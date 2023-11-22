Case Study: How Wacoal's breast cancer awareness campaign used CGI, monument marketing & influencers to reach 58K+

To raise awareness about the importance of early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer in India, Wacoal leveraged the power of CGI and monument marketing to engage with the audience and garnered 55K+ views. The campaign was conceptualized by SoCheers and here's a case study on how they did it.

Category Introduction

Lingerie is a product category that has seen massive positive developments in recent times. Its growth is majorly attributed to India’s expanding urbanization and strong internet usage. According to a recent report published by the International Market Analysis Research and Consulting group, the Indian lingerie market is expected to exhibit a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10.9% during 2023-2028, reaching $8.2 billion within the next five years.

Brand Introduction

Wacoal India is a lingerie brand founded in 1946 in Japan. Wacoal began to launch its brand in Asian countries in the 1970s, in America in 1985, and in Europe in 1990 and eventually opened the doors of its first store in India (Grand Galleria, Palladium, Mumbai) in December 2015. Wacoal as a brand focuses on the woman of today, the many aspects of her personality the various roles she plays in curating her rounded, fulfilling life, and how lingerie has been designed to seamlessly flow with her, through her days and tasks. They believe strongly in the importance of good fit and have an in-house trained group of consultants to take accurate measurements and assist customers in choosing the style that will work best for their body types and lifestyles.

Summary

Breast cancer holds the grim distinction of being the primary cause of cancer-related fatalities among women in the country, with an estimated 1 in 22 women being affected by it. Addressing this critical issue head-on, Wacoal India furthered their annual breast cancer awareness campaign #WacoalKnowsBreast. The brand utilized various creative social media posts including CGI visuals at the iconic Gateway of Mumbai and collaborated with regional influencers to symbolize unity against breast cancer. These posts successfully helped educate a broader audience on the importance of breast cancer awareness and the significance of October as the breast cancer awareness month.

Objective

The objective of the campaign was to raise awareness about the importance of early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer in India. The campaign aimed to educate women about the significance of regular self-exams, mammograms, and tests to prevent breast cancer at earlier stages.

Brief

Wacoal as a brand is committed to women's health and well-being through breast cancer awareness. The campaign aimed at creating breast cancer awareness and the importance of its early detection with #WacoalKnowsBreast. By spearheading this initiative in India, Wacoal demonstrated its dedication to not only providing quality lingerie but also championing a cause that directly impacts its target demographic.

Creative Idea

The creative idea of the #WacoalKnowsBreast campaign was to leverage the power of visual impact and regional influencers to raise awareness about breast cancer in India. The campaign used CGI visuals at iconic locations like the Gateway of India, symbolizing the significance of Pink October. Additionally, the campaign collaborated with influencers from various cities to reach maximum audiences from different parts of the country.

Challenges

Issues surrounding female health are often seen from a tabooed lens. The main challenge of the campaign was to ensure that the campaign reached a diverse and wide-ranging audience across various regions of India and started conversations around the issue.

Execution

To create the right buzz around our campaign, Wacoal took to Instagram with various posts that helped raise awareness. Stepping into the trend of CGI visuals being displayed at iconic places, the brand did an Instagram post showcasing a pink-coloured bra (signifying the cancer awareness month) on the Gateway of India. The post was taken live on Instagram via Wacoal’s social media handle.

Additionally, to raise awareness around the three-finger self-breast exam, it collaborated with regional influencers from cities across India to reach the maximum audience and raise awareness around this disease. The influencers represented different cities like Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Results

The campaign videos garnered great engagement, accumulating a total of 55,951+ views. Additionally, the CGI and Ribbon Wrap videos collectively reached 58,900+ individuals. The audience's active engagement resulted in 4,699+ shares.



Pooja Merani, COO-Wacoal India stated, "Our breast cancer awareness initiative from the previous year successfully generated significant attention, reinforcing the message that breast self-care begins in the comfort of one's home and can be accomplished in three simple steps. We also aim to remind our audience of the 3-finger pose and highlight its impact by showing a shorter version of our case study video, highlighting that we’re bringing it back and taking it a notch up this year."

Rajni Daswani, Director of Digital Marketing, SoCheers, said, “In India, breast cancer is unfortunately prevalent, but the good news is that it is treatable and often curable when detected early. Our initiative is designed to raise awareness about the importance of early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer, because every click, every share, and every engagement can make a difference in someone's life. With compelling content creation and impactful campaign strategies, we will amplify the reach of this campaign, making it a powerful force for change. Because we believe in painting a brighter future. With our expertise under our entity SoCheers Spark, we aim to reach as many people as possible in the time to come.”