When brand collabs became the selling point for Aryan Khan’s 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, 'The Bads of Bollywood', appeared on Netflix last week, and it quickly became a talking point in industry and audience conversations alike. The anticipation had been building for months, driven by one simple yet provocative hook: the title itself. Was it Bads? Badass? Or the unspoken B*******? The ambiguity sparked widespread curiosity, turning the name into one of the year’s most talked-about industry puzzles. Even Red Chillies Entertainment and stars like Shah Rukh Khan played along.

The marketing campaign for The Bads of Bollywood mirrored the series in its ambition and self-referential tone. The trailer alone drew 56 million views, setting the pace for a wave of promotional efforts. These ranged from a global push, including a billboard in New York’s Times Square.

The digital strategy leaned on moments designed for virality, including a playful Twitter exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix India to announce the teaser. The campaign gained further traction when the soundtrack’s 'Gafoor' track went viral on social media.

However, this external marketing push was complemented by a calculated strategy that extended deep into the show's production: a multi-layered use of in-content brand integrations. These placements were not uniform, varying in subtlety and narrative function, from extensive cross-promotional campaigns to minor environmental details. An analysis of these integrations reveals a deliberate approach to embedding commercial products within the series.