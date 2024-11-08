Inside Singham Again vs. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's nostalgia-fueled marketing for Diwali

The anticipation surrounding the box office clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again this Diwali has evoked memories of the viral #Barbenheimer phenomenon, where audiences were encouraged to embrace both competing films for a dual cinematic experience. Released on November 1, this head-to-head competition was part of Bollywood’s tradition of major Diwali releases going toe-to-toe in a spectacle of star power and fan devotion.

Both films have distinct legacies and dedicated audiences, yet share a strategic reliance on nostalgia in their marketing. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 tapped into the eerie, comedic essence of its beloved predecessors, bringing back Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan to explore deeper themes of identity. Meanwhile, Singham Again, helmed by director Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, continues the franchise’s iconic battle against corruption, echoing the grandeur reminiscent of the Ramayana.

The unique timing this year, overlapping Halloween and Diwali, added thematic layers - one film embracing supernatural humour and the other showcasing epic heroics. This storm of nostalgia, star-studded casts, and festive vibes heightened audience enthusiasm, setting the stage for a memorable cinematic rivalry that celebrated both the warmth of Diwali and the thrill of Halloween. In this article, we take a look at both the movies’ marketing strategies.

Singham Again: Diving into the lore of Ramayana

The highly anticipated Singham Again, part of a sequel in Rohit Shetty’s high-octane cop universe, stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise, bringing back Ajay Devgn as the formidable Bajirao Singham, the film not only seeked to continue its legacy by building upon cultural relevance in the digital age.

Early Teasers and Strategic Releases

Rohit Shetty’s initial marketing move was a series of compelling character posters that introduced Deepika Padukone’s avatar as Shakti Shetty. These posters, along with several other character posters, released well before filming concluded, established the film’s tone and sparked widespread discussions.

This information was amplified by Ajay Devgn’s appearance on Koffee with Karan, where subtle mentions of the film kept fans engaged and the conversation lively. Such media appearances served as a well-calculated breadcrumb trail, gradually leading audiences toward the film’s core.

The release of the four-minute trailer was a pivotal moment since it gave a glimpse of a short film. Unveiled in an event featuring key cast members, the trailer showcased the blend of high-stakes action and emotional narrative.

To add to the nostalgia, the original Singham was re-released in theatres, a move that not only allowed new audiences to experience the franchise’s roots but also rekindled fond memories for long-time fans, reigniting their excitement for the upcoming sequel.

The Ramayana Influence

A unique aspect of Singham Again lies in its integration of the Ramayana. The film’s themes of justice and the ultimate triumph of good over evil align with the mythological epic, a connection that Shetty amplified by anchoring promotions around Diwali, a festival symbolising the victory of light over darkness. The release of the song ‘Jai Bajrangbali,’ which surged to over 25 million views on YouTube within 24 hours, further solidified this connection.

The film's promotional team also tied the narrative to the celebration of Dussehra through the #RavanDahan event. With Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor present at a grand event in Delhi, the film’s essence was woven into the cultural fabric of the season, emphasizing the timeless struggle between virtue and vice.

The actors individually also shared the tale behind Ramayana in short videos, tying the significance of the mythology into its storytelling.

Forging Brand Partnerships

Singham Again elevated its marketing through strategic partnerships with some of the brands including Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, and luxury automobile companies such as Range Rover, Audi, and Mitsubishi, all aligning with the film’s theme of power and speed.

It also collaborated with POCO, where the tech brand launched the POCO X6 Series, positioning it as a device in line with Singham’s iconic persona. Further, its partnership with Swiggy engaged in a social cause. Swiggy and the movie’s team set a Guinness World Record by delivering 11,000 vada pavs to schools across Mumbai’s underprivileged areas through Robin Hood Army.

Community Engagement

The promotional team placed a strong emphasis on fan interaction. PVR Cinemas initiated a social media quiz that engaged fans and generated organic online discussions.

Moreover, hints and speculation about special appearances, like Salman Khan’s potential cameo as Chulbul Pandey fueled excitement. To further fuel the anticipation, the team promoted the film on Big Boss, which is hosted by Salman Khan.

By tapping into cultural sentiments and embracing promotional activities, Singham Again's marketing heavily relies on communicating the action with a mythological story that resonates with audiences emotionally and experientially.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: A nostalgic reimagining

The release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, reawakened the charm and eerie mystique of the beloved franchise starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri, blending comedy, horror, and nostalgia in its marketing.

Manjulika’s Return

The narrative continues to explore the story of Manjulika, the vengeful spirit originally played by Vidya Balan in the 2007 classic. Her character’s depth - a dancer whose autonomy and love were stripped away due to her choices - resonates strongly even after years. This tragic backstory evokes empathy and aligns with universal feelings of being stifled or misunderstood. The new instalment delves into themes of self-expression and identity, primarily from Manjulika’s perspective, emphasising the consequences of losing one's freedom to be oneself.

One of the highlights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the addition of Madhuri Dixit, who shares the screen with Vidya Balan. The two actresses play ghostly counterparts, with their roles teased in the trailer, igniting excitement among fans.

The film’s dance number, ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0,’ featuring both Dixit and Balan, was especially anticipated. While Balan left audiences spellbound with her performance in the original, Dixit's involvement brought added elegance, fueling interest in the new rendition.

Reviving Iconic Music

The third instalment revisits and revitalises its signature music, including the title track. T-Series amplified anticipation by releasing sneak peeks and holding a launch event. Social media was abuzz with snippets and actor interactions promoting the soundtrack, bringing the movie’s musical identity to life once more. Its album was released in collaboration with Spotify which saw several famous singers coming on board.

Embracing Nostalgia and Engagement

The promotional campaign saw Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan embark on a promotional tour that included engaging college visits and leveraging Navratri festivities, where they played Garba at various locations such as Ahmedabad and Surat. The movie’s marketing leaned into nostalgic callbacks, bringing audiences through the journey of the franchise's past and present.

The stars also made strategic appearances, such as joining the Pro Kabaddi League season opener and participating in popular TV shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, further boosting visibility.

On digital platforms, challenges invited fans to recreate the iconic title track's hook step, while meme content referencing memorable Bollywood moments, like Majnu Bhai’s painting, expanded the movie’s cultural touchpoints.

Additionally, Aryan was seen at musician Alan Walker's concert in a bid to promote the movie.

Influencer and Creator Collaborations

Collaborations with digital content creators played a vital role in keeping the promotional momentum. Kusha Kapila joined the campaign by sharing a festive reel that humorously shifted to a Halloween vibe, nodding to the spookiness of Manjulika. Such collaborations kept the film relatable and top-of-mind for a younger audience.

It's brand partnership was with Senco Gold & Diamonds, which leveraged the film for in-film promotions.

The marketing strategies behind Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 exemplify how storytelling, rooted in nostalgia and bolstered by strategic partnerships and community engagement, can amplify a film’s impact. By weaving cultural themes and leveraging multifaceted promotional tactics, both films connected past and present narratives, appealing to long-time fans.