Case Study: How TTT & Meesho leveraged social media to connect breakups and Diwali declutters; reaching 15.49Mn users

During Diwali, Meesho wanted to achieve an uptick in brand awareness and increased mindshare regarding festive outfits for both shopping and gifting. To do so, the brand collaborated with TTT to highlight the ups and downs of a breakup through an elaborate social media campaign and reached 15.49 million users. Here's a case study on how they did it.

Category Introduction



Meesho is a shopping app particularly popular among Tier 2 cities. Meesho recently emerged as the fastest-growing shopping app in India by crossing 500 million cumulative downloads across Google Play and the iOS App Store.

Brand Introduction

Meesho aims to enhance awareness of its shopping app, highlighting the ease of delivery and the availability of trendy outfit options. Within the context of Diwali, the objective was to increase consideration for Meesho as the go-to app for festive gifting. To do this, the e-commerce platform collaborated with TTT, a visual storytelling page.

Summary

Meesho partnered with TTT for their festive IP, 'Sparkles'. This campaign centred around Diwali and emphasized the connections enabled by festivities and gifting, especially with friends and family. The hero property of the IP was a short film titled 'Rani Pink', starring Siddharth Nigam and Apoorva Arora.

Objective

The objective was to achieve an uptick in brand awareness and increased mindshare when it comes to festive outfits for both shopping and gifting.

Creative Idea

The key insight: In India (especially in smaller towns), many people hide their dating life from their families. Hiding a breakup is even harder. The campaign explores the idea of decluttering during Diwali, suggesting that this applies not only to physical possessions but also to emotions. Meesho becomes a partner in enabling this feeling of moving on.

Execution

Phase 1

The makers hosted the film on YouTube, which had a special premiere via Instagram Live, ft. Siddharth & Apoorva.

Phase 2

Social media push on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and other relevant platforms. The characters made extra content to support the film.

Phase 3

TTT posted illustrations describing relatable insights around Diwali.

Results

Social (IG + FB)

Total Reach: 15.49M

Total Impressions: 20.32M

Total Engagement: 1.06M

Total plays: 11.45M

Film

Views: 3.3M

Anuj Gosalia, CEO of TTT said, "With 'Sparkles,' we are bringing to screen a story that captures the nuances of family relationships and the joy of Diwali festivities - all of this with a new, fresh lens. Our collaboration with Meesho has allowed us to enhance the storytelling experience, connecting with our audience at a deeper level. Sparkles - S1 is out for the world so see. Expect banter, laughter and a song."

Echoing this sentiment, Soumitra Choubey, Associate Director, Brand Marketing at Meesho stated, “This Diwali, we are weaving stories that light up hearts and homes. Partnering with Terribly Tiny Tales, we illuminate the festival of lights with stories that shine as bright as our products. ‘Sparkles’ signifies the true essence of Diwali along with reflecting the ethos of Meesho - enriching lives, spreading happiness, and offering a plethora of quality products at the best prices. Through this film, we aim to create an everlasting bond with our customers and inspire them to create their blockbuster moments this Diwali.”