Warner Bros. Discovery elevates Harshit Sahni as Cluster Revenue Head

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the promotion of Harshit Sahni to the role of Cluster Revenue Head for Factual and Lifestyle Channels, Eurosport, and International Business in South Asia. Sahni, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in media and sales, made the announcement on his LinkedIn profile.

Sahni’s career trajectory is marked by contributions to various media houses in the region. Before joining Warner Bros. Discovery in 2016, he held key positions at Zee News, Star News, and Sony Pictures Networks. During his tenure at Discovery Network, Sahni helped drive revenue growth, particularly by establishing new revenue streams and managing ad-sales operations across multiple countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

In his previous role as Director for South Asia (TV & OTT) at Warner Bros. Discovery, Sahni led various initiatives that helped the company’s market position. His promotion is expected to further strengthen the company’s foothold in the South Asian market, particularly in the realms of factual and lifestyle content, as well as sports broadcasting through Eurosport.