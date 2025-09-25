When brand collabs became the selling point for Aryan Khan’s 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, 'The Bads of Bollywood', appeared on Netflix last week, and it quickly became a talking point in industry and audience conversations alike. The anticipation had been building for months, driven by one simple yet provocative hook: the title itself. Was it Bads? Badass? Or the unspoken B*******? The ambiguity sparked widespread curiosity, turning the name into one of the year’s most talked-about industry puzzles. Even Red Chillies Entertainment and stars like Shah Rukh Khan played along.
The marketing campaign for The Bads of Bollywood mirrored the series in its ambition and self-referential tone. The trailer alone drew 56 million views, setting the pace for a wave of promotional efforts. These ranged from a global push, including a billboard in New York’s Times Square.
The digital strategy leaned on moments designed for virality, including a playful Twitter exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix India to announce the teaser. The campaign gained further traction when the soundtrack’s 'Gafoor' track went viral on social media.
However, this external marketing push was complemented by a calculated strategy that extended deep into the show's production: a multi-layered use of in-content brand integrations. These placements were not uniform, varying in subtlety and narrative function, from extensive cross-promotional campaigns to minor environmental details. An analysis of these integrations reveals a deliberate approach to embedding commercial products within the series.
boAt
The collaboration with the audio brand boAt was among the most comprehensive. It went beyond simple in-show placement and included a separate, co-branded digital ad film. This ad featured the show's actors in character and centred on the launch of a new speaker, using the tagline, Speaker itna loud, sab bolna allowed. The film also included a cameo by the brand's co-founder, Aman Gupta, who referenced his public persona from the show Shark Tank India. Within the series itself, boAt products were visible in scenes involving parties or personal music listening, situating the brand as a diegetic part of the characters' social lives.
Mother Dairy
The integration of Mother Dairy showcased a two-pronged strategy. On one level, its products appeared in the background of a domestic family dinner scene, a subtle placement designed for subliminal association with home and tradition. On a more overt level, the brand was featured as the fictional sponsor of the "Cine Masters" roundtable event within the show's storyline. This dual approach allowed the brand to be present in both quiet, everyday moments and the more glamorous, industry-focused settings of the series.
Evocus Black Water
The use of Evocus Black Water served as a direct nod to contemporary celebrity culture. In a scene in Episode 3, the product is introduced by a new character, who explicitly names it "Black Alkaline Water." This integration functions as a form of world-building, using a real-life trending product to add a layer of authenticity to its portrayal of the habits and lifestyle choices of people in the film industry. The placement relies on the audience's awareness of off-screen celebrity trends for its full effect.
D'YAVOL
As a brand affiliated with the show's director, D'YAVOL's presence was the most conspicuous. The luxury liquor label was featured repeatedly across multiple episodes in various contexts, including bar scenes, private parties, and as a background element in high-stakes situations. This represents a clear example of synergistic promotion, leveraging the entertainment product to provide significant visibility for a related business venture.
Environmental and background placements
A number of other brands were incorporated as background details to enhance the realism of the show's settings:
Goibibo: The travel company’s branding was visible during scenes that took place in airports.
Senco Gold & Diamonds: The jewellery brand was featured in a conventional lifestyle integration, appearing in a scene focused on a character selecting accessories.
Monte Carlo & BKT Tyres: These brands were presented as fictional sponsors within the show’s world—one as a wardrobe partner for an in-show film, the other as a sponsor for an awards event.
Sprite & Coca-Cola: Both beverages made brief appearances as set dressing in scenes at an office and a movie premiere, respectively.
Urban Company: The home services brand was written into a scene where its employees arrive to perform a job, integrating the service as a normal part of the characters' lives.
From Billboards in New York to subtle brand integrations, these efforts show us how 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' turned its marketing into an extension of the show itself. With viral campaigns, global visibility, and layered brand integrations, the series created a world where storytelling and promotion coexist, offering audiences not just a show to watch but an experience to decode. In doing so, it sets a benchmark for how content and marketing can intersect in the streaming era.