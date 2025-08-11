Netflix leans into Ortega’s deadpan chaos for Wednesday S2 marketing

When 'Wednesday' arrived on Netflix in 2022, it quickly became one of the platform’s defining hits. The gothic teen mystery, built around the sardonic charm of the Addams Family’s best-known daughter, drew a global audience that pushed it into streaming record books.

Poster for Wednesday Season:1

Within three weeks, viewers had logged more than a billion hours watching the first season, a milestone reached by only a select few series. It topped the charts in 90 countries, stayed in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for 20 weeks, and by mid-2025 had been watched over 350 million times, making it the streamer’s most-watched English-language title to date.

Its reach extended well beyond the platform. Jenna Ortega’s offbeat dance scene sparked a wave of TikTok recreations and brought Lady Gaga’s 2011 track 'Bloody Mary' back into the charts, with streams jumping 1,800% on Spotify. Wednesday had moved from being a show to being a shared cultural reference point.

Following up on such a breakout is a rare challenge. Almost three years have passed since Season 1, a long gap in a fast-moving streaming market. For Netflix, the question was how to revive the buzz without losing the audience that made the first season a phenomenon. Here's a look at what the platform did to create the buzz around the second season of Wednesday.

Building the Hype Machine

Ahead of Season 2’s release on 6 August 2025, Netflix staged what’s become its biggest pre-launch social campaign ever. Across owned channels, Wednesday content generated more than 3 billion impressions before the season even dropped. The official trailer alone racked up 169 million views and trended at number one on YouTube.

Season 1 even made a brief comeback to the charts, returning to the Global Top 10 with 2.7 million views in the week leading up to Season 2. On Netflix’s site Tudum, a Season 2 'Everything You Need to Know' guide became the third best-performing article since the site’s 2021 launch.

And in a neat full-circle moment, Lady Gaga herself joined Season 2 as a guest star. The announcement came during her performance at Netflix’s 2025 Tudum fan event, where she posed for a coffin-themed portrait with Ortega, a photo that went on to amass nearly 4 million likes.

Taking the show on the road

The campaign’s centrepiece is the 'Doom Tour', a 16-city promotional circuit spanning five continents. Twenty-six cast members and creators appeared in cities from New York and Paris to São Paulo, Seoul, and Sydney, hosting events that lean into the show’s offbeat energy.

Fans were invited to take an online “Nevermore Academy” quiz for a chance to receive either a themed welcome package or a rejection letter signed by Wednesday herself. Hidden inside the rejection letter was a link to apply for screenings in nearly 20 cities, some of which tied into Doom Tour stops.

It’s a tactic that keeps the fan base actively engaged rather than passively waiting — a smart move after such a long gap between seasons.

Partnerships with a gothic twist

To keep the show in the public eye beyond traditional advertising, Netflix rolled out a series of brand collaborations, each tailored to the show’s darkly comic tone. In the US, Brazil, and Canada, Cheetos appointed the disembodied hand Thing as its new “spokeshand,” releasing a limited-edition Flamin’ Hot Fiery Skulls flavour.

In the US, while in Mexico, Thing attempted the challenge of opening a bag single-handedly. Fast-food chain Wendy’s launched a 'Meal of Misfortune' with mystery dipping sauces and stained-glass-inspired menu boards in select outlets.

As the title sponsor for 'Wednesday Season 2' on Netflix’s ad-supported plan, Booking.com spotlighted travel destinations inspired by Morticia Addams’ sophisticated yet eerie style.

In Brazil and Mexico, Nubank produced a short film about Pezinho ('Little Foot'), a wannabe actor inspired by Thing, blending the character’s journey with themes of financial empowerment.

Brazilian soft drink brand Guaraná Antarctica released special edition packaging and a digital campaign featuring Thing.

In France, NYX Professional Makeup introduced a Wednesday-inspired line aimed at encouraging bold self-expression ahead of the back-to-school season.

Beyond brand partnerships, the team made extensive use of Instagram, sharing reels that are both playful and inventive. In one, Jenna Ortega kicks off the promotion by taking a wry jab at doomscrolling and in another one, 'The Thing' can be seen roaming around Seoul, freaking people off on streets and occasionally while riding a skateboard.

There are also reels designed to keep viewers watching, including one where a reversing car reveals Ortega mid-promotion. It’s a simple setup, but the unexpected reveal gives it an edge and later on, it can be seen that the video is actually fake, and Ortega walks off as the car keeps reversing. Other clips lean into quick visual gags or offbeat humour, matching the show’s tone without feeling like traditional ads.

In another reel, Ortega slips into her mother tongue before launching into a list of 'the best torture methods', though these are played entirely for laughs and bear no resemblance to anything genuinely torturous. The tongue-in-cheek delivery keeps it light while still tapping into the character’s macabre charm.

Taking trends quite literally, the campaign even features Thing starring in a 'Get Ready With Me' video, or rather, a “GWRM” complete with its own peculiar, hand-centric twist.

Beyond the Screen

Merchandising plays a big role in keeping fans connected. Netflix.shop offers themed Funko POP! figures, apparel, and even board games. Primark sells clothing inspired by Wednesday’s wardrobe, and American Girl released a Wednesday Addams doll.

Later this year, Netflix will open 'Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts,' an immersive experience at its new Netflix House location in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. It’s part of a growing push to extend streaming IP into real-world attractions.

In the end, Netflix’s approach to Wednesday’s return shows an understanding that modern fandom thrives on participation, not just promotion. By weaving the show’s gothic humour into everything from skateboarding street stunts to faux 'torture tips,' the campaign keeps its tone consistent while finding fresh ways to surprise.

The global scope, from Doom Tour stops to region-specific brand tie-ins, ensures the buzz isn’t limited to a single market. And with merchandising, immersive experiences, and constant social content, Wednesday’s world is no longer confined to a streaming window; it’s become a space fans can visit, wear, and share. For a series built around an outsider, the strategy is ironically inclusive, creating a sense of belonging for anyone drawn to its dark charm. Season 2 may have taken its time to arrive, but the marketing has made sure it feels like Wednesday never really left.