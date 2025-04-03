Sony SAB’s launch of Veer Hanuman combined traditional storytelling with modern technology to create an immersive audience experience. A key highlight was a 3D holographic sky projection in Ujjain, unveiled during Mahashivratri, drawing thousands of spectators. The campaign integrated television, social media, and on-ground activations, including a devotional anthem and influencer collaborations, to engage audiences.

With 10.6 million viewers on Day 1 and 181 million+ social media views, the show’s launch generated significant traction. Here's a detailed case study on it.

Category Introduction

The Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry in India is a dynamic, fast-growing sector, valued at ₹2.3 trillion ($28 billion) in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 10%, expected to reach ₹3.1 trillion ($37 billion) by 2026. Driven by digital consumption, TV remains dominant with 836 million viewers, while OTT platforms are booming, with over 50 million paid subscribers. The industry spans television, film, digital media, radio, and print, with advertising revenue contributing ₹1.1 trillion. India produces 1,500+ films annually, making it the largest film industry globally. With increasing internet penetration, digital media now accounts for over 30% of total M&E revenue.

Brand Introduction

Hanuman is regarded as a symbol of strength, loyalty, and devotion. His stories continue to hold significance, offering a sense of hope amid uncertainty. In an effort to expand its content offerings, Sony SAB has introduced Veer Hanuman, a series that explores the journey of Maruti as he discovers his divine purpose and transforms into Lord Hanuman.

Challenges

Lord Hanuman’s story is well known, making it a challenge to present it in a way that feels new and engaging. With Veer Hanuman, Sony SAB aimed to offer more than just a retelling, focusing on creating an immersive viewing experience. The show was designed to stand out within the landscape of Indian television, positioning itself as more than just another mythological series.

Strategy

Sony SAB, known for its family-friendly content, has taken a fresh approach to presenting Lord Hanuman’s story. Veer Hanuman explores lesser-known aspects of his journey, from his early years as Maruti to his transformation into a revered deity. The channel introduced the show with a focused campaign, including a television commercial designed to capture attention and highlight the series’ unique perspective.

Creative Brief

To blend tech, soulful music, and social media, with the right amount of devotion.

Execution

A 3D holographic sky projection at Ujjain during Mahashivratri.

At Shri Ram Ghat, the night sky became a canvas for Hanuman’s journey, with visuals illuminating the surroundings as people gathered to watch. In addition to the spectacle, a dedicated photo-op setup, Hanuman Kripa Sthal, allowed visitors to see themselves depicted as receiving Hanuman’s blessings, projected high above them.

Social media influencers and visitors took notice of the sky projection in Ujjain, a striking display that combined art and technology to bring Hanuman’s journey to life.

Adding Soul to the Spectacle with a Musical Twist

The channel released a devotional track featuring Indian Idol singer Chaitanya Devadhe, blending modern elements with traditional roots. Encouraging audience participation, they invited fans to create and share their own versions of the song.

The result was the Hanuman anthem resonating across social media, with reels, stories, and YouTube featuring various renditions. Special collaborations, including performances by Sadho the Band and Esha Gupta, added to its reach and impact.

The channel brought in popular characters like Rajesh Wagle and Pushpa from their other shows to generate excitement. Their involvement added to the anticipation, drawing in audiences familiar with these well-known figures.

Social Media Buzz

By highlighting lesser-known aspects of Hanuman’s story and his relevance in today’s world, Sony SAB’s content strategy kept audiences engaged. It went beyond mythology, reinforcing why Hanuman’s strength and loyalty continue to resonate.

Leveraging the devotion and curiosity of millions, the channel crafted a digital factoid 'Sansaar Sankatamochan ka' for spiritual trivia about Lord Hanuman

Building anticipation and excitement, the daily countdowns drove recall and intrigue among the target audience.

Results

Quantitative

2300 GRPs home plan, plus 350 GRPs network boost.

Disruption content for 20 days straight, strategically airing twice per half-hour.

Smart integration with Sony SAB’s popular show Shrimad Ramayan pre-launch, keeping audiences hooked and contextually connected.

Ratings

51% increase in reach on launch day (compared to last 4 weeks (BARC: Week 6-9 | 15+ HSM Urban)

10.6 million viewers tuned in on Day 1 (15+ HSM Urban)

61% TVR jump on the slot

Narrowed the GRP gap with the market leader from 30 GRPs to 17 GRPs

Social Media

181 million total views across content

54.8M+ views just on the sky projection

2.74M+ views on the music video

123M+ views around promos & social content

Onground at Ujjain

3,500+ people witnessed the spectacle on-ground at Ujjain

600+ actively participated at the Kripa Sthal Photobooth

