, 2024, can be summarized as follows:

Reach: The campaign successfully reached 2.6 million people, indicating a wide audience exposure.

Content Interactions: There were significant levels of engagement, with 23,300 interactions recorded on the campaign content.

Instagram Profile Visits: The campaign drove considerable traffic to Max Protein's Instagram profile, resulting in 19,000 profile visits.

New Followers: The campaign was effective in building the brand's social media presence, evidenced by gaining over 800 new followers.

Link Clicks: With 17,000 link clicks, the campaign successfully directed users to specific calls to action.

Platform Specificity and Duration: The primary use of Instagram Reels as the main platform for this campaign was a strategic choice, leveraging the popularity and wide reach of this feature.

CMO Quotes

Dr. Ravinder Varma, Brand Manager, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd (RiteBite Max Protein) said, “Our mission through this is to bridge the perceived challenges of maintaining a fitness routine. Through this campaign we encourage the public to take proactive steps towards better health and wellness in their daily life. Max Protein Salute' is a call to action and a testament to our brand ethos, fostering a connection with our consumers beyond the product. This campaign extends the 'Protein Police' narrative we created with Kartik Aryan and Thakur Anoop Singh. Transitioning from celebs to real-life heroes, it reinforces our brand as the choice for a fit lifestyle.”

Vijay Uttarwar, CEO, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd (RiteBite Max Protein) said, “In collaboration with the dedicated officers of the Mumbai Police department, this initiative embodies our deep-rooted commitment to fostering fitness and holistic well-being. The 'Max Protein Salute' is not just a campaign, it is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Mumbai Police personnel who face challenges head-on in the service of our community. Through intimate interviews, we share a glimpse into their daily lives, revealing the resilience and dedication that inspire us all.