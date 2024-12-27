Unveiling Yearbook of Campaigns 2023-24

The Social Samosa Yearbook is a curated compilation of India’s most impactful advertising and marketing efforts, reflecting the industry’s creativity, challenges, and innovations. It serves as a resource for professionals seeking inspiration and insights, campaigns that defined the year while addressing emerging trends and opportunities.

This year’s edition includes opinion pieces by industry leaders offering critical perspectives on the future of marketing. Rajesh Ghatge, CEO of Wondrlab Technologies, discusses how AI has driven hyper-personalisation and enhanced campaign efficiency. Tushaar Kumar, CEO of OML, examines influencer marketing trends, detailing strategies that succeeded and those that fell short in 2024. Prasad Shejale, CEO and Founder of LS Digital, writes about the rise of quick commerce (Q-com) and its implications for digital retail. Sumbul Khan, Business Lead India at Virtue Worldwide, explores the evolution of search and discovery in the age of decentralised platforms. Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder of Social Beat, delves into how creativity, data, and ROI are converging to shape content marketing in 2025.

The Yearbook 2024 celebrates campaigns across diverse categories. In Artificial Intelligence, Amazon Prime's ‘Sach Mein Too Much’ created over 5,000 personalised ads using AI, while Cadbury Silk’s Valentine’s Day campaign leveraged generative AI to craft over 500,000 unique love stories. In Humour, ACKO’s ‘Health Insurance Ki Subah Ho Gayi Mamu’ revived Munna Bhai characters to critique health insurance norms, and Bold Care’s campaign with Ranveer Singh used parody to de-stigmatise men’s sexual health.

In Connected Television, Kohler’s campaign with Samsung Ads used first-party data to target audiences on smart TVs, while Lenovo’s ‘Brave New Art’ showcased creative possibilities through a reality series featuring its Yoga laptops. In the Social Cause category, HDFC Bank used deepfake technology in its fraud awareness campaign, and Pulse Candy highlighted the history of Ganesh Mahotsav with AI and on-ground activations.

The campaigns in the Social Media category showcase digital innovation. Coca-Cola India’s #MagicWaaliDiwali used OpenAI’s DALL-E and GPT-4 to let users create personalised Diwali greetings, while Sunfeast Mom’s Magic transformed photos of mothers into AI-generated Maa Durga avatars during Durga Puja. In Influencer Marketing, Netflix India collaborated with creators for their ‘Netflix FWD’ campaign, encouraging binge-watching with relatable content, while Mia by Tanishq engaged micro-influencers to highlight its jewellery’s everyday wearability.

The Brand Repositioning category featured Britannia’s repositioning of its Treat Croissant to appeal to younger audiences through bold campaigns, and KFC India emphasised sustainability with its campaign focused on reusable packaging. In the User-Generated Campaigns, Swiggy Instamart invited customers to create funny content around their delivery experiences, while Warner Music’s campaign encouraged fans to create reels for trending songs, amplifying organic reach.

In the Programmatic Advertising category, Max Life Insurance utilised advanced targeting tools to reach niche audiences with tailored messages, while Paisabazaar used dynamic creatives to enhance engagement and optimise conversions. The Omni-Channel Marketing category included Tide’s cohesive digital and physical strategy, combining impactful TVCs with influencer-driven social content, and Thums Up’s campaign during the ICC Cricket World Cup, which synchronised in-stadium activations with digital storytelling.

For Movie Marketing, ACKO partnered with ZEE Studios for ‘Gadar 2,’ integrating product placements seamlessly within the storyline, and Netflix India used bold outdoor advertising for the launch of Jawan. Finally, the Out of Home Advertising category showcased Britannia Jim Jam’s quirky billboards that connected offline and online engagement, and LEGO’s campaign, which built interactive installations in malls, inviting children to experience the brand firsthand.

The Social Samosa Yearbook serves as a vital resource for understanding how Indian brands have navigated the challenges of a rapidly evolving market. By documenting these achievements, it ensures that lessons from the most successful campaigns are preserved for future reference. This edition reaffirms the industry’s resilience and adaptability, showcasing how creativity and technology continue to drive impactful storytelling. With plans for more frequent publications, the yearbook is positioned to remain a cornerstone for marketers seeking to stay informed and inspired.

Access the yearbook here!





